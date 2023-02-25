Pub chain hope to see Arbroath’s Portcullis rise again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Pub chain hope to see Arbroath’s Portcullis rise again

By Graham Brown
February 25 2023, 7.00am
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google

The owners of Arbroath’s Portcullis Bar say they hope it will re-open under new tenants.

Townsfolk were shocked by the sudden closure of the popular pub this week.

It came after popular couple Jakki and Chris Henderson took the heartbreaking decision to give up the business after more than six years.

They said it was impossible to keep the doors open in the face of rising costs.

Popular venue

The Porty has been one of Arbroath’s most popular haunts since 1961.

Generations of locals have shared fond memories of family events there since the closure was announced.

It is owned by Admiral Taverns.

The Chester-based company has around 1,600 pubs nationwide.

A spokesperson said the firm was sorry to see the premises close.

But they believe the Portcullis can rise again.

The Portcullis is beside Montrose Road in Arbroath.

Community pubs portfolio

“At Admiral we take great pride in running sustainable community pubs across England, Scotland and Wales,” they said.

“After careful consideration and discussions with the licensees, they have decided to leave the pub.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank them for all their hard work.”

The firm added: “The pub is currently closed whilst we look for new tenants to ensure The Portcullis has a long-term successful future.

“Anyone interested should please get in touch on 01244 321 171.”

The company is also looking for new tenants to take on a “gem” of a pub in Fife.

The Wheatsheaf Inn on Kirkcaldy’s Tollbooth Street closed in December.

Trade challenges

The Hendersons had established an impressive reputation for the Portcullis as a venue with good food and friendly staff.

But they said spiralling costs facing the hospitality industry had made the difficult decision unavoidable.

The Angus venue is just the latest in a growing list across Courier country to close its doors.

In Perth, the licensee of the city’s popular King James pub is giving up her lease after seeing the electricity bill rocket more than £40,000 in less than a year.

 

Tags

Conversation

