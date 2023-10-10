Cheers to the beers: Do you remember these Arbroath pubs?

Local pubs have been the lifeblood of Arbroath for generations.

Nothing beats that first pint at your favourite watering hole where the great and the good and the not-so-good would congregate and let their hair down.

These nostalgic pictures hark back to the time of the local boozer’s heyday.

Over the years, many from across Arbroath and beyond enjoyed a pint in these places, some of which called last orders many years ago.

Many were consigned to history but others here are still going strong.

Join us as we raise a glass to some of these Arbroath pubs.

How many will you remember?

Central Bar

The old Central Bar at Brothock Bridge is pictured while the bulldozers were pulling down the buildings to make way for the dual carriageway through Arbroath.

Health and safety standards were more lax in June, 1971 than now – note the young boy approaching the danger zone.

Check out those classic advertising posters too.

In 1971 a pint of beer at the Central Bar would have cost 15p.

Changed days!

The old Central was a number of yards from the present one.

Red Lion Bar

The Red Lion was at 2 Barngreen.

One of the town’s oldest pubs, the Red Lion was demolished in accordance with the plan to open up the surroundings of the-then new housing area.

The Red Lion had stood unused for some time in part of the Wynds and Barngreen redevelopment area before demolition started in October 1962.

It was one of the last buildings to be cleared.

A replacement for it had been built in Montrose Road and named the Portcullis which was one of Arbroath’s most popular haunts before closing in February 2023.

Royal Oak Bar

The Royal Oak Bar was at 47 Guthrie Port, at the corner with Lillie’s Wynd in an area long-since flattened.

The licensee in 1955 was Alfred Barlow.

The Royal Oak had a “cocktail lounge” and was advertised as the “rendezvous for good spirits and good company in pleasing surroundings”.

In 1962 it was the “only place in town” serving Worthington on draught.

The photograph was taken in 1969 or 1970, just before demolition.

The Gayfield Bar

The Gayfield Bar, complete with advert seemingly for Italian Smokies, was located at 13-15 Ladyloan, an area flattened for the dual carriageway through-road.

The licensee in 1956 was James B. Stirling who was a wine and spirit merchant from Carnoustie before William McIver from Monifieth was granted the licence in 1957.

Mr McIver had spent 33 years in India before returning home.

He had six months experience in the licensed trade after receiving practical training at the Old Bank Bar in Dundee.

The licence passed to his widow Mary when William died in 1961.

The National Bar

The National Bar was a popular pub and eatery at 268 High Street for many years.

Play it again Sam?

In 1951, licence holder James Bremner requested permission to install a piano in the sitting room of the pub in response to requests from customers.

Provost Webster stated the Arbroath Licensing Court was of the opinion it would be unwise to make any change in policy and allow pianos to be installed in public bars.

Pie splatting and a 24-hour darts marathon were nevertheless among the various charity events held at the pub over the years to raise money for good causes.

This photograph was taken in 2004.

Closed as The Nash a few years ago, it’s now the Grill 21 Mediterranean restaurant.

Oriental Bar

Last orders please!

This view of Abbey Path from September, 1966, is particularly interesting for the shell of the Oriental Bar, demolished with a line of other buildings to create the ‘new’ shops in the High Street pedestrian precinct.

The shop built on the site of the pub housed Hydro Electric for a lot of years, and has now been reincarnated as Colin Smith’s retail electrical store.

The word ‘win’ at the right of the picture hints at the shop being occupied by Victoria Wine, which it was for a large number of years.

Ship Inn

Another one no longer with us, although the building has been converted to dwellings.

The Ship Inn was at the corner of Bridge Street and Marketgate.

It changed hands various times in the 1980s and was being described in 1988 as having a public bar and lounge with “substantial turnover and good food business”.

A pint of lager at the bar in 1988 would have set you back 98p.

It closed a few years ago.

The Newgate

Long-established Arbroath pub, The Newgate, pictured on a quiet day in July, 1990.

New proprietors were Gordon, Brian and Aileen Craig.

They also owned the Ship Inn.

The Newgate is still going strong in 2023.

It is famous for its friendly welcome to local and visitors alike.

The Plough

The Plough was an Arbroath pub at 3 Fisheracre.

Drinkers of a certain generation will remember Frances and Alistair Duff behind the bar in the 1980s with a large whiskey bottle on the bar to raise money for charity.

Mr Duff smashed two charity bottles in May 1988 which had been filled by customers in less than two weeks to raise money for the ITV Telethon.

The money contributed to over £22 million raised, a remarkable total for the time.

The premises are now occupied by a veterinary surgery.

Hair of the dog, anyone?

Victoria Bar

Those of us who were not in Arbroath in the 1960s (look at the lorries) will be puzzled by this picture, which clearly shows a different street lay-out to today.

Catherine Street passes the Victoria Bar as it does today, but then continues in a straight line rather than turning to pass the high mill.

Today’s lay-out is certainly an improvement!

The pub has been closed for a long time and is now gathering dust.

The Crown

Colin McNab, host of The Crown pub, West Abbey Street, was responsible for one of the best advertising campaigns Arbroath has ever seen.

A picture of an empty street, and the slogan “Where’s a’body? They’re a’ at the Croon”

He was presented with leaving gifts when he retired in June 2002 and our photograph shows that everyone truly was “at the Croon” that night to mark the occasion.

The Crown is now a dwelling.

Smugglers

In June, 1985 the Harbour Restaurant in Arbroath was about to be turned into the Smugglers public house by Alex Shand.

In the 18th Century the seafront pub was the Inchcape Bar and then became a Customs office and latterly a house before being restored by Mr Shand.

He called it the Smugglers because of its connection with Customs and Excise.

Mr Shand was a well-known collector of rum and his customers used to bring back bottles of rare rums from far-flung places to add to his impressive collection.

It was reputed to have the largest selection of rum in Scotland.

Some 300 bottles!

Mr Shand stepped down from the licensed trade in 2002.

But the red sandstone building on the corner of East Grimsby and Ladybridge Street is now closed and a faded pirate sign above the door reflects its fall from favour.