Liam Gordon recalls Airdrie manager Rhys McCabe’s brief spell with St Johnstone

Rhys McCabe’s one solitary hour of game-time as a St Johnstone player didn’t earn him a contract with the Perth club.

But the Airdrie manager’s attitude as a McDiarmid Park trialist nearly a decade ago stayed in the mind of a young Liam Gordon.

Back in 2015, Tommy Wright was contemplating which of the three central midfielders he invited to train with Saints in pre-season – McCabe, Jim McAlister and Liam Craig – would be offered a contract.

It turned out to be Craig, of course, who went on to break the appearance record and win a cup double during his second spell with Saints.

McCabe’s career path took him to Dunfermline, Ireland, Brechin City and Queen of the South before he became the youngest manager in British senior football with Airdrie at the age of just 29.

Gordon was impressed with McCabe the player and man when he was part of the Saints squad for a short period – and now by what he’s gone on to achieve in his dual on pitch and touchline role with Airdrie, Saints’ Scottish Cup fourth round opponents on Saturday.

Rhys McCabe scored this stunning goal for @sligorovers on Saturday in the win over @LimerickFCie. A moment of quick-thinking. More on @SoccRepublic on Monday from 7pm with @fabster9 and @Paul_Corry joining Peter. pic.twitter.com/v4DYXP50qf — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) April 15, 2018

“Rhys was a lovely guy when he came in for training with us down at Stirling,” Gordon recalled. “He actually did well.

“He wasn’t loud, he wasn’t quiet. He’d just chat away. I had a really good experience with him.

“I was obviously a young lad at the time – I had just signed myself – and he was brilliant with me.

“He was a good trainer and it probably came at a time where Tommy just had a decision to make.

“We had Jim McAlister in at the same time and Liam back training as well.

“It was between the three and Tommy couldn’t sign everyone.

“So he leant on Liam’s experience and his connection. Listen, it was the right decision.

“Rhys played when we had a friendly against Real Sociedad at Bayview.”

Back from their break

Gordon knows that Saints will face a tough task at Airdrie on their return from a mid-season break.

“Rhys seems to be doing really well there,” he said.

“The fact he’s still playing and having an impact on the squad is really impressive.

“It’s a thing I’ve always felt must be one of the hardest things to do in football, being a player-manager.

What a goal! 😱😱@AirdrieoniansFC take the lead in the derby thanks to an incredible free kick from Rhys McCabe 🎯 The fans definitely enjoyed that one too 👀 pic.twitter.com/hSSplGgrPs — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) July 21, 2021

“Fair play to him.

“By all accounts of what I’ve heard, Airdrie seem to be a really good footballing side.

“This will be a hard one for us.”