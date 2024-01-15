The days of our lives: Are you in these old school photos from Arbroath High School?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The days of our lives: Are you in these old school photos from Arbroath High School?

We have been searching high and low in the archives to find old school photos of classes, school trips and sports teams from Arbroath High School. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
A collage of old pictures showing former pupils at Arbroath High School.
Are you in these Arbroath High School photographs? Image: DC Thomson.

Some say our school days are the best of our lives.

When we are studying, most of us hate the very mention of school but, once we leave, you can’t help but feel nostalgic and rekindle special memories.

We have been searching high and low in the archives to find old school photos of classes, school trips and sports teams from Arbroath High School.

These striking pictures span the decades — from the 1970s up to the 2000s — and they are sure to stir some fond memories for former pupils.

So let’s go back to school for a trip down memory lane!

1970s

Arbroath High School medallists pose for the camera
Arbroath High School medallists. Image: Supplied.

Arbroath High School came into being in 1861 with the amalgamation of the first Arbroath Academy and the Free Church school known as the Educational Institution.

Our first picture shows Arbroath High medallists in July 1970.

These were the days when the school had primary and secondary departments.

Sports awards winners at the home of Arbroath FC.
Sports winners at the home of Arbroath FC. Image: Supplied.

Pictured with silverware in 1970 are Arbroath High School trophy winners following the sports competition which took place at Gayfield Park.

The annual event at the home of Arbroath FC was always a hotly contested affair.

The football team from the Arbroath High School primary school department in 1971.
Football team in 1971. Image: Supplied.

When Arbroath High School had a primary department, it also had a football team.

In June 1971 it comprised, from left, back: Duncan Lawes, Ewan Christie, Malcolm Gray, Neil Lowther, Gordon Strachan and Mark Drummond: front – Derek Stormont, Kevin Thomson, Steve Anderson, Hugh Cowan, Lloyd Mitchell and Bobby Clark.

Marchers take part in the Arbroath High School protest in 1976.
Arbroath High School protest in 1976. Image: DC Thomson.

Pupils of Arbroath High School took to the streets in protest in February 1976.

The demonstrators marched outside the school gates with their banner.

The Arbroath High girls were protesting their right to wear trousers to school.

Students at work in the chemistry class in 1979. Image: DC Thomson.
Chemistry class in 1979. Image: DC Thomson.

Students from Arbroath High are working hard in their chemistry class here.

Until the noughties, all of the chemistry classes still looked exactly like this in schools.

Maybe with more safety precautions for all those chemicals, though.

1980s

Pupils and staff beside a drum kit for the musical masterclass at Arbroath High Schoolin 1984.
A musical masterclass in 1984. Image: Supplied.

In May 1984 Johnston Ralston, right, head of music at Arbroath High School, invited Larry Ferguson, a professional musician from Los Angeles, to visit the school.

Larry joined Mr Ralston, brass tutor William Glover, and some pupils to join in a jam session in the music room.

In the picture were Andrew McLeish, guitar; and Joseph Jennings, drums.

Princess Anne with rector John Whyte and some pupils in a classroom
Princess Anne with rector John Whyte. Image: DC Thomson.

Princess Anne has made many visits to Courier Country.

She made a trip to the new Arbroath High School, which opened in 1985.

It replaced the old building that now houses the Arbroath campus of D&A College.

Pupils and staff on stage for the cheque presentation in 1986.
The cheque presentation in 1986. Image: Supplied.

Who needs Ken Bruce?

A sponsored lunchtime pop quiz was held for first and second year pupils of Arbroath High School in November 1986.

The event was to raise funds for Help the Aged, and a cheque for £1,650 was presented by rector John Whyte to Mrs Catherine Kinnear, area organiser, at assembly.

the head boy and girl appointments smile for the camera
Head boy and girl appointments. Image: Supplied.

Smiling faces all round in 1988.

Meet the newly-appointed head boy and girl with their deputies.

They were, from left, standing, Ian Lorimer and Pamela Nicoll, deputy head boy and girl, with, seated, Myra Taylor and Gary Martin, head boy and girl.

