New ‘justice hub’ designed to minimise trauma to witnesses to open in Dundee next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

New ‘justice hub’ designed to minimise trauma to witnesses to open in Dundee next year

The hub will be at Quadrant House and will provide a trauma informed evidence by commission (EBC) suite.

By Laura Devlin and Neil Henderson
The new justice hub will be located at Quadrant House on Riverside Drive. Image: Supplied.
The new justice hub will be located at Quadrant House on Riverside Drive. Image: Supplied.

A new ‘justice hub’ which aims to minimise trauma to vulnerable witnesses by allowing them to pre-record their evidence ahead of trial is set to open in Dundee next year.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service has unveiled plans to open the innovative centre which, they say, will enhance the delivery of justice across Tayside and Fife.

The hub will serve both the High Court and Sheriff Courts in the region by providing a trauma informed evidence by commission (EBC) suite

This enables vulnerable witnesses to have their evidence and cross examination pre-recorded in advance of the trial taking place – minimising further trauma by removing the need to attend court in-person

It is hoped the hub – located in Quadrant House at Riverside Drive – will be open by summer 2024 and once operational will be the fifth bespoke EBC suite in Scotland.

‘Designed to better support victims and witnesses’

In addition to the EBC suite, the hub will also include a digitally enabled civil court room, with the self-contained evidence suite providing two additional vulnerable witness live-link rooms.

There are also plans for Victim Support Scotland, a charity which provides support to people affected by crime, to co-locate within the facility.

Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs Angela Constance said: “The new justice hub in Dundee has been specially designed to better support victims and witnesses through the court system.

“This includes when giving evidence to help reduce the risk of re-traumatisation.

Angela Constance MSP. Image: Scottish Government.

“These premises are an important step in improving people’s experience of the criminal and civil justice courts and in achieving a modern, resilient and person-centred justice system.”

Eric McQueen, chief executive of SCTS added: “We recognise that attending court to give evidence can be a daunting and, for some people, a traumatic experience.

“The creation of the justice hub is a further step in our strive to modernise our services by ensuring the most vulnerable can have their evidence pre-recorded or can give their evidence by live link from the justice hub to the courtroom, while reducing the risk of further traumatisation as far as possible.”

More from Dundee

Oktoberfest will come to Dundee at the Slessor Gardens for the first time.
Oktoberfest Dundee: All you need to know for Slessor Gardens event
The new justice hub will be located at Quadrant House on Riverside Drive. Image: Supplied.
Dundee cold caller robbed 79-year-old in his own home
Michael Marra MSP
Closure of Dundee schools to pupils with additional needs branded "discrimination"
school strikes Dundee
School strikes: Chaos for Dundee parents as list of closures released at eleventh hour
3
Police and a bomb disposal unit on Ambleside Avenue in Kirkton, Dundee
Man arrested after bomb disposal unit remove 'unexploded pyrotechnics' from Dundee property
An XL Bully dog, similar to the one involved in the Dundee attack.
XL Bully dog put down after Dundee attack
2
The new justice hub will be located at Quadrant House on Riverside Drive. Image: Supplied.
Dundee man must pay compensation to police after lying about balaclava gang attack in…
Windy conditions at Carnoustie on Monday.
Storm Agnes: Tayside and Fife braced for strong winds and heavy rain
HMP Edinburgh.
Sex attacker who targeted women in Levenmouth jailed for five years
The new justice hub will be located at Quadrant House on Riverside Drive. Image: Supplied.
Strong winds disrupt train services in Tayside

Conversation