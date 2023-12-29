In pictures: New Year celebrations in Arbroath over the decades

“Come in, come in, it’s nice to see ye; How’s yersel, ye’re looking grand; Take yer ease we’ll try to please ye; Man ye’re welcome, here’s my hand!”

Andy Stewart sang these words (which he wrote) at the start of episodes of The White Heather Club on BBC Scotland.

Andy and the late Robert Wilson initially shared the job of hosting the programme which ran from 1958 until 1968.

It is but a small step (it’s there somewhere in the Eightsome Reel) from the TV programme to the great celebration of things Scottish that we know as Hogmanay.

It’s a night that is marked the world over and these archive photographs from Arbroath over the decades show people enjoying Hogmanay in the town where Andy grew up.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Can you spot anyone you know?

Change for the better

The charity bottle at Arbroath Artisan Golf Club was opened on Hogmanay 1983.

The golfers would fill the bottle with change throughout the year which would be smashed open with the collection being given to good causes in the town.

Sweating out the excess

Olympia Squash Club held its annual New Year handicap tournament at the Olympia Squash Centre in Market Place in January 1987 to sweat out the excesses!

Pictured were Mal Adams, Open runner-up; Steven Milne, who presented the prizes; Steven Scott, Open winner; Doug Banks, Plate runner-up; and Jim Peebles, Plate winner.

The Tartan Lads

Another well-known Scottish act, The Tartan Lads played the Webster Memorial Theatre in Arbroath in December 1990 to see in the New Year.

The cast included many local names, and the line-up was: Beverley Walker, Lisa Renwick, Ruth Dickson, Denise Leadingham, Kerry Reid, Neil Thomson (MC), Wayne Robertson, Garry Mills (piper), Paul Clancy, Evelyn Fordyce and Bob and Ray, the Tartan Lads.

Street celebrations

Pop open the bubbly and put on your best clothes.

These revellers were milling about Kirk Square in this image dated from 1990, downing tins of lager and bottles of champagne while having a little boogie.

Firm friends

Arbroath Friendship Club held a New Year’s Party in the Meadowbank Inn in January 1991.

In the picture were, from left, back – Mrs S. Stuart, W. Cowie, Mrs M. Cowie, A. McEwan, Mrs E. McEwan and Mrs M. Deare: seated – Mrs M. Saunders, Miss Jean Clyde, Mrs M. Clyde, Mrs I. Fairweather and Mrs Nessie Manzie.

Party at the Portcullis

Anyone for a pint?

The staff of Arbroath’s Portcullis (now open again) laid on a New Year Party for their regular customers for New Year, 1995.

Seeing in the bells

Some of the New Year revellers at Kirk Square, Arbroath, to welcome 1996.

The roar from the gathering grew louder as midnight approached and when the bells started the cheer could be heard half- a-mile away.

Celebrating in 1997

The usual throng of revellers packed the square the following year and cheered the bells at midnight with the celebrations continuing into the early hours.

Police also reported no arrests at the steeple, although one person had the dubious honour of becoming one of the first prisoners of 1997 when arrested in High Street at around 1.30am.

Brewing up in 1997

Many of us are looking for the coffee pot after Hogmanay.

These ladies from the West Kirk Tuesday Club were brewing up the Tetley and held a New Year Tea in the Arbroath Legion Hall in January 1997.

Partying like it was 1999

Pictured at the Springfield Gospel Hall in January, 1999, were members’ children enjoying a New Year party.

Can you spot anyone you know?

Beacon of hope

Auchmithie residents turned out in force on Hogmanay, 1999, to witness the lighting of the British Gas sponsored millennium beacon on the cliffs near the village.

The beacon was lit at 7pm and burned for around eight hours.

New Year’s Dook

The New Year’s Dook at Arbroath in 2012 where 66 people braved the chilly water at West Links to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Locals raised £12,500 for the charity throughout the year.

Hitting the right note

The Arbroath Community Centre was packed on Hogmanay 2015 and people were treated to the Declaration Band’s renowned mix of rock ’n’ roll and soul ska.

Party organisers, local amateur football side Arbroath Victoria FC, were pleased with a successful night which was a regular festive fixture for nearly a decade.

It is the final image in our Arbroath New Year gallery.

Did you see anyone you know?

Let us know.