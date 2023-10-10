Arbroath RNLI: The stormy year since the Angus town learned it could lose its all-weather lifeboat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath RNLI: The stormy year since the Angus town learned it could lose its all-weather lifeboat

Many locals remain frustrated and angry over the decision to replace Arbroath's all-weather lifeboat with an inshore inflatable.

By Graham Brown
The Mersey-class Inchcape is heading into retirement. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Mersey-class Inchcape is heading into retirement. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Angus is recovering from her weekend battering by Mother Nature.

Roads have cleared, rivers dropped and the Barry Burn subsided enough to let Monday’s weather-delayed Dunhill Links Championship get back on course at Carnoustie.

But today marks the anniversary of a year-long storm that may have also abated but many fear Arbroath will never recover from.

October 10 2022 was the day The Courier exclusively revealed Arbroath or Broughty Ferry would lose their all-weather lifeboat capability.

Shannon or Atlantic 85

A coastal review decided one station would land the £2.5 million jet-powered Shannon-class pride of the RNLI fleet.

The other would be allocated a super-fast Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable – highly capable, but an inshore lifeboat.

Dedicated Arbroath crew, fundraisers and supporters were perturbed by the prospect of the 220-year-old station losing its ‘big boat’ when the Mersey-class Inchcape was retired.

But surely sense – and years of previous promises – would prevail, they thought and hoped.

After all, bigwigs at Poole HQ had been assuring Arbroath since 2014 a Shannon was town bound.

Shannon-class lifeboat
Arbroath had long been promised a Shannon-class ALB. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

It was ideally suited to taking on the hostile North Sea beyond the harbour bar.

In the same way the speedy Atlantic seemed the perfect vessel for Broughty’s River Tay work – much of it in response to bridge incidents which regularly contribute to the station’s status as one of Scotland’s busiest.

And the concerns subsided – until April this year when the decision which rocked Arbroath was delivered.

RNLI chiefs rejected outright suggestions the allocation of an Atlantic 85 to Arbroath was a downgrade.

They also dismissed claims the RIB was not a suitable boat for the conditions it could face.

Local capability, they said, would be improved with an Atlantic 85 in Arbroath and Shannons at the flank stations of Montrose and the Ferry.

It provoked outrage – and a packed turnout at a protest meeting in the Meadowbank Inn just days later.

The town wanted RNLI bosses to face the people and explain their thinking.

So The Courier extended the offer of a Webster Theatre platform to elaborate on the rationale.

It was rejected and, to date, no-one from the RNLI hierarchy has spoken directly to a community audience.

The turbulent six months since have seen:

Where are we now?

The Atlantic 85 is berthed at the town marina and crew continue to get to grips with the fast RIB’s capabilities.

In July, the remainder of the divided crew said they wanted to put the “challenging period” behind them and look to the future.

The charity is planning to stage a volunteering day at the station to boost crew numbers.

And plans are being drawn up for a replacement Arbroath lifeboat station.

The 220-year-old shed is past its sell-by date and is to be replaced.

In the meantime, the Mersey-class all-weather boat remains in service and ready to respond.

Arbroath is about to enter the winter period and the weekend storm was a taster of what is to come for the brave crew of RNLB Inchape and the inshore D-class Robert Fergusson.

And onshore, waves of discontent look set to continue to wash around the red-roofed station and the town which holds its history so dear to its heart.

