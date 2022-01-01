Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

IN PICTURES: Brrrr-ave fundraisers start 2022 with Arbroath Dook

By Graham Brown and John Post
January 1 2022, 4.57pm
Post Thumbnail

What a time to be a Red Lichtie.

Dick Campbell’s Arbroath FC are flying high at the head of the Scottish Championship.

And firefighter Alan Soutar set the World Darts Championship alight with a marvellous run to the last 16 at Ally Pally.

So the chill of the North Sea held little fear for a town on fire as the annual New Year’s Day Dook made a welcome return.

Where’s Wally and Friends embrace the cold.

The traditional January 1 fundraiser didn’t take place in 2021 due to the pandemic.

But dookers were back in good numbers on Saturday – raising money for cancer research.

And there were plenty spectators to cheer them on as they went for a harbour dip in the North Sea.

A piper leads the way.
Organised by CRUK Kirrie Relay for Life, the Dook sought to raise money for the charity.
Not all dookers were human.
A party like atmosphere could be felt amongst the crowd.
Family fun as spectators watch participants head for the water.
Some coped with the cold better than others.
There was a variety of fancy dress on display.
Dookers start their new year with a bang.

Kirriemuir CRUK Relay for Life took over the organisation of this year’s event.

Just along the Angus coast, Carnoustie Rugby Club staged its traditional start to the new year.

The club has held a dook for more than 25 years.

It kicks off with a rugby ball being booted into the waves – with a prize for the first person to gather it up.

Carnoustie New Year Dook. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

A Ferry Happy New Year

A Dooker prepares herself for the Broughty Ferry Dook. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

And there was also a welcome return for one of Scotland’s oldest dooks at Broughty Ferry.

Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association has organised the event since 1891.

A Covid cancellation in 2021 was the first in its 130-year-history.

And the 2022 version was a scaled back dook, with around 50 participants.

Spectator numbers were also tightly controlled to comply with coronavirus rules.

The dook moved from the slipway at Broughty Ferry harbour to a new location at Beach Crescent.

 

GALLERY and VIDEO: A Ferry Happy New Year for daring Broughty dookers

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier