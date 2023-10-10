‘Nonsense’ claim as SNP brands Fife Council Labour group ‘democracy deniers’ in scrutiny row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

‘Nonsense’ claim as SNP brands Fife Council Labour group ‘democracy deniers’ in scrutiny row

Fife Council Labour leader David Ross dismissed the claim as "pure political game-playing".

By Claire Warrender
Joint Fife Council leaders David Alexander & David Ross.
The former Fife Council co-leaders are now at loggerheads in a row over scrutiny.

Fife Council’s Labour members have been labelled “democracy deniers” in a row over scrutiny and accountability.

The authority’s SNP leader David Alexander claims the minority administration is afraid of being put under the microscope.

The allegation comes after a number of his party’s questions went unanswered at the latest full council meeting as time ran out.

Fife Council SNP leader David Alexander made claims over lack of scrutiny.

However, his claim has been dismissed as “complete and utter nonsense” by Labour leader David Ross, who branded it “pure political game-playing”.

He said he offered to answer all remaining questions via email.

But Mr Alexander has now requested a special meeting to allow the questions to be asked and answered in public.

The row stems from the council leader’s annual report, presented to councillors on September 21.

Mr Ross and Mr Alexander co-led Fife Council under a power-sharing agreement for five years until the 2022 election.

‘Barely a minute’ to question each topic

The SNP leader described the 11-page report covering 32 topics as unusually large.

And he said: “Under standing orders, only 30 minutes is permitted for questions.

“This equates to barely a minute to cover hefty subjects like net zero plans, building new council houses, pay for care workers and explanations as to why there are a wide range of services failing to deliver,” he said.

“An extra 20 minutes was added. But this was negligible given the number of councillors who were still waiting to ask questions.”

‘Farce’ continued with early lunch break

Mr Alexander said repeated requests to extend the time for questions were denied.

And he added: “David Ross initially said he was prepared to answer all questions but then, in an extraordinary move, voted to ensure this didn’t happen.”

Fife Council leader David Ross
Fife Council Labour leader David Ross denies the scrutiny claim. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Conservative and Liberal Democrat councillors also voted against a time extension.

Mr Alexander said: “The farce continued as the Provost’s claim that ‘time was pressing’ quickly fell apart when the usual 10-minute break in proceedings became an early lunch break at 11.37am.

“Labour’s minority administration are democracy deniers and afraid of being put under scrutiny.”

Fife Council scrutiny claims ‘absolute nonsense’

Mr Ross has hit back however, saying: “The reality is we extended the question time from 30 minutes to 50.

“I answered 25 questions and gave everybody who had not managed to ask one the opportunity to email it to me.

“My understanding it there were 16 questions left. I’ve had five sent to me.

“We do not need a special meeting to answer questions that can be answered by email.

“There will also be an opportunity to answer questions at committees.

“This is absolute complete and utter nonsense. I’m quite happy to answer any questions put to me.”

More from Fife

The Flying Scotsman travels through Dundee
Final chance to see Flying Scotsman in Tayside and Fife in 2023
Fire destroyed Kushi's in Dunfermline in April
Bid to restore popular Dunfermline restaurant six months after devastating fire
RTC Cupar
Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Cupar
Labour MSP Alex Rowley beside mounds of waste at the Lathalmond rubbish dump site in 2018.
Fife 'environmental disgrace' will finally be removed - in SEVEN years
Laywer Aamer Anwar with members of Sheku Bayoh's family arriving at Capital House in Edinburgh for the public inquiry into his death.
Deaths of Fife men Sheku Bayoh and Joseph Sneddon feature in BBC series
The former Fife Council co-leaders are now at loggerheads in a row over scrutiny.
Carnoustie greenkeepers' titanic effort keeps Dunhill Links Championship on course
A train crossing the River Tay in Perth
List of road and rail closures on Monday after flooding hits Tayside and Fife
Cherie Reid's son Aiden died after taking painkillers supplied by Shane Whyte.
Mum of Tayside teen who died hours after being supplied with illicit prescription drugs…
Rita Page with the photo of her and the Beatles when they came to Kirkcaldy.
Beatles play Kirkcaldy: Rita's memories still burn bright 60 years on from legendary night…
Water level of the River Tay very high near viewpoint.
Photos show extent of flooding across Courier Country as major travel disruption continues

Conversation