Angus New Year Dooks: Are you brave enough to take the plunge?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus New Year Dooks: Are you brave enough to take the plunge?

New Year's Day Dooks are taking place at Carnoustie and Arbroath.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath dookers take to the water.
Arbroath dookers take to the water. Image: Paul Reid

Fancy starting 2024 with a dip in the North Sea?

If you do you can join dozens of people who are expected to take part in the annual New Year Dooks at Arbroath and Carnoustie.

The events always get a great turnout of participants and spectators.

Arbroath New Year's Day Dook
Everyone enjoys the Arbroath dook. Image: Paul Reid

And they bring an early boost for good causes including cancer research.

Here is what you need to know if you want to take part.

Or if you prefer a dry (and warm) New Year’s Day, why not go along to show the daring dookers your support.

Carnoustie

Organised by Carnoustie Rugby Club.

Takes place at the slipway opposite Links House and the Rookery at the beachfront.
Dook starts at 2pm.

Carnoustie new year's day dook
Carnoustie always gets a big turnout. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Prizes for first person to catch the rugby ball, best fancy dress and longest in the water.

Entry forms available from the club’s Facebook page, email carnoustierugby@btinternet.com or register on the day by 1.45pm.

Arbroath

Organised by Kirriemuir Relay for Life on behalf of Cancer Research UK.

Takes place at Arbroath harbour, beside the town’s lifeboat shed.

Dook starts at 2.30pm.

Supported by Arbroath RNLI crew who provide safety cover for the event.

Sign up at www.cancerresearchuk.org/get-involved/find-an-event/new-year-dook-arbroath-2024

Registration on the day or email ronangie6@yahoo.com

More from Angus & The Mearns

Threewells Drive, Forfar
Forfar cat owners warned after suspected poisoning kills five
Flooding in Bankwell Crescent, Strathmiglo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Gerrit in Tayside and Fife: Pictures and video reveal destruction
Flooding at Huntingtower on the A85 Perth to Crieff Road during Storm Gerrit
Storm Gerrit LIVE: Road closures and rail disruption continues in Tayside and Fife
4
Angus planners approved the Claverhouse dog park. Image: Google
Claverhouse dog park gets go ahead from Angus planners
Davidson was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court. Pic credit - Dougie Nicolson Building exterior of Forfar Sheriff Court, Forfar.
92-year-old banned and hit with four figure fine after causing havoc on Angus roads
Boats rescue Brechin residents
Warning new flood solutions will be needed as Angus rebuilds after Storm Babet
2
Philip Mills at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Paedophile who downloaded child abuse material in Montrose leaves Scotland for England
Train disruption continues across Tayside and Fife amid damage caused by Storm Gerrit
Train disruption set to continue after damage caused by Storm Gerrit
The Dibble Tree, which has been a fixture in Carnoustie for over 225 years, fell during Storm Gerrit. Image: Alec Edward
Storm Gerrit claims Dibble Tree symbol of Carnoustie's 226-year history
Flooded road at Checkiefield, Kirriemuir
Storm Gerrit in Angus: Pictures and video show flooding and road chaos