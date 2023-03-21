Planners block flats bid for Arbroath pub which boasted Europe’s biggest rum selection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Planners block flats bid for Arbroath pub which boasted Europe’s biggest rum selection

By Graham Brown
March 21 2023, 4.45pm
The Smugglers sits on a prime corner site opposite Arbroath harbour. Image: Google

Planners have said no to a flats bid for a famous Angus hostelry which in its heyday housed Europe’s largest collection of rums.

The Smugglers Tavern sits in a prime location looking out over Arbroath harbour.

It’s also part of the town’s conservation area.

The pub found fame under former landlord and local councillor Alex Shand for its selection of more than 300 rums.

But the red sandstone building on the corner of East Grimsby and Ladybridge Street is now closed and a faded pirate sign above the door reflects its fall from favour.

The Smugglers sits beside Arbroath harbour.

Housing hope

Planning agent Gianni Giacomini said the aim was to return the pub to its origins as a house and convert the attic of the flat above.

“The public house has lain empty on and off for over five years, and like many pubs in Arbroath it is an unsustainable business,” he told Angus Council.

“There has been no interest in the property, which has been up for lease for three years.

“Our client has purchased both properties with a view to giving them a major refurbishment to create two attractive flats which would be highly desirable with views over the harbour.”

The proposal included the addition of two dormers which the applicants said were a common feature in the harbour area.

“We believe the proposed development shall be a vast improvement of an empty prominent building in the harbour area and regenerate a building that is falling into a state of disrepair,” they added.

Officials rejected the application under delegated powers.

Interesting history

Former Arbroath councillor Alex Shand turned the Smugglers into a rum lover’s paradise

Aberdeenshire-born Mr Shand took over Inverkeilor’s Chance Inn in the 1970s before moving into Arbroath as mine host of the Lorne Bar.

He and wife Isobel renovated the then derelict harbour-side hostelry to transform the Smugglers into one of Arbroath’s most popular pubs.

Alex Shand behind the bar at the Smugglers.

They stepped down from the licensed trade in 2002.

Mr Shand was an SNP stalwart in Arbroath.

He served on Tayside Regional Council from 1990 and then Angus Council until 1999 following single-tier reorganisation.

He died in 2005 at the age of 67.

Mr Shand’s daughter, Brenda Durno, followed her father into local politics and is an SNP councillor for Arbroath East and Lunan.