Pupils standing before the fishing mural.
Pupils with the fishing mural. Image: Supplied.

This scene looks picture perfect!

Arbroath High School pupils created this mural of the harbour in March 1989.

Is the mural still there?

1990s

Roy Laidlaw pictured with boys from both Arbroath secondaries at rugby training in 1991.
Rugby training in 1991. Image: Supplied.

Roy Laidlaw, former Scotland and British & Irish Lions player, and a member of the 1984 Grand Slam team was one of the star attractions at the rugby coaching sessions held at Arbroath High School in May 1991.

He is pictured with boys from both Arbroath secondaries.

Holding the crash pad was Barry Herron, a High School pupil.

Pupils say farewell to Hilda Ives, who they've hoisted on to their shoulders
Pupils say farewell to Hilda Ives. Image: Supplied.

In June 1994 Arbroath High School said farewell to Hilda Ives from Maine, USA, who had been a pupil for the past year.

In the picture are, from left, back, Carrie Ann Divers, Susan Love, Paul Moseley, Hilda Ives, Aaron Bell, Carol Barker and Tracy Howe. Neil Millar is at the front.

Arbroath High School senior pupils hold up a sign reading Goodbye Mr Whyte
A fond farewell for a legendary figure. Image: Supplied.

The end of an era.

John Whyte, the rector of Arbroath High School since the opening of the present building in 1985, retired in December 1994.

Senior pupils gathered to wish Mr Whyte, front row, a happy retirement.

Smiling swimmers line up poolside for the camera.
Swimmers line up for the camera. Image: Supplied.

Happy faces all round in February 1998.

An Arbroath High School S2 pool party was taking place.

Were you among the happy splashers?

Pupils and staff with wigs and red noses pose with some tray bakes at the Comic Relief event at Arbroath High in 1999.
Comic Relief at Arbroath High in 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

Comic Relief in 1999.

Pupils from the school paid for the privilege of not having to wear uniform and wore something red to signify the now-traditional red nose.

Some of the pupils did not bother to get dressed up – they turned up in their pyjamas; while the High School staff were clad in red and determined not to be outdone.

2000s

Andrew Grier with the pupils at the website club, seated around a PC
Andrew Grier with the pupils. Image: Supplied.

Pupils at Arbroath High School had an after-hours Website Club in November 2002, to remake the school’s website and bring it up to date.

They were given a helping hand from former pupil Andrew Grier.

Pictured are, from left, Simon Adams, Ryan Beedie, Ross Galloway, Andrew Grier, Craig Fleming, Cara Longmuir and Alanna Ferguson.

Paddy Stephens with the pupils, some of whom are doing press ups.
Paddy Stephens with the pupils. Image: DC Thomson.

Pupils were put through their paces when the Royal Marines paid them a visit in 2009.

The marines, from RM Condor, were part of the naval recruiting Fit For Life team, and gave the pupils a high-energy workout at Arbroath Sports Centre.

Pupils with bags of rubbish tidying up at Victoria Park, with the coastline in the background
Tidying up at Victoria Park. Image: Supplied.

Pupils of Arbroath High School who undertook a beach clean in January 2010 to tackle the scourge of litter on the coastline.

A worthy task, but a never-ending one.

Unfortunately, beach litter is becoming an all too familiar feature.

An aerial shot of those who went to the prom at Carnoustie Hotel.
The prom at Carnoustie Hotel. Image: DC Thomson.

School’s officially out and it was time to party!

Our picture finds these senior pupils enjoying the Sixth Year Prom at the Carnoustie Golf Hotel after leaving school for the very last time in 2011.

Dean Banks with home economics pupils, one holding a bowl of fruit, during his visit.
Dean Banks with home economics pupils during his visit. Image: DC Thomson.

Angus-based MasterChef finalist Dean Banks visited his old school to discuss the importance of good nutrition in school meals and teaching young people how to cook.

Mr Banks dropped into Arbroath High to meet pupils and teachers in February 2019.

