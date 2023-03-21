More than 300 Dundee City Council staff to strike over outsourcing row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than 300 Dundee City Council staff to strike over outsourcing row

By Amie Flett
March 21 2023, 4.54pm Updated: March 21 2023, 5.04pm
Dundee City Council workers will strike from next month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

More than 300 Dundee City Council workers will strike from next month.

Unite the Union says staff have voted in favour of taking action in a dispute over plans to outsource some trade services.

A total of 95% of balloted workers – about 320 staff members – backed the move.

Staff involved include joiners, plumbers, electricians, labourers and scaffolders based at premises on Clepington Road and Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

The council said no jobs will be lost through outsourcing.

But Unite says outsourcing work will be damaging to council staff and members of the public as money made would no longer be reinvested into the authority’s public purse.

The body also argued it would be harder to hold staff accountable for work if they are not employed by the council.

When will staff strike?

Strike action will start on April 4, running until April 28, with more action to be carried out in rounds of daily action until June 23.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This huge vote in favour of strike action demonstrates that Unite’s members are not going to accept Dundee City Council’s plans to outsource trades services.

“There is overwhelming evidence that privatisation of public services only makes things worse for workers and for the public.

“The council now needs to drop this ruinous proposal.

“Unite will stand up for our members in this fight to protect decent pay, jobs and conditions, and ultimately, a good public service for the people of Dundee.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham. Image: Unite the Union

Unite industrial officer George Ramsay called the plans “as bewildering as they are counterproductive”.

“A good public service is being provided to the people of Dundee, and any profits are reinvested or given to the council to aid the wider budget.

“The plans to outsource will only profit private contractors.

“Unite will not allow these plans to go unopposed and we will fight them every step of the way.”

Council responds to strike plans

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We are aware of the ballot and continue to engage constructively with trade union representatives.

“It’s important to stress that none of the 320 roles at construction services is at risk from being outsourced.

“The council is focused on supporting construction services’ modernisation and is investing heavily in staff development through its training and apprenticeship programme, by creating permanent jobs locally in Dundee, modernising IT systems to deliver a better customer service and investing in working conditions within its depot.

“Further discussions on the issues raised will be had in the coming days.”

Tags

Conversation

