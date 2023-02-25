Pub chain hope to see Arbroath’s Portcullis rise again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owners of Arbroath’s Portcullis Bar say they hope it will re-open under new tenants.

Townsfolk were shocked by the sudden closure of the popular pub this week.

It came after popular couple Jakki and Chris Henderson took the heartbreaking decision to give up the business after more than six years.

They said it was impossible to keep the doors open in the face of rising costs.

Popular venue

The Porty has been one of Arbroath’s most popular haunts since 1961.

Generations of locals have shared fond memories of family events there since the closure was announced.

It is owned by Admiral Taverns.

The Chester-based company has around 1,600 pubs nationwide.

A spokesperson said the firm was sorry to see the premises close.

But they believe the Portcullis can rise again.

Community pubs portfolio

“At Admiral we take great pride in running sustainable community pubs across England, Scotland and Wales,” they said.

“After careful consideration and discussions with the licensees, they have decided to leave the pub.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank them for all their hard work.”

The firm added: “The pub is currently closed whilst we look for new tenants to ensure The Portcullis has a long-term successful future.

“Anyone interested should please get in touch on 01244 321 171.”

The company is also looking for new tenants to take on a “gem” of a pub in Fife.

The Wheatsheaf Inn on Kirkcaldy’s Tollbooth Street closed in December.

Trade challenges

The Hendersons had established an impressive reputation for the Portcullis as a venue with good food and friendly staff.

But they said spiralling costs facing the hospitality industry had made the difficult decision unavoidable.

The Angus venue is just the latest in a growing list across Courier country to close its doors.

In Perth, the licensee of the city’s popular King James pub is giving up her lease after seeing the electricity bill rocket more than £40,000 in less than a year.