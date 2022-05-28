‘That’s democracy’: Fife Council leader defends minority administration and calls for constructive working

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife Labour leader David Ross has called on the SNP to work constructively for the people of Fife, following claims of a “stitch-up” after the election.

Labour now hold power at Fife Council, despite only having 20 of the region’s 75 councillors.

It follows an agreement with Liberal Democrat and Conservative councillors and leaves the SNP in opposition for the first time in five years.

The SNP is the biggest party on Fife Council with 34 councillors and accused the other three parties of “political chicanery”.

But Mr Ross said the ball was now in the SNP’s court.

“Are they going to work constructively to progress policies or are they going to try to disrupt the whole working of the council?” he said.

“I just hope when the noise dies down we can work constructively together.

“I think that’s what the people of Fife expect.”

SNP could not find political support

While the Lib Dems and Conservatives voted Labour into power, there is no formal coalition with either.

And the Labour leader said extending the power-sharing arrangement with the SNP was out of the question.

“Given our experience over the last five years, I don’t think it would have been acceptable locally to have continued with the arrangement,” he said.

“It stayed together because (SNP leader) David Alexander and myself managed to work constructively together.”

He added: “The SNP is the biggest party but they don’t have a majority of seats and only got 36.9% of first preference votes.

“They needed to get the support of at least one other group but they couldn’t find it.

“That’s how the system works. That’s democracy.”

The administration has also faced criticism over its new style of governance.

It has formed an executive cabinet with nine SNP councillors, seven Labour, four Lib Dems and two Conservatives.

And it has led to claims decisions will be taken behind closed doors.

Mr Ross says that’s not the case.

“It’s quite transparent and there are lots of opportunities for openness and accountability,” he said.

David Alexander: ‘It’s not what’s best for Fife’

However, SNP leader David Alexander is still furious and insists the result of last week’s council meeting is unfair.

He said: “It’s not what’s best for Fife. It’s based on what’s been dictated by Holyrood.

“In terms of being fair, the cabinet is gerrymandered.

“And in terms of the last five years, we were more than happy together but David Ross had some people who didn’t want to work with us at all.

“Over the last five years we didn’t have many fights at all and I think we did pretty much OK.”

Mr Alexander added: “We always work constructively for the best for Fife.

“David Ross should be looking at his own door instead of worrying about what the SNP are doing.”