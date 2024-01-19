Ladies in Lycra and Dundee United down Roma – it’s Dundee in 1984

So what did Dundee and its people look like 40 years ago? Let’s go back and see.

The year was dominated by the miners’ strike, an attempt to prevent colliery closures.

Michael Buerk gave a powerful commentary on the famine in Ethiopia, which prompted Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to form the supergroup Band Aid.

The halfpenny was demonetised and withdrawn from circulation.

Princess Diana gave birth to Prince Harry in September and the IRA targeted Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the deadly Brighton bombing attack in October.

A pint of beer cost 73p.

The average house price was £27,000.

Jim McLean led Dundee United to the European Cup semi-final against Roma where a dodgy referee killed off hopes of a Battle of Britain showpiece against Liverpool.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean skated to Ravel’s Bolero and Olympic gold at Sarajevo 1984, while John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova won at Wimbledon.

Ghostbusters, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Gremlins, The Karate Kid, Police Academy and Beverley Hills Cop were the big movies being shown in Dundee.

And what about on the small screen?

Thomas the Tank Engine made his first appearance, Colin Baker became the sixth Doctor Who and comic Tommy Cooper died on stage during Live from Her Majesty’s.

Grab a cuppa and enjoy another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

The Rialto

Jimmy Smith will be remembered for resurrecting the fortunes of the ailing Rialto bingo hall, putting on shows for customers, and his tireless charity work in Lochee.

In January 1984, during renovation work in the foyer of the hall, he made the unusual discovery of a parchment containing a list of bye-laws which was printed in 1913.

Keeping fit at the YMCA

The decade saw an explosion of women’s exercise classes.

Lycra, leggings and leotards became the must-have item for exercising in and were popular with members of the Dundee YMCA yoga class in January 1984.

Bats, coffins and stakes

Anyone for a pint of blood?

A scene from Dundee Rep’s January production of Dracula, which starred Linda Henry, Norma Dunbar and Peter Finlay with Royston Maldoom in the lead role.

King George Wharf

This photograph shows a busy scene at King George Wharf.

A ship’s cargo of salt was being unloaded into waiting trucks in February 1984.

Wellgate Market Hall

Dundee’s Wellgate Market Hall was once a bustling hive of activity that drew happy shoppers looking to bag a real bargain.

Generations of shoppers made their way along thriving aisles selling everything from toys to fruit and veg, meat, clothes, luggage, jewellery, and wallpaper and paint.

Carolina Port

Hundreds of Dundonians crammed every possible vantage point to watch one of the city’s landmarks disappear in April 1984.

Shortly after 3.10pm, with a sharp crack of explosives, the smaller of the twin chimneys at the former Carolina Port power station came to the end of its life.

European Cup football for Dundee United in 1984

Roma supporters gathered at Ferrari’s in Ogilvie Street before the first leg of the European Cup semi-final against Dundee United on April 11 1984.

Davie Dodds put United one up just after half-time before Derek Stark hammered in the second on the hour and the Italian champions were reeling.

It was one of the club’s greatest displays and, when the final whistle blew, United were strong favourites to make the final.

Running on a dream

The Dundee Marathon became an annual and colourful fixture until 1991 when the ninth and final edition took place when the city marked its 800th anniversary.

Dundee Parks Department staff were among those running in 1984 and were spending their lunch breaks running around Caird Park Stadium to get to peak fitness.

Getting the best view

Telephone kiosks proved a popular vantage point during the marathon.

Don MacGregor, who competed in the 1972 Olympics, won the 26-mile race for the second year in succession following the Fifer’s inaugural win in 1983.

Dundee Motor Show

Showing the way to the Dundee Motor Show was a tethered Renault advertising balloon hovering over the Dunsinane Avenue factory unit housing the event.

The show was opened by entertainer George Duffus and covered everything from humble family cars to exotic sports machines with 33 stands on display.

Keeping warm

The Household Energy Action Team during an open day for the public at their North Lindsay Street premises in May 1984.

The HEAT project had already successfully installed insulation in 200 District Council homes and 135 private installations since its inception in October 1983.

Keiller Centre

The Keiller Centre turned five in 1984, after opening in November 1979.

It took its name from the famous family whose factory stood before it and the centre housed many shops and attracted crowds of punters.

North End Juniors

Dundee North End was formed in 1895 and are nicknamed the Dokens.

The team play home games at North End Park and they lined up for the traditional pre-season photograph, which featured in the Evening Telegraph.

