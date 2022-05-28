‘That’s democracy’: Fife Council leader defends minority administration and calls for constructive working

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘That’s democracy’: Fife Council leader defends minority administration and calls for constructive working

By Claire Warrender
May 28 2022, 6.00am Updated: May 28 2022, 11.43am
Fife Council has a minority administration
Labour are now in control at Fife Council's HQ in Glenrothes.

Fife Labour leader David Ross has called on the SNP to work constructively for the people of Fife, following claims of a “stitch-up” after the election.

Labour now hold power at Fife Council, despite only having 20 of the region’s 75 councillors.

Labour’s David Ross now leads a Fife Council minority administration.

It follows an agreement with Liberal Democrat and Conservative councillors and leaves the SNP in opposition for the first time in five years.

The SNP is the biggest party on Fife Council with 34 councillors and accused the other three parties of “political chicanery”.

But Mr Ross said the ball was now in the SNP’s court.

“Are they going to work constructively to progress policies or are they going to try to disrupt the whole working of the council?” he said.

“I just hope when the noise dies down we can work constructively together.

“I think that’s what the people of Fife expect.”

SNP could not find political support

While the Lib Dems and Conservatives voted Labour into power, there is no formal coalition with either.

And the Labour leader said extending the power-sharing arrangement with the SNP was out of the question.

“Given our experience over the last five years, I don’t think it would have been acceptable locally to have continued with the arrangement,” he said.

“It stayed together because (SNP leader) David Alexander and myself managed to work constructively together.”

David Ross, right, and David Alexander were previously co-leaders of Fife Council.

He added: “The SNP is the biggest party but they don’t have a majority of seats and only got 36.9% of first preference votes.

“They needed to get the support of at least one other group but they couldn’t find it.

“That’s how the system works. That’s democracy.”

The administration has also faced criticism over its new style of governance.

It has formed an executive cabinet with nine SNP councillors, seven Labour, four Lib Dems and two Conservatives.

And it has led to claims decisions will be taken behind closed doors.

Mr Ross says that’s not the case.

“It’s quite transparent and there are lots of opportunities for openness and accountability,” he said.

David Alexander: ‘It’s not what’s best for Fife’

However, SNP leader David Alexander is still furious and insists the result of last week’s council meeting is unfair.

He said: “It’s not what’s best for Fife. It’s based on what’s been dictated by Holyrood.

“In terms of being fair, the cabinet is gerrymandered.

“And in terms of the last five years, we were more than happy together but David Ross had some people who didn’t want to work with us at all.

“Over the last five years we didn’t have many fights at all and I think we did pretty much OK.”

Mr Alexander added: “We always work constructively for the best for Fife.

“David Ross should be looking at his own door instead of worrying about what the SNP are doing.”

