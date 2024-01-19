Inside £1.8m Fife country mansion with 35 acres of land and separate gate lodge

A Fife country mansion with 35 acres of land and a separate gate lodge has gone on the market.

A-listed Inner Gellie House near Anstruther dates back to the 12th century.

The property boasts five bedrooms, three cellar rooms and a walled garden, along with other outbuildings.

The mansion has just been put up for sale for offers over £1.85 million.

The ground floor features a kitchen, dining room, reception hall, snug, drawing room and standalone toilet.

The standout features of the first floor are the galleried landing and the master bedroom.

Two further double bedrooms – both with private bathrooms – complete this floor.

A further sitting room is found on the top floor in addition to the final bedroom, family bathroom and former kitchen space.

The property also has a basement level, which includes the former kitchen along with various store rooms and cellars.

On the grounds of the mansion is a derelict former stable block with lapsed planning consent for a house and a walled garden.

The 35 acres also include a tree-lined driveway and a gate lodge with a sitting room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom.

The first recorded ownership of Inner Gellie House was in 1153.

Having had various owners – including several with royal links – down the years, the mansion was part of an estate bequeathed to a charitable trust benefitting the blind in 2004, and the current owner bought the house in 2005 for £1.2m.

The Fife mansion is for sale with Strutt & Parker for offers over £1,85m.

