The days of our lives: Are you in these old school photos from Arbroath High School?

Some say our school days are the best of our lives.

When we are studying, most of us hate the very mention of school but, once we leave, you can’t help but feel nostalgic and rekindle special memories.

We have been searching high and low in the archives to find old school photos of classes, school trips and sports teams from Arbroath High School.

These striking pictures span the decades — from the 1970s up to the 2000s — and they are sure to stir some fond memories for former pupils.

So let’s go back to school for a trip down memory lane!

1970s

Arbroath High School came into being in 1861 with the amalgamation of the first Arbroath Academy and the Free Church school known as the Educational Institution.

Our first picture shows Arbroath High medallists in July 1970.

These were the days when the school had primary and secondary departments.

Pictured with silverware in 1970 are Arbroath High School trophy winners following the sports competition which took place at Gayfield Park.

The annual event at the home of Arbroath FC was always a hotly contested affair.

When Arbroath High School had a primary department, it also had a football team.

In June 1971 it comprised, from left, back: Duncan Lawes, Ewan Christie, Malcolm Gray, Neil Lowther, Gordon Strachan and Mark Drummond: front – Derek Stormont, Kevin Thomson, Steve Anderson, Hugh Cowan, Lloyd Mitchell and Bobby Clark.

Pupils of Arbroath High School took to the streets in protest in February 1976.

The demonstrators marched outside the school gates with their banner.

The Arbroath High girls were protesting their right to wear trousers to school.

Students from Arbroath High are working hard in their chemistry class here.

Until the noughties, all of the chemistry classes still looked exactly like this in schools.

Maybe with more safety precautions for all those chemicals, though.

1980s

In May 1984 Johnston Ralston, right, head of music at Arbroath High School, invited Larry Ferguson, a professional musician from Los Angeles, to visit the school.

Larry joined Mr Ralston, brass tutor William Glover, and some pupils to join in a jam session in the music room.

In the picture were Andrew McLeish, guitar; and Joseph Jennings, drums.

Princess Anne has made many visits to Courier Country.

She made a trip to the new Arbroath High School, which opened in 1985.

It replaced the old building that now houses the Arbroath campus of D&A College.

Who needs Ken Bruce?

A sponsored lunchtime pop quiz was held for first and second year pupils of Arbroath High School in November 1986.

The event was to raise funds for Help the Aged, and a cheque for £1,650 was presented by rector John Whyte to Mrs Catherine Kinnear, area organiser, at assembly.

Smiling faces all round in 1988.

Meet the newly-appointed head boy and girl with their deputies.

They were, from left, standing, Ian Lorimer and Pamela Nicoll, deputy head boy and girl, with, seated, Myra Taylor and Gary Martin, head boy and girl.

This scene looks picture perfect!

Arbroath High School pupils created this mural of the harbour in March 1989.

Is the mural still there?

1990s

Roy Laidlaw, former Scotland and British & Irish Lions player, and a member of the 1984 Grand Slam team was one of the star attractions at the rugby coaching sessions held at Arbroath High School in May 1991.

He is pictured with boys from both Arbroath secondaries.

Holding the crash pad was Barry Herron, a High School pupil.

In June 1994 Arbroath High School said farewell to Hilda Ives from Maine, USA, who had been a pupil for the past year.

In the picture are, from left, back, Carrie Ann Divers, Susan Love, Paul Moseley, Hilda Ives, Aaron Bell, Carol Barker and Tracy Howe. Neil Millar is at the front.

The end of an era.

John Whyte, the rector of Arbroath High School since the opening of the present building in 1985, retired in December 1994.

Senior pupils gathered to wish Mr Whyte, front row, a happy retirement.

Happy faces all round in February 1998.

An Arbroath High School S2 pool party was taking place.

Were you among the happy splashers?

Comic Relief in 1999.

Pupils from the school paid for the privilege of not having to wear uniform and wore something red to signify the now-traditional red nose.

Some of the pupils did not bother to get dressed up – they turned up in their pyjamas; while the High School staff were clad in red and determined not to be outdone.

2000s

Pupils at Arbroath High School had an after-hours Website Club in November 2002, to remake the school’s website and bring it up to date.

They were given a helping hand from former pupil Andrew Grier.

Pictured are, from left, Simon Adams, Ryan Beedie, Ross Galloway, Andrew Grier, Craig Fleming, Cara Longmuir and Alanna Ferguson.

Pupils were put through their paces when the Royal Marines paid them a visit in 2009.

The marines, from RM Condor, were part of the naval recruiting Fit For Life team, and gave the pupils a high-energy workout at Arbroath Sports Centre.

Pupils of Arbroath High School who undertook a beach clean in January 2010 to tackle the scourge of litter on the coastline.

A worthy task, but a never-ending one.

Unfortunately, beach litter is becoming an all too familiar feature.

School’s officially out and it was time to party!

Our picture finds these senior pupils enjoying the Sixth Year Prom at the Carnoustie Golf Hotel after leaving school for the very last time in 2011.

Angus-based MasterChef finalist Dean Banks visited his old school to discuss the importance of good nutrition in school meals and teaching young people how to cook.

Mr Banks dropped into Arbroath High to meet pupils and teachers in February 2019.