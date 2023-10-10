Unpaid work for Angus paedophile who hoarded obscene ‘dogs and horses’ porn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unpaid work for Angus paedophile who hoarded obscene ‘dogs and horses’ porn

27-year-old Rhys Falconer, from Ferryden, was told his discount for pleading early was that he wouldn't be going to jail.

By Ross Gardiner
Rhys Falconer at Dundee Sheriff Court.
A Tayside paedophile has narrowly avoided prison after admitting having vile pornography featuring dogs and horses.

Rhys Falconer previously pled guilty to possessing indecent images of children and extreme porn.

The 27-year-old admitted having the child abuse images for a period of four-and-a-half years between November 2019 and May last year, when his home in Ferryden was raided by police.

Falconer, who returned to the dock this week for sentencing, was spared jail but was placed on the sex offenders register for two years.

Withdrawn

His solicitor Nick Markowski told the court his client has separated from his partner.

“He’s in full time employment as a barman and he’s appearing as a first offender,” he said.

“In relation to the offences, he gives an explanation for the offences being committed.

“Multiple factors – social isolation, mental health issues, the breakdown of his relationship, withdrawing, a lack of friends and withdrawing into the internet.

Rhys Falconer outside Dundee Sheriff Court

“He is suggesting that he became addicted to pornography and was seeking more extreme and explicit content.”

Mr Markowski said: “Regarding the offending, he is ashamed and embarrassed by his behaviour and is regretful and remorseful of his actions.

“He is aware that this sort of offending created a demand.

“He has been advised that the court will view the matters as serious, notwithstanding the lack of record.

“The court will be considering a custodial sentence.”

Sentenced

Sheriff Paul Brown placed Falconer under supervision for two years and also granted forfeiture of his two devices.

The sheriff ordered him to complete 300 hours of unpaid work – the maximum amount available – within a year.

He also imposed a string of strict conduct requirements.

Falconer must not contact anyone under 16 without prior approval and furthermore have no contact at all with known sex offenders.

He is also to use no encryption, incognito tabs or private browsing, he must not clear his search history and his devices can be inspected at any time.

The sheriff said: “These are serious offences.

“I have listened to everything that has been said on your behalf.

“The report tells me you have insight, you are remorseful and that you have some understanding of how you ended up in this situation.

“I will warn you right now that this is an alternative to custody.

“If this comes back to me in any way, shape or form, you can expect imprisonment.”

Offending

Fiscal depute Lee Corr previously told Dundee Sheriff Court police obtained a warrant to raid Falconer’s home in May 2022.

On the final day of the month, they traced then-unemployed Falconer at his partner’s home at 9.35am.

He was taken to his property in Bellvue Terrace, Ferryden, for it to be searched and police seized an iPhone and iPad.

Analysis uncovered 33 child abuse files.

Five of the files were categorised as being the most graphic kind.

Mr Corr explained all showed girls between the ages of four and 15.

Another nine illicit images were uncovered and found to be “extreme” pornography, depicting adults engaged in sexual activity with dogs and horses.

Later that day, Falconer was cautioned and charged but told police he did not understand the charge.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

