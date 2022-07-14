Simple harbourside ceremony remembers 101-year-old Arbroath fishing tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Simple harbourside ceremony remembers 101-year-old Arbroath fishing tragedy

By Graham Brown
July 14 2022, 5.56am Updated: July 14 2022, 8.22am
Descendant Tony Smith, Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith, descendant Dale Smith, assistant harbourmaster Jim Swankie and harbour assistant Grant Milne harbour assistant at the memorial plaque unveiling.

A permanent commemoration of an Angus fishing fleet tragedy has been unveiled in a quiet harbour ceremony.

And the plaque at Arbroath finally honours three hero crewmen of the Laddies Ain who perished 101 years ago.

It has been put there by descendants of William Smith – The Rover – who died with two of his crewmates after seeing other local boats to safety during a freak summer storm.

The memorial plaque at Arbroath harbour.

Brothers Dale and Tony Smith are the great grandsons of The Rover.

The pair of Lichties moved to Kirriemuir many years ago, but are still weekly visitors to their home town.

And Dale revealed the loss of their father earlier this year had spurred the brothers to finally fulfil the promise to honour their forebears.

Only a brief newspaper report of the time details the tragedy, but Dale says the story of June 4 1921 is etched into Smith family history.

“The Arbroath fleet was at sea that day when the weather turned foul,” said Dale.

Arbroath harbour being lashed during Storm Barra. Pic: Paul Reid

“Usually the boats kept within hailing or signalling distance so that they could support each other if one got into difficulty.

“These open fishing boats were relatively small, with a single mast and sail and a set of oars.

“When the weather turned bad it was safer to drop the sail and row back home.

“The next part of the story has been family hearsay for the last hundred years,” he said.

“All of the boats were similar with only one or two slightly larger.

“Laddies Ane, as one of the larger boats, led the fleet back to the harbour.

“It waited a couple of hundred yards outside the Bar as the smaller boats rowed past in very violent waves.

“The harbour area was crowded with families and friends anxious for the return of the boats.

“Along with the official beacons, they waved their Tilley lamps to help guide the fleet to safety.

Tragedy strikes AH 214

“As the last of the fleet passed, Laddies Ain turned to take up the rear and then happened one of those moments that changes lives forever,” said Dale.

“Within yards of the Bar and in sight of the townsfolk, Laddies Ain was hit by a freak wave and completely swamped.”

She sank immediately with the loss of William Smith, John Arnat and John Smith.

Dale said: “Miraculously, one crew member was washed ashore beyond Danger Point at the drying greens.

“He is believed to be a Cargill but, unfortunately for him, superstitious locals felt the Devil had intervened to save him and some shunned him for the rest of his life.

“He was a lonely character haunting local pubs and suffering from terrible depression.

“We recognise his symptoms today as survivors guilt.

“When tragedy struck the fishing community it did so suddenly and hard, and the loss of Laddies Ain AH 214 and three young men was the terrible price paid by families in the town.”

The memorial plaque is beside Arbroath marina.

“We had chatted about raising a plaque but sadly it didn’t happen during the lifetime of my father, Dale JK Smith.”

But a chat with harbourmaster Bruce Fleming led to agreement for the plaque to go on the obelisk outside his office.

Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith unveiled the memorial in the quiet ceremony.

“Dad also has a bench above Victoria Park so we are grateful to the PKS Group harbourmaster Bruce Fleming and Angus Council for their permission to erect the sign,” said Dale.

