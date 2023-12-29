Photos of Tayside and Fife babies celebrating their first Christmas: PART TWO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Photos of Tayside and Fife babies celebrating their first Christmas: PART TWO

More pictures readers sent in of their tots in the festive season.

Ten-month-old Arran Ross, from Dundee.
Ten-month-old Arran Ross, from Dundee. Image: Paula Ross.
By Cheryl Peebles

Christmas Day was particularly special for those with a baby in the family.

And we asked parents to share the joy by sending us photos of their baby’s first festive season.

They did so in great number.

We have loved looking through their pictures from the big day, which include tots from just a few days old to those nearing their first birthday.

Some were dressed up in elf outfits, some were in their Sunday best and others were opening their gifts.

We published the first batch yesterday, and here is the next.

More will follow tomorrow.

Babies’ first Christmas in Tayside and Fife

Bonnie Ellie Pettigrew, 2 weeks, Dundee.
Robyn Buttercase, 8 months, Dundee.
Amelia Rose Stewart, 11 months, Forfar.
Fearne Lawson, 7 months, Dundee.
Sofia Ryder, 3 months, Dundee .
Kennedy-Mae Katherine McMillan, 2 months, Dundee.
Adam Carr, 7 months, Dundee, and sister Lillie-ann, 2.
Lennie Cumming, 5 months, Dundee.
Cora Anne Nugent, 9 months, Dundee.
Crue Petrie, 7 weeks, Carnoustie.
Aryn McLaughlin, 10 months, Dundee.
Billie Rosa Barr, 5 months, Dundee.
Harry Davidson, 10 months, Broughty Ferry.
Quinn Henderson, 4 months, Dundee.
Ajaii Earl, 4 months, Brechin.
Andrew Grubb, 11 months.
Ada, 11 days.
Airlie Thomson, 10 months, Dundee.
Archie, 4 months, Montrose.
Aila Ogierman, 7 months, Dundee.
Arlo and Ace, 6 months, Dundee.
Aiden Cocker, 11 months, Kinloch Rannoch.
Arlo, 7 months, Dundee.
Arlo Lyon, 10 months, Monifieth.
Arlo Carmichael, 9 months, Invergowrie.
Alba, 5 months, Arbroath.
Alexander Brown, 4 months, Dundee.
Ayla Brett, 5 weeks, Carnoustie.
Callan, 11 weeks, Glenrothes.
Darlah Wallace, 5 months, Dundee.
Conor, 7 months, Forfar.
Brody Grieve, 1, Dundee.
Charlie Macmillan, 9 months, Angus.
Chester Harrow-Bayne, 6 weeks, Fife.
Bloom Keltie, 2 months.
Arran, 11 days, Montrose.
Brodie McDonald 10 weeks with brother Blake, 4, Brechin.
Arran Ross, 10 months, Dundee.
Billy Simpson, 12 weeks.
Bella Little, 8 months, Fife.
Brody Brough, 8 months, Dundee.
Aulay and Ayda, 5 months, Arbroath.
Ava, 6 months, Arbroath.
Ella Morrison, 10 months, Dundee.
Auriella, 6 months, Dundee.
Cameron, 8 months, Leven.
Ava Thomson, 4 months, Dundee.
Harris, 4 months, Blairgowrie.
Freya, 7 months, Forfar.
Elle Amara, 7 months, Carnoustie.
Jack, 10 weeks.
Emmy Stevenson, 7 months, Dundee.
Freddie McAulay, 10 months.
Harlie Sommerville, 7 months, Dundee.
Freya Louise Stewart, born on December 23, Perth.
Freddie, 9 months.
Grace Goodwill, 4 months.
Hunter Scott Penman, 18 months.
Honey Bee Nicholson, 7 months, Dundee.
Hope Stewart, 10 months, Arbroath.
Harrison Elder, 5 months.
Fayte Cormack, 7 months, Dundee.
Hayley, 9 months, Montrose.
Ellerby Prow, 12 months, Dundee.
Harrison, 9 months, with sister Paige, 3, Monifieth.
Jack, 5 months.
Jacob Brown, 3 months, Fife.
Jax, 9 months, Dundee.
Jax, 6 months, Auchterarder.
Jacob Pitcairn, born on December 18, Kelty.
James Wallace, 6 weeks, Dundee.

