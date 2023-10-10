‘Nonsense’ claim as SNP brands Fife Council Labour group ‘democracy deniers’ in scrutiny row

Fife Council’s Labour members have been labelled “democracy deniers” in a row over scrutiny and accountability.

The authority’s SNP leader David Alexander claims the minority administration is afraid of being put under the microscope.

The allegation comes after a number of his party’s questions went unanswered at the latest full council meeting as time ran out.

However, his claim has been dismissed as “complete and utter nonsense” by Labour leader David Ross, who branded it “pure political game-playing”.

He said he offered to answer all remaining questions via email.

But Mr Alexander has now requested a special meeting to allow the questions to be asked and answered in public.

The row stems from the council leader’s annual report, presented to councillors on September 21.

Mr Ross and Mr Alexander co-led Fife Council under a power-sharing agreement for five years until the 2022 election.

‘Barely a minute’ to question each topic

The SNP leader described the 11-page report covering 32 topics as unusually large.

And he said: “Under standing orders, only 30 minutes is permitted for questions.

“This equates to barely a minute to cover hefty subjects like net zero plans, building new council houses, pay for care workers and explanations as to why there are a wide range of services failing to deliver,” he said.

“An extra 20 minutes was added. But this was negligible given the number of councillors who were still waiting to ask questions.”

‘Farce’ continued with early lunch break

Mr Alexander said repeated requests to extend the time for questions were denied.

And he added: “David Ross initially said he was prepared to answer all questions but then, in an extraordinary move, voted to ensure this didn’t happen.”

Conservative and Liberal Democrat councillors also voted against a time extension.

Mr Alexander said: “The farce continued as the Provost’s claim that ‘time was pressing’ quickly fell apart when the usual 10-minute break in proceedings became an early lunch break at 11.37am.

“Labour’s minority administration are democracy deniers and afraid of being put under scrutiny.”

Fife Council scrutiny claims ‘absolute nonsense’

Mr Ross has hit back however, saying: “The reality is we extended the question time from 30 minutes to 50.

“I answered 25 questions and gave everybody who had not managed to ask one the opportunity to email it to me.

“My understanding it there were 16 questions left. I’ve had five sent to me.

“We do not need a special meeting to answer questions that can be answered by email.

“There will also be an opportunity to answer questions at committees.

“This is absolute complete and utter nonsense. I’m quite happy to answer any questions put to me.”