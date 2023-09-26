Dundee cold caller robbed 79-year-old in his own home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee cold caller robbed 79-year-old in his own home

Max McCaskill told jurors he had agreed a £20 fee to weed the pensioner's garden but "pushed him on his a**e" after an indecent proposal was made.

By Ross Gardiner
Max McCaskill pictured in 2012. Image: DC Thomson.
Max McCaskill pictured in 2012. Image: DC Thomson.

A Dundee odd-job gardener claimed a 79-year-old man offered him an indecent way of earning cash and told jurors: “I pushed him on his a**e.”

Max McCaskill, who once claimed he was jailed for being ginger, was found guilty of assaulting and robbing his 79-year-old victim.

The pensioner, now diagnosed with dementia, was unable to give evidence and had his police statement read to jurors by an officer.

McCaskill claimed, while he had a broken ankle and used crutches, he had been hired by the man to pick weeds from his gravel for £20.

HMP Perth inmate McCaskill, 37, told jurors his victim had offered more money for sexual favours.

McCaskill said he pushed him down and only took the agreed-upon banknote for the gardening work.

Two versions of events

Jurors heard evidence McCaskill had approached the 79-year-old as he left his home on February 28 2021 and asked if he could cut a hedge.

The pensioner declined the complete stranger’s request but McCaskill then asked for money – again declined – to put petrol in a mower.

McCaskill pushed his way into the Glenmoy Avenue house and took a bowl full of pound coins.

A neighbour heard the householder shout “I’m being robbed”.

Max McCaskill
Max McCaskill in 2012, when he claimed he was arrested for being ginger-haired.

However, in the witness box McCaskill laid an entirely different version of events.

He said he had been cold calling and agreed a £20 fee to weed the garden.

McCaskill said, despite having a broken ankle, this only took him an hour.

“It’s only weeding,” he told fiscal depute Trina Sinclair.

“You’re sitting on your bum, it’s no’ very hard.”

He explained the man did not have cash so he returned later to collect his pay.

“He had the £20 in his hand.

“He asked if I… want to make any money.

“I pushed him on his a**e. I took the money that I was owed.

“He was asking us to do sexual favours. He was exposing himself.”

Guilty

After a two day trial at Dundee Sheriff Court, the majority of jurors found McCaskill guilty of assault and robbery.

They agreed McCaskill repeatedly pushed the man on the body and robbed him.

McCaskill was on bail at the time.

Glenmoy Avenue, Dundee
The robbery happened on Glenmoy Avenue, Dundee. Image: Google.

Solicitor Ian Houston said his client only had one conviction for violence, from 2005, which resulted in a sentence of 100 hours unpaid work.

He told Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown: “He, needless to say, had a drug addiction problem.

“That is currently under control.

“He’s on a daily prescription of a drug substitute.

“His instructions to me are to invite your Ladyship to impose a custodial sentence, backdated to January 2 (when he was arrested).”

Sheriff Martin-Brown ordered reports and said: “Mr McCaskill’s offending has obviously increased in severity, such that he has assaulted and robbed a vulnerable 79-year-old.”

He will be sentenced on October 20 after social workers consider any need for post-release supervision and remains on remand.

Previously behind bars

McCaskill hit headlines 11 years ago when he spent two weeks in jail in connection with charges, which were dropped.

He had been accused of stealing games console controllers from a shop in Dundee but was more than 100 miles away on the day of the alleged crime.

He later said he had been arrested just for being ginger-haired, as police had sought a suspect with red hair in connection with the thefts.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Hughes was spotted with the sledgehammer in Greyfriars House, Princes Street, Perth.
Man admits terrifying 'stress relief' sledgehammer incident at Perth hostel
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Margaret Mullen, admitted random wine bottle attack Picture shows; Margaret Mullen, admitted random wine bottle attack. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 25/09/2023
Kinross-shire woman smashed wine bottle in victim's face
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Tan-nabis farm and compensating mum
Police were lied to about the 'assault' by three men in balaclavas. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee man must pay compensation to police after lying about balaclava gang attack in…
HMP Edinburgh.
Sex attacker who targeted women in Levenmouth jailed for five years
76-year-old Catherine Powell admits racist assault on Irish neighbour.
Perthshire pensioner admits racist attack on Irish neighbour after telling her: 'You should have…
Seong Yim, admitted assaulting children by forcing them to 'plank' for an hour.
Fife man assaulted children by making them plank for an hour at a time
Sean Orman and Amanda Fleming are among those to smuggle illegal SIMs into Perth Prison.
Killer of Trainspotting 2 star questions 'public interest' after being caught with illegal SIM…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving Picture shows; Owen McGuinness. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2023
Pensioner blames 'near invisible' stop sign for two-vehicle smash on A94 in Perthshire
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 'Speccy Harry Potter' police hit threat