Home Past Times

In pictures: When thousands hit the streets in 1983 for first-ever Dundee Marathon

The 26-mile course saw 7,000 sponges, 14,000 cups and 10 gallons of orange squash at each of eight feeding stations.

By Graeme Strachan
Runners gather together in the city centre at the starting point of the Dundee Marathon.
Runners gather together in the city centre at the starting point of the Dundee Marathon. Image: DC Thomson.

People lined the streets and perched on rooftops and phone boxes when the inaugural Dundee Marathon set the city buzzing on April 24 1983.

The 26-mile course saw 7,000 sponges, 14,000 cups and 10 gallons of orange squash at each of the eight feeding stations plus 116 traffic points and a team of 80 medics.

There were 14 first aid sites and 15 toilet spots.

Spectators of the Dundee Marathon stood on top of phone boxes to get a better view.
Some of the spectators stood on top of phone boxes to get a better view. Image: DC Thomson.

Over 12,000 spectators watched 1,343 runners start in the High Street.

There were originally 2,000 entries but the remainder dropped out through injury, illness, change of heart or cold feet, before getting to the starting line.

The event was started at 11am by Scotland’s solicitor general Peter Fraser who had every reason to shout support as his wife Fiona was taking part in the marathon.

1972 Olympian Dundee Marathon winner

Radio Tay were broadcasting from the City Square and DJ Ally Bally captured the moment when he played Vangelis’ theme from Chariots of Fire as the runners went by!

Don MacGregor was the man most people expected to win the race and he duly obliged.

The 43-year-old Fifer, who competed in the 1972 Olympics, was accompanied round the first 16 miles by teenage Hawkhill Harrier Richard Barrie who pulled up at that point.

Runners get ready to go at the start of the Marathon outside the Overgate
Runners get ready to go at the start of the race outside the Overgate. Image: DC Thomson.

MacGregor was never headed after taking the lead and eventually crossed the line with a time of two hours 17 minutes which was three minutes ahead of everyone else.

“I was very surprised at my time and I haven’t run as fast as that for four of five years,” he said.

“I thought at the beginning we were going a bit slow and I didn’t think much of my chances.

Large crowd of runners get under way at the start of the Dundee Marathon in 1983
Large crowd of runners get under way at the start of the Dundee Marathon in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.

“Between then and half-way I wasn’t feeling confident because there were runners like Murray McNaught and Richard Barrie with me.

“Then at the 14-and-a-half-mile mark Richard said he was going to drop out at 15 because he was feeling it and had another track race on Wednesday.

“I had no option after that but to continue on my own and finish the race.”

Don MacGregor stretches out his arms in celebration after finishing the marathon
Don MacGregor stretches out his arms in celebration after finishing the marathon. Image: DC Thomson.

Fellow Fifer Terry Mitchell was second with a time of two hours and 20 minutes.

Mitchell was a former professional Highland Games athlete and his time was a remarkable achievement since he was primarily a cross-country runner.

The 1983 event was only his second marathon attempt.

About a minute behind him was Rab Heron from Bognor Regis.

Two of the runners run past a group of spectators cheering them on. Image: DC Thomson.

The women’s event was won by Marjorie Thom from Edinburgh in a time of three hours and two minutes and she was full of praise for the Dundee crowds.

“The crowds were fantastic and they were always shouting encouragement to us.

“Although taking part, I never expected to win.

“I was running with a man I didn’t know at the 21-mile mark and if it hadn’t been for him I would have slowed my pace at that time.

“He kept me going through that patch.”

Marjorie Thom running past the Thomas Cook building during the Dundee Marathon
Marjorie Thom running past the Thomas Cook building during the Dundee Marathon. Image: DC Thomson.

Second place went to Aberdeen girl Mary Taggart in three hours 10 minutes.

Gail Pope of Broughty Ferry managed third place with a time of three hours and 22 minutes after suffering a muscle injury and badly blistered feet.

1983 race was start of a marathon journey for Jenny

In 1,246th place was a then 71-year-old Dundee Conservative councillor, Jenny Wood Allen, making her marathon debut.

Having run no further than 13 miles prior to the race she finished in 5:34.06, raising £1,000 towards the purchase of a minibus for Dundee Sports Association for the Disabled.

Though limping rather badly and suffering considerable pain in her upper legs, she declined the offer of a wheelchair to take her to the changing rooms.

Jenny Wood Allen taking part in her first Dundee Marathon at the age of 71
Jenny Wood Allen taking part in her first Dundee Marathon at the age of 71. Image: DC Thomson.

She went on to complete over 50 marathons and earned a place in the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest female finisher at the age of 90 in London back in 2002.

As with any marathon race there was the usual crop of casualties.

Mrs Doreen Winter, well-known Dundee dance instructor, pulled a muscle in her hip whilst running down Riverside Drive from Perth Road.

“It was my own fault,” she said.

“I waved to one of my pupils and jarred my foot.”

Some of the large crowd in the city centre watching the Dundee Marathon in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.

Another casualty was Alison Murphy from Ardler.

She collapsed just after the 10-mile mark with exhaustion and exposure.

She was first picked up by a police car and taken to the Caird Hall treatment centre by minibus.

A runner is massaged after suffering a leg injury during the Dundee Marathon. Image: DC Thomson.

“My legs went completely and I was suffering from double vision,” she said.

“I had no idea where I was.”

Her main disappointment in not completing the race was that she would not make as much sponsorship money as she had hoped for Fairmuir School in Dundee.

What about the unluckiest competitor?

David Wilson of West Ferry was within shouting distance of the finish line.

Then disaster struck at 25-and-a-half-miles.

The 45-year-old collapsed due to a lack of body fluids.

Dundee Marathon runners gather together in the city centre following the race. Image: DC Thomson.

“I was terribly disappointed not to finish,” he said.

“This was my third marathon and I managed to complete the other two without any trouble.

“I don’t know anything about what actually happened.

“I was running past the Technical College in Bell Street when my legs went from under me and I just blacked out.

“The next thing I knew was waking up in the first aid building.

“I feel fine now and just wish I could go back and run that last little bit to finish the race.”

Hockey heroes took part in the race

Among the competitors were members of the all-conquering Dundee Rockets ice hockey team who arrived off the London sleeper train after winning the Grand Slam.

Allard Leblanc, Chris Brinster, Roy Halpin, Joe Guilcher and Tom Stewart changed into their running gear and headed to the starting line after victory against Durham Wasps.

“We agreed to run the marathon whatever happened in London,” said Allard.

“We celebrated with eight cans of beer split between us on the train ride!

“I did swear a few times under my breath when we got to the starting line but I’d do it all again tomorrow, if I had two good hips that would take me round!”

A pit stop for one of the runners as he proceeds along the Esplanade at Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson.

Lord Provost James Gowans was one of the first to congratulate the competitors and organisers following the success of the Dundee Marathon.

“I am absolutely thrilled by it,” he said.

“It almost makes you wish you had been in training and were taking part yourself.”

A group of runners taking the strain when running uphill during the 1983 race. Image: DC Thomson.

Race organiser Alex Stuart was delighted with the public response and said lessons learned from the inaugural marathon would lead to improvements in 1984.

They did.

The Dundee Marathon became an annual and colourful fixture until 1991 when the ninth and final edition took place when the city marked its 800th anniversary.

The crowds dispersed and the streets fell silent again.

Maybe the race will return in 2024?

