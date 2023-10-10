Speeder, 73, spooked spectators as Queen’s funeral cortege passed through Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Speeder, 73, spooked spectators as Queen’s funeral cortege passed through Perthshire

Originally charged with dangerous driving, Henry Rankin admitted a much reduced charge of careless driving on the A90 when Elizabeth II's procession came by.

By Jamie Buchan
Henry Rankin appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
A speeding driver spooked spectators as they watched the Queen’s procession pass through Tayside, a court has heard.

Thousands lined the A90 to pay tribute to Elizabeth II as her funeral cortege drove between Dundee and Perth on September 11, last year.

Pensioner Henry Rankin was charged with dangerous driving following an incident on the Glencarse sliproad.

The 73-year-old was originally accused of driving “in an aggressive manner and at excessive speed” towards pedestrians on the pavement, forcing them to take evasive action.

The Queen’s funeral cortege posed some “unique challenges” for Police Scotland, the court heard. Image: UNPIX

However, prosecutors accepted his guilty plea to a much reduced charge of driving his blue Volkswagen Tiguan “at excessive speed for road conditions” when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.

‘Unique challenges’

Sheriff William Wood told the retired insurance underwriter: “I’m sure that it is a matter of some embarrassment for you to appear in court for the first time at your age.

“Nevertheless, it is what it is and you accept that you broke the law on this occasion.”

He said: “It is a situation in which you may have been surprised to see so many people at the roadside, but in the circumstances you ought to have been aware of that.”

Rankin, of Fingask Place, St Madoes, was fined £450 and had five penalty points imposed on his clean driving licence.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson told the court: “This happened at the sliproad to Glencarse to St Madoes.

“At the time, there was a high volume of vehicles and pedestrian traffic due to the passing of the late Queen’s funeral cortege.”

She said: “Because of the unique challenges brought on by this event, a rolling police roadblock was in place with slow moving traffic behind.

“There were also a large amount of spectators at the sliproad.”

The fiscal depute said: “At about 2.55pm, witnesses were at the locus observing the funeral cortege passing.

“They heard the accused’s vehicle accelerating.

“It was then observed turning left at the junction, and driving towards Glencarse while pedestrians were on the flyover.”

The Queen’s hearse passing spectators on the A90. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media

The onlookers called police and Rankin was traced later that day.

Ms Hodgson confirmed that the spectators had “felt they were in danger”.

Watched the procession

Solicitor Richard Freeman, defending, said: “Mr Rankin had been travelling along the A90 and had stopped at a layby in order to view the cortege.

“The procession went past and under the bridge.

“My client then came off the A90, taking the offslip where there is a fairly severe left hand bend there that opens up into a straight stretch of road.

“He accepts that he built his speed up, in the way that he would normally do.

“He drove at excessive speed for the road conditions, with regard to the pedestrians on the pavement.

“It was obviously very unusual, but he accepts that should have tempered his speed.

“It is a matter of agreement that no pedestrian who was standing on this pavement was ever inconvenienced.

Mr Freeman said: “It is a shame that he finds himself in court for the first time at his age.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

