Planners block flats bid for Arbroath pub which boasted Europe’s biggest rum selection

Planners have said no to a flats bid for a famous Angus hostelry which in its heyday housed Europe’s largest collection of rums.

The Smugglers Tavern sits in a prime location looking out over Arbroath harbour.

It’s also part of the town’s conservation area.

The pub found fame under former landlord and local councillor Alex Shand for its selection of more than 300 rums.

But the red sandstone building on the corner of East Grimsby and Ladybridge Street is now closed and a faded pirate sign above the door reflects its fall from favour.

Housing hope

Planning agent Gianni Giacomini said the aim was to return the pub to its origins as a house and convert the attic of the flat above.

“The public house has lain empty on and off for over five years, and like many pubs in Arbroath it is an unsustainable business,” he told Angus Council.

“There has been no interest in the property, which has been up for lease for three years.

“Our client has purchased both properties with a view to giving them a major refurbishment to create two attractive flats which would be highly desirable with views over the harbour.”

The proposal included the addition of two dormers which the applicants said were a common feature in the harbour area.

“We believe the proposed development shall be a vast improvement of an empty prominent building in the harbour area and regenerate a building that is falling into a state of disrepair,” they added.

Officials rejected the application under delegated powers.

Interesting history

Former Arbroath councillor Alex Shand turned the Smugglers into a rum lover’s paradise

Aberdeenshire-born Mr Shand took over Inverkeilor’s Chance Inn in the 1970s before moving into Arbroath as mine host of the Lorne Bar.

He and wife Isobel renovated the then derelict harbour-side hostelry to transform the Smugglers into one of Arbroath’s most popular pubs.

They stepped down from the licensed trade in 2002.

Mr Shand was an SNP stalwart in Arbroath.

He served on Tayside Regional Council from 1990 and then Angus Council until 1999 following single-tier reorganisation.

He died in 2005 at the age of 67.

Mr Shand’s daughter, Brenda Durno, followed her father into local politics and is an SNP councillor for Arbroath East and Lunan.