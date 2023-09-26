Oktoberfest Dundee: All you need to know for Slessor Gardens event

Slessor Gardens is set to be transformed into a bustling Bavarian bar this weekend with the arrival of Oktoberfest Dundee.

The event runs at the Waterfront venue on Friday (September 29) and Saturday (September 30).

Organisers are promising a selection of traditional German beers served in up to two-pint steins along with food including bratwurst and pretzels.

With revellers encouraged to dress up in traditional Lederhosen and entertainment provided by authentic oompah bands from around the world, the event will bring the popular Bavarian festival to the city.

We have all you need to know in the run-up to the event.

When is Oktoberfest Dundee?

Oktoberfest Dundee runs on Friday September 29 and Saturday September 30.

The event is split into three sessions:

Friday: 6-11pm

Saturday: noon-5pm

Saturday: 6-11pm

Are there still tickets available?

Tickets are being sold online, starting at £20, and are available as standing, unreserved bench seating and exclusive VIP tables.

The VIP option includes entry for up to 10 people, table service, views of the stage and a free gift for each person.

Should the events not sell out, tickets will be available for purchase at the door.

Do you need cash at Oktoberfest Dundee?

All bars at Oktoberfest will operate a cashless system with card payments only.

Organisers say food traders may take cash but each event is different.

There are no ATMs on site.

What food and drink options will there be?

Oktoberfest organisers say there will be an “incredible selection” of traditional German bier at the event.

A range of other drinks including cider, prosecco, spirits and wine will also be sold.

German food including bratwurst sausages and pretzels will also be on offer at various vendors on site.

Revellers will be able to buy the two-pint steins as a souvenir.

Do you need to dress for the weather?

Oktoberfest Dundee is taking place inside a huge beer tent, meaning revellers should be protected from the elements while enjoying their beer and music.

However, the food court is described as being outdoors.

What items are banned from Oktoberfest Dundee?

The list of banned items includes:

Aerosols

Alcohol

Animals (other than registered guide or hearing dogs)

Excessive amounts of food or cigarettes

Flares

Garden furniture, deckchairs, fold-up chairs or shooting sticks

Glass

Illegal substances

Knives

Large umbrellas or flag poles

Legal highs

Medications – unless in sealed, unbroken packaging

Nitrous oxide

Open and sealed containers of liquid/water/soft drinks/food etc

Smoke canisters

Sound systems

A full list is available on the Oktoberfest Dundee website.

What time is the last entry?

Revellers can enter Oktoberfest Dundee up to two hours after the doors open for their session.

Are there readmissions at Oktoberfest Dundee?

Readmission is not permitted once you leave the Slessor Gardens event.

Do you need ID?

Oktoberfest Dundee will be operating a Challenge 25 policy.

This means anyone who looks younger than 25 will be asked to provide ID.

No under-18s are allowed at the event.