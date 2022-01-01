IN PICTURES: Brrrr-ave fundraisers start 2022 with Arbroath Dook

An error occurred. Please try again.

What a time to be a Red Lichtie.

Dick Campbell’s Arbroath FC are flying high at the head of the Scottish Championship.

And firefighter Alan Soutar set the World Darts Championship alight with a marvellous run to the last 16 at Ally Pally.

So the chill of the North Sea held little fear for a town on fire as the annual New Year’s Day Dook made a welcome return.

The traditional January 1 fundraiser didn’t take place in 2021 due to the pandemic.

But dookers were back in good numbers on Saturday – raising money for cancer research.

And there were plenty spectators to cheer them on as they went for a harbour dip in the North Sea.

Kirriemuir CRUK Relay for Life took over the organisation of this year’s event.

Just along the Angus coast, Carnoustie Rugby Club staged its traditional start to the new year.

The club has held a dook for more than 25 years.

It kicks off with a rugby ball being booted into the waves – with a prize for the first person to gather it up.

A Ferry Happy New Year

And there was also a welcome return for one of Scotland’s oldest dooks at Broughty Ferry.

Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association has organised the event since 1891.

A Covid cancellation in 2021 was the first in its 130-year-history.

And the 2022 version was a scaled back dook, with around 50 participants.

Spectator numbers were also tightly controlled to comply with coronavirus rules.

The dook moved from the slipway at Broughty Ferry harbour to a new location at Beach Crescent.