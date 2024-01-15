Liam Gordon recalls Airdrie manager Rhys McCabe’s brief spell with St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Gordon recalls Airdrie manager Rhys McCabe’s brief spell with St Johnstone

The Diamonds' player/boss was a 2015 Perth trialist.

By Eric Nicolson
Liam Gordon was impressed by Rhys McCabe.
Liam Gordon was impressed by Rhys McCabe. Images: SNS.

Rhys McCabe’s one solitary hour of game-time as a St Johnstone player didn’t earn him a contract with the Perth club.

But the Airdrie manager’s attitude as a McDiarmid Park trialist nearly a decade ago stayed in the mind of a young Liam Gordon.

Back in 2015, Tommy Wright was contemplating which of the three central midfielders he invited to train with Saints in pre-season – McCabe, Jim McAlister and Liam Craig – would be offered a contract.

It turned out to be Craig, of course, who went on to break the appearance record and win a cup double during his second spell with Saints.

McCabe’s career path took him to Dunfermline, Ireland, Brechin City and Queen of the South before he became the youngest manager in British senior football with Airdrie at the age of just 29.

Gordon was impressed with McCabe the player and man when he was part of the Saints squad for a short period – and now by what he’s gone on to achieve in his dual on pitch and touchline role with Airdrie, Saints’ Scottish Cup fourth round opponents on Saturday.

“Rhys was a lovely guy when he came in for training with us down at Stirling,” Gordon recalled. “He actually did well.

“He wasn’t loud, he wasn’t quiet. He’d just chat away. I had a really good experience with him.

“I was obviously a young lad at the time – I had just signed myself – and he was brilliant with me.

“He was a good trainer and it probably came at a time where Tommy just had a decision to make.

“We had Jim McAlister in at the same time and Liam back training as well.

“It was between the three and Tommy couldn’t sign everyone.

“So he leant on Liam’s experience and his connection. Listen, it was the right decision.

“Rhys played when we had a friendly against Real Sociedad at Bayview.”

Back from their break

Gordon knows that Saints will face a tough task at Airdrie on their return from a mid-season break.

“Rhys seems to be doing really well there,” he said.

“The fact he’s still playing and having an impact on the squad is really impressive.

“It’s a thing I’ve always felt must be one of the hardest things to do in football, being a player-manager.

“Fair play to him.

“By all accounts of what I’ve heard, Airdrie seem to be a really good footballing side.

“This will be a hard one for us.”

