Home Lifestyle Property

Inside £1.8m Fife country mansion with 35 acres of land and separate gate lodge

The A-listed home dates back to the 12th century.

By Andrew Robson
The stunning A-listed mansion.
Inner Gellie House near Anstruther. Image: Strutt & Parker

A Fife country mansion with 35 acres of land and a separate gate lodge has gone on the market.

A-listed Inner Gellie House near Anstruther dates back to the 12th century.

The property boasts five bedrooms, three cellar rooms and a walled garden, along with other outbuildings.

The mansion has just been put up for sale for offers over £1.85 million.

Inner Gellie House near Anstruther.
The Fife mansion has just gone on the market. Image: Strutt & Parker
The Fife mansion for sale is split across four floors.
The property is set on 35 acres of land. Image: Strutt & Parker
The surrounding ground is suitable for a variety of uses.
The surrounding ground is suitable for a variety of uses. Image: Strutt & Parker
Inner Gellie House, Anstruther.
The house is set in the beautiful Fife countryside near Anstruther. Image: Strutt & Parker

The ground floor features a kitchen, dining room, reception hall, snug, drawing room and standalone toilet.

The standout features of the first floor are the galleried landing and the master bedroom.

Two further double bedrooms – both with private bathrooms – complete this floor.

A further sitting room is found on the top floor in addition to the final bedroom, family bathroom and former kitchen space.

The property also has a basement level, which includes the former kitchen along with various store rooms and cellars.

The kitchen is finished to a high standard.
The kitchen is finished to a high standard. Image: Strutt & Parker
The kitchen also boasts a fire and space for a dining table.
The kitchen also boasts a fire. Image: Strutt & Parker
A galleried landing sits above the dining room.
A galleried landing sits above the dining room. Image: Strutt & Parker
The living room in Fife country mansion for sale
A large living room. Image: Strutt & Parker
A fire sits at the heart of the living room in Fife house
Many of the rooms have fireplaces. Image: Strutt & Parker
The master bedroom at Anstruther mansion
The master bedroom. Image: Strutt & Parker
There are four bedrooms in total in the Fife country mansion for sale
There are four bedrooms in total. Image: Strutt & Parker

On the grounds of the mansion is a derelict former stable block with lapsed planning consent for a house and a walled garden.

The 35 acres also include a tree-lined driveway and a gate lodge with a sitting room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom.

The first recorded ownership of Inner Gellie House was in 1153.

Having had various owners – including several with royal links – down the years, the mansion was part of an estate bequeathed to a charitable trust benefitting the blind in 2004, and the current owner bought the house in 2005 for £1.2m.

The tree-lined driveway to the Anstruther country house
The tree-lined driveway to the country house. Image: Strutt & Parker
The property features a former stable block.
The property features a derelict former stable block. Image: Strutt & Parker
The gate lodge at the Fife mansion.
The gate lodge at the Fife mansion. Image: Strutt & Parker
Inner Gellie House, Anstruther
The property is a short walk from the Fife coastal path. Image: Strutt & Parker

The Fife mansion is for sale with Strutt & Parker for offers over £1,85m.

It comes as a stunning £2.3m Angus castle with a private golf course has hit the market.

Back in Fife, a former coaching inn turned hotel in Aberdour has been put up for sale for nearly £900,000.

