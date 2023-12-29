Schools Photos of Tayside and Fife babies celebrating their first Christmas: PART TWO More pictures readers sent in of their tots in the festive season. Ten-month-old Arran Ross, from Dundee. Image: Paula Ross. By Cheryl Peebles December 29 2023, 6.00am Share Photos of Tayside and Fife babies celebrating their first Christmas: PART TWO Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4852064/photos-tayside-fife-babies-christmas-part-two/ Copy Link 0 comment Christmas Day was particularly special for those with a baby in the family. And we asked parents to share the joy by sending us photos of their baby’s first festive season. They did so in great number. We have loved looking through their pictures from the big day, which include tots from just a few days old to those nearing their first birthday. Some were dressed up in elf outfits, some were in their Sunday best and others were opening their gifts. We published the first batch yesterday, and here is the next. More will follow tomorrow. Babies’ first Christmas in Tayside and Fife Bonnie Ellie Pettigrew, 2 weeks, Dundee. Robyn Buttercase, 8 months, Dundee. Amelia Rose Stewart, 11 months, Forfar. Fearne Lawson, 7 months, Dundee. Sofia Ryder, 3 months, Dundee . Kennedy-Mae Katherine McMillan, 2 months, Dundee. Adam Carr, 7 months, Dundee, and sister Lillie-ann, 2. Lennie Cumming, 5 months, Dundee. Cora Anne Nugent, 9 months, Dundee. Crue Petrie, 7 weeks, Carnoustie. Aryn McLaughlin, 10 months, Dundee. Billie Rosa Barr, 5 months, Dundee. Harry Davidson, 10 months, Broughty Ferry. Quinn Henderson, 4 months, Dundee. Ajaii Earl, 4 months, Brechin. Andrew Grubb, 11 months. Ada, 11 days. Airlie Thomson, 10 months, Dundee. Archie, 4 months, Montrose. Aila Ogierman, 7 months, Dundee. Arlo and Ace, 6 months, Dundee. Aiden Cocker, 11 months, Kinloch Rannoch. Arlo, 7 months, Dundee. Arlo Lyon, 10 months, Monifieth. Arlo Carmichael, 9 months, Invergowrie. Alba, 5 months, Arbroath. Alexander Brown, 4 months, Dundee. Ayla Brett, 5 weeks, Carnoustie. Callan, 11 weeks, Glenrothes. Darlah Wallace, 5 months, Dundee. Conor, 7 months, Forfar. Brody Grieve, 1, Dundee. Charlie Macmillan, 9 months, Angus. Chester Harrow-Bayne, 6 weeks, Fife. Bloom Keltie, 2 months. Arran, 11 days, Montrose. Brodie McDonald 10 weeks with brother Blake, 4, Brechin. Arran Ross, 10 months, Dundee. Billy Simpson, 12 weeks. Bella Little, 8 months, Fife. Brody Brough, 8 months, Dundee. Aulay and Ayda, 5 months, Arbroath. Ava, 6 months, Arbroath. Ella Morrison, 10 months, Dundee. Auriella, 6 months, Dundee. Cameron, 8 months, Leven. Ava Thomson, 4 months, Dundee. Harris, 4 months, Blairgowrie. Freya, 7 months, Forfar. Elle Amara, 7 months, Carnoustie. Jack, 10 weeks. Emmy Stevenson, 7 months, Dundee. Freddie McAulay, 10 months. Harlie Sommerville, 7 months, Dundee. Freya Louise Stewart, born on December 23, Perth. Freddie, 9 months. Grace Goodwill, 4 months. Hunter Scott Penman, 18 months. Honey Bee Nicholson, 7 months, Dundee. Hope Stewart, 10 months, Arbroath. Harrison Elder, 5 months. Fayte Cormack, 7 months, Dundee. Hayley, 9 months, Montrose. Ellerby Prow, 12 months, Dundee. Harrison, 9 months, with sister Paige, 3, Monifieth. Jack, 5 months. Jacob Brown, 3 months, Fife. Jax, 9 months, Dundee. Jax, 6 months, Auchterarder. Jacob Pitcairn, born on December 18, Kelty. James Wallace, 6 weeks, Dundee.
