Police strip search in Dundee uncovers heroin stash worth hundreds

Kirsten Connelly will be sentenced in the new year after admitting concealing the Class A drugs.

By Ross Gardiner
A Dundee woman who stashed illicit Class A drugs in her private parts will be sentenced next year.

Kirsten Connelly admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin on February 5 last year.

Connelly, 37, of Finlaggan Crescent in Dundee, was searched by police investigating a completely separate matter.

They had been called to Aboyne Avenue in Dundee at 4.30am.

They found drugs, as well as a crack pipe, in her dressing gown pocket but she told police the stash was cannabis.

Officers let her leave but when they realised the substance they had confiscated was heroin, they returned to arrest her.

She told police: “I didn’t know it was drugs.”

Second search

Police transported Connelly to West Bell Street HQ and she was subjected to a strip search.

During this, officers spotted something protruding from Connelly’s private parts.

She said: “It’s the same stuff you got off me before.”

Connelly was then taken to Ninewells for an intimate search.

In total, 21.96g was recovered, with a maximum value of £870.

The court heard Connelly has a criminal record but with no drugs offences.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing until January 30 for background reports.

She continued Connelly’s bail.

