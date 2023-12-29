Angus New Year Dooks: Are you brave enough to take the plunge?

Fancy starting 2024 with a dip in the North Sea?

If you do you can join dozens of people who are expected to take part in the annual New Year Dooks at Arbroath and Carnoustie.

The events always get a great turnout of participants and spectators.

And they bring an early boost for good causes including cancer research.

Here is what you need to know if you want to take part.

Or if you prefer a dry (and warm) New Year’s Day, why not go along to show the daring dookers your support.

Carnoustie

Organised by Carnoustie Rugby Club.

Takes place at the slipway opposite Links House and the Rookery at the beachfront.

Dook starts at 2pm.

Prizes for first person to catch the rugby ball, best fancy dress and longest in the water.

Entry forms available from the club’s Facebook page, email carnoustierugby@btinternet.com or register on the day by 1.45pm.

Arbroath

Organised by Kirriemuir Relay for Life on behalf of Cancer Research UK.

Takes place at Arbroath harbour, beside the town’s lifeboat shed.

Dook starts at 2.30pm.

Supported by Arbroath RNLI crew who provide safety cover for the event.

Sign up at www.cancerresearchuk.org/get-involved/find-an-event/new-year-dook-arbroath-2024

Registration on the day or email ronangie6@yahoo.com