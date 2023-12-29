Photos of Tayside and Fife babies celebrating their first Christmas: PART TWO

Christmas Day was particularly special for those with a baby in the family.

And we asked parents to share the joy by sending us photos of their baby’s first festive season.

They did so in great number.

We have loved looking through their pictures from the big day, which include tots from just a few days old to those nearing their first birthday.

Some were dressed up in elf outfits, some were in their Sunday best and others were opening their gifts.

We published the first batch yesterday, and here is the next.

More will follow tomorrow.

Babies’ first Christmas in Tayside and Fife