Oktoberfest Dundee: All you need to know for Slessor Gardens event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Oktoberfest Dundee: All you need to know for Slessor Gardens event

Full details including timings, tickets and a list of banned items.

By Andrew Robson
Oktoberfest will come to Dundee at the Slessor Gardens for the first time.
Oktoberfest Dundee is taking place this weekend. Image: Oktoberfest Dundee

Slessor Gardens is set to be transformed into a bustling Bavarian bar this weekend with the arrival of Oktoberfest Dundee.

The event runs at the Waterfront venue on Friday (September 29) and Saturday (September 30).

Organisers are promising a selection of traditional German beers served in up to two-pint steins along with food including bratwurst and pretzels.

With revellers encouraged to dress up in traditional Lederhosen and entertainment provided by authentic oompah bands from around the world, the event will bring the popular Bavarian festival to the city.

We have all you need to know in the run-up to the event.

Revellers are being encouraged to dress up to Oktoberfest Dundee
Revellers are being encouraged to dress up. Image: Oktoberfest Dundee

When is Oktoberfest Dundee?

Oktoberfest Dundee runs on Friday September 29 and Saturday September 30.

The event is split into three sessions:

  • Friday: 6-11pm
  • Saturday: noon-5pm
  • Saturday: 6-11pm

Are there still tickets available?

Tickets are being sold online, starting at £20, and are available as standing, unreserved bench seating and exclusive VIP tables.

The VIP option includes entry for up to 10 people, table service, views of the stage and a free gift for each person.

Should the events not sell out, tickets will be available for purchase at the door.

Do you need cash at Oktoberfest Dundee?

All bars at Oktoberfest will operate a cashless system with card payments only.

Organisers say food traders may take cash but each event is different.

There are no ATMs on site.

Oktoberfest Dundee music
Entertainment will be provided by traditional oompah bands. Image: Oktoberfest Dundee

What food and drink options will there be?

Oktoberfest organisers say there will be an “incredible selection” of traditional German bier at the event.

A range of other drinks including cider, prosecco, spirits and wine will also be sold.

German food including bratwurst sausages and pretzels will also be on offer at various vendors on site.

Revellers will be able to buy the two-pint steins as a souvenir.

Do you need to dress for the weather?

Oktoberfest Dundee is taking place inside a huge beer tent, meaning revellers should be protected from the elements while enjoying their beer and music.

However, the food court is described as being outdoors.

What items are banned from Oktoberfest Dundee?

The list of banned items includes:

  • Aerosols
  • Alcohol
  • Animals (other than registered guide or hearing dogs)
  • Excessive amounts of food or cigarettes
  • Flares
  • Garden furniture, deckchairs, fold-up chairs or shooting sticks
  • Glass
  • Illegal substances
  • Knives
This year will be the fist time Oktoberfest has come to the Slessor Gardens.
Oktoberfest Dundee is coming to Slessor Gardens for the first time. Image: Oktoberfest Dundee
  • Large umbrellas or flag poles
  • Legal highs
  • Medications – unless in sealed, unbroken packaging
  • Nitrous oxide
  • Open and sealed containers of liquid/water/soft drinks/food etc
  • Smoke canisters
  • Sound systems

A full list is available on the Oktoberfest Dundee website.

What time is the last entry?

Revellers can enter Oktoberfest Dundee up to two hours after the doors open for their session.

Are there readmissions at Oktoberfest Dundee?

Readmission is not permitted once you leave the Slessor Gardens event.

Do you need ID?

Oktoberfest Dundee will be operating a Challenge 25 policy.

This means anyone who looks younger than 25 will be asked to provide ID.

No under-18s are allowed at the event.

More from Dundee

Pictured is the Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee. Picture sent by SSSC 28/6/19
New 'justice hub' designed to minimise trauma to witnesses to open in Dundee next…
Max McCaskill pictured in 2012. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee cold caller robbed 79-year-old in his own home
Michael Marra MSP
Closure of Dundee schools to pupils with additional needs branded "discrimination"
school strikes Dundee
School strikes: Chaos for Dundee parents as list of closures released at eleventh hour
3
Police and a bomb disposal unit on Ambleside Avenue in Kirkton, Dundee
Man arrested after bomb disposal unit remove 'unexploded pyrotechnics' from Dundee property
An XL Bully dog, similar to the one involved in the Dundee attack.
XL Bully dog put down after Dundee attack
2
Police were lied to about the 'assault' by three men in balaclavas. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee man must pay compensation to police after lying about balaclava gang attack in…
Windy conditions at Carnoustie on Monday.
Storm Agnes: Tayside and Fife braced for strong winds and heavy rain
HMP Edinburgh.
Sex attacker who targeted women in Levenmouth jailed for five years
Post Thumbnail
Strong winds disrupt train services in Tayside

Conversation