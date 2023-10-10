Unpaid work for Angus paedophile who hoarded obscene ‘dogs and horses’ porn

A Tayside paedophile has narrowly avoided prison after admitting having vile pornography featuring dogs and horses.

Rhys Falconer previously pled guilty to possessing indecent images of children and extreme porn.

The 27-year-old admitted having the child abuse images for a period of four-and-a-half years between November 2019 and May last year, when his home in Ferryden was raided by police.

Falconer, who returned to the dock this week for sentencing, was spared jail but was placed on the sex offenders register for two years.

His solicitor Nick Markowski told the court his client has separated from his partner.

“He’s in full time employment as a barman and he’s appearing as a first offender,” he said.

“In relation to the offences, he gives an explanation for the offences being committed.

“Multiple factors – social isolation, mental health issues, the breakdown of his relationship, withdrawing, a lack of friends and withdrawing into the internet.

“He is suggesting that he became addicted to pornography and was seeking more extreme and explicit content.”

Mr Markowski said: “Regarding the offending, he is ashamed and embarrassed by his behaviour and is regretful and remorseful of his actions.

“He is aware that this sort of offending created a demand.

“He has been advised that the court will view the matters as serious, notwithstanding the lack of record.

“The court will be considering a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Paul Brown placed Falconer under supervision for two years and also granted forfeiture of his two devices.

The sheriff ordered him to complete 300 hours of unpaid work – the maximum amount available – within a year.

He also imposed a string of strict conduct requirements.

Falconer must not contact anyone under 16 without prior approval and furthermore have no contact at all with known sex offenders.

He is also to use no encryption, incognito tabs or private browsing, he must not clear his search history and his devices can be inspected at any time.

The sheriff said: “These are serious offences.

“I have listened to everything that has been said on your behalf.

“The report tells me you have insight, you are remorseful and that you have some understanding of how you ended up in this situation.

“I will warn you right now that this is an alternative to custody.

“If this comes back to me in any way, shape or form, you can expect imprisonment.”

Fiscal depute Lee Corr previously told Dundee Sheriff Court police obtained a warrant to raid Falconer’s home in May 2022.

On the final day of the month, they traced then-unemployed Falconer at his partner’s home at 9.35am.

He was taken to his property in Bellvue Terrace, Ferryden, for it to be searched and police seized an iPhone and iPad.

Analysis uncovered 33 child abuse files.

Five of the files were categorised as being the most graphic kind.

Mr Corr explained all showed girls between the ages of four and 15.

Another nine illicit images were uncovered and found to be “extreme” pornography, depicting adults engaged in sexual activity with dogs and horses.

Later that day, Falconer was cautioned and charged but told police he did not understand the charge.

