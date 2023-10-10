Meet the lovebirds feeding Dunkeld with organic fruit and veg from Little Trochry Farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the lovebirds feeding Dunkeld with organic fruit and veg from Little Trochry Farm

Married couple Kirstin and Iain, with the help of dog Pekoe, and kittens Puffin and Penguin, share the workload of running their Perthshire farm.

Iain Broadhead and wife Kirstin Lamotte run Little Trochry Farm near Dunkeld. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Joanna Bremner

Could you grow, harvest and sell organic fruit and veg with your husband or wife? This Dunkeld couple sure can.

These Perthshire newlyweds have been running the Little Trochry Farm together for over a year now and say it has only brought them closer together.

With the help of adorable pup, Pekoe, and kittens Puffin and Penguin, the couples’ farm business has flourished.

So how did it all start?

“I actually grew up on a farm,” says Kirstin.

“My mum and grandad grew herbs at a farm for 25 years.

“But although I grew up on a farm but I never thought I would farm myself.”

It was when Kirstin worked at a farm in Canada that she fell in love with it again.

“I love being outside and I love physical work,” she says. “And I love doing something that feels meaningful and purposeful and something that feels like it’s contributing to the world.”

Then the challenge became getting Iain on board.

Iain Broadhead and wife Kirstin Lamotte with their pumpkins ready for Halloween at Little Trochry Farm near Dunkeld. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Although he had never done any veg growing in his life, Iain’s own passion for food and sustainability meant he fell in love with the work.

“There’s still some aspects that I find tedious,” Iain admits, “but it’s producing food for the local community that holds the most meaning for me.”

On the 15 acre farm, the two 31-year-olds grow fruit and veg using organic principles, without using fertilisers or pesticides, and distribute food that nourishes the local community.

Reducing food miles is very important to Kirstin and her husband, Iain. The pair sell veg from a farm stand with an honesty box at the end of their road, sell to local businesses and head along to local markets too.

They have hosted events for the community, both to teach them about growing fruit and veg and to feed them up with pizza.

For their popular ‘soil to slice’ event, the couple teamed up with Luigi’s Pizzeria to make delicious pizza with their own local, farm grown ingredients.

One of the Little Trochry Farm ‘soil to slice’ pizzas in collaboration with Luigi’s Pizzeria, Dundee. Image: Michelle Lamb.

Dunkeld duo say ‘We’re in it together’

When asked if working so closely ever gets tough, Iain quips: “Can we do this individually? Can I tell you next door?

“No,” he laughs, “I actually think we are really enjoying working together.

“Sure, it’s not always sunshine and rainbows, but that’s often a reflection of our energy levels and how heavy the workload is.”

Iain Broadhead and wife Kirstin Lamotte move trays of seedlings at the farm while dog Pekoe leads the way.  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Iain continues: “With any couple or partnership it can be more strained when you’re tired.

“But we’re in it together, which is nice. If one of us was immersed in their own business, and the other one was working nine to five, then the other would be finishing at five and have these weekends free and think, hm, are we going to get to do something together?

“But this way, when the work is busy, we’re both busy, but when we’re free, we’re both free.”

Two adorable kittens help out at Little Trochry Farm too. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Kirstin adds: “It’s not perfect. We can be snappy at each other sometimes, but we make a good team.

“It could be really bad. You live and work together and argue all the time, but it’s not like that.”

Iain of Little Trochry Farm says their differences help them to manage their load.

“Because we’re different and have different approaches, that means we cover all the bases,” he said.

“So if we can make that all that work together, then it’s really a really good strength.”

The Little Trochry Farm farmstand just off the main road, complete with their honesty box. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

What’s next for Little Trochry Farm?

Being in touch with the community is key for this young couple.

Having moved to the area not knowing anyone, they said their fruit and veg business has helped them make and keep friends locally.

They plan to keep on doing just that.

Kirstin says: “A big part of our future thought is that we want to get people to the farm more often.

“So that gives people a way of connecting to the farm and learning about it that way.

“And maybe in the future, if we get permission, we could build some accommodation on site.”

Iain Broadhead and wife Kirstin Lamotte with loveable dog Pekoe who loves snacking on cucumbers.  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Kirstin and Iain also plan to expand their space, adding more beds for growing their fruit and veg.

As their business grows, they may also look at hiring on some staff, as it is currently just the two of them working on the farm.

“I think making the leap into building a team would be something we’d like to do next year,” says Iain.

“But we are still learning what the balance is between our home and a business, because we live here too.”

The couple are proud of the progress they have made in their first year.

Iain says: “We had a few aims this summer.

“We wanted to carry on the veg, increase it. We wanted to host some events and we wanted to try some workshops.

“And we managed to do all those things. So we’re chuffed about that. And we’ll just keep going.”

