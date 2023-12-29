In pictures: New Year celebrations in Arbroath over the decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: New Year celebrations in Arbroath over the decades

Raise a glass to these archive images of Arbroath at Hogmanay and New Year. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Revellers in Kirk Square in 1997. Image: Supplied.
Revellers in Kirk Square in 1997. Image: Supplied.

“Come in, come in, it’s nice to see ye; How’s yersel, ye’re looking grand; Take yer ease we’ll try to please ye; Man ye’re welcome, here’s my hand!”

Andy Stewart sang these words (which he wrote) at the start of episodes of The White Heather Club on BBC Scotland.

Andy and the late Robert Wilson initially shared the job of hosting the programme which ran from 1958 until 1968.

It is but a small step (it’s there somewhere in the Eightsome Reel) from the TV programme to the great celebration of things Scottish that we know as Hogmanay.

It’s a night that is marked the world over and these archive photographs from Arbroath over the decades show people enjoying Hogmanay in the town where Andy grew up.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Can you spot anyone you know?

Change for the better

Charity bottle smashed open. Image: Supplied.

The charity bottle at Arbroath Artisan Golf Club was opened on Hogmanay 1983.

The golfers would fill the bottle with change throughout the year which would be smashed open with the collection being given to good causes in the town.

Sweating out the excess

Olympia Squash Club event. Image: Supplied.

Olympia Squash Club held its annual New Year handicap tournament at the Olympia Squash Centre in Market Place in January 1987 to sweat out the excesses!

Pictured were Mal Adams, Open runner-up; Steven Milne, who presented the prizes; Steven Scott, Open winner; Doug Banks, Plate runner-up; and Jim Peebles, Plate winner.

The Tartan Lads

The Tartan Lads and the Webster Theatre line-up. Image: Supplied.

Another well-known Scottish act, The Tartan Lads played the Webster Memorial Theatre in Arbroath in December 1990 to see in the New Year.

The cast included many local names, and the line-up was: Beverley Walker, Lisa Renwick, Ruth Dickson, Denise Leadingham, Kerry Reid, Neil Thomson (MC), Wayne Robertson, Garry Mills (piper), Paul Clancy, Evelyn Fordyce and Bob and Ray, the Tartan Lads.

Street celebrations

Revellers in Arbroath in 1990. Image: Supplied.

Pop open the bubbly and put on your best clothes.

These revellers were milling about Kirk Square in this image dated from 1990, downing tins of lager and bottles of champagne while having a little boogie.

Firm friends

Arbroath Friendship Club. Image: Supplied.

Arbroath Friendship Club held a New Year’s Party in the Meadowbank Inn in January 1991.

In the picture were, from left, back – Mrs S. Stuart, W. Cowie, Mrs M. Cowie, A. McEwan, Mrs E. McEwan and Mrs M. Deare: seated – Mrs M. Saunders, Miss Jean Clyde, Mrs M. Clyde, Mrs I. Fairweather and Mrs Nessie Manzie.

Party at the Portcullis

Portcullis bar. Image: Supplied.

Anyone for a pint?

The staff of Arbroath’s Portcullis (now open again) laid on a New Year Party for their regular customers for New Year, 1995.

Seeing in the bells

Revellers see in the New Year. Image: Supplied.

Some of the New Year revellers at Kirk Square, Arbroath, to welcome 1996.

The roar from the gathering grew louder as midnight approached and when the bells started the cheer could be heard half- a-mile away.

Celebrating in 1997

Seeing in the bells and welcoming 1997. Image: Supplied.

The usual throng of revellers packed the square the following year and cheered the bells at midnight with the celebrations continuing into the early hours.

Police also reported no arrests at the steeple, although one person had the dubious honour of becoming one of the first prisoners of 1997 when arrested in High Street at around 1.30am.

Brewing up in 1997

Tea party event. Image: Supplied.

Many of us are looking for the coffee pot after Hogmanay.

These ladies from the West Kirk Tuesday Club were brewing up the Tetley and held a New Year Tea in the Arbroath Legion Hall in January 1997.

Partying like it was 1999

Springfield Gospel Hall. Image: Supplied.

Pictured at the Springfield Gospel Hall in January, 1999, were members’ children enjoying a New Year party.

Can you spot anyone you know?

Beacon of hope

Home fires burning in 1999. Image: Supplied.

Auchmithie residents turned out in force on Hogmanay, 1999, to witness the lighting of the British Gas sponsored millennium beacon on the cliffs near the village.

The beacon was lit at 7pm and burned for around eight hours.

New Year’s Dook

Dook at the West Links in aid of Cancer Research UK. Image: DC Thomson.

The New Year’s Dook at Arbroath in 2012 where 66 people braved the chilly water at West Links to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Locals raised £12,500 for the charity throughout the year.

Hitting the right note

Youngsters with the Declaration Band. Image: DC Thomson.

The Arbroath Community Centre was packed on Hogmanay 2015 and people were treated to the Declaration Band’s renowned mix of rock ’n’ roll and soul ska.

Party organisers, local amateur football side Arbroath Victoria FC, were pleased with a successful night which was a regular festive fixture for nearly a decade.

It is the final image in our Arbroath New Year gallery.

Did you see anyone you know?

Let us know.

