Arbroath legend’s son stole the show in classic Only Fools and Horses episode

He is best known for his role in Titanic, one of the biggest movies ever made.

But guest starring in just one episode of Britain’s best-loved TV sitcom got him even more attention than his part in James Cameron’s 1997 epic.

Ewan Stewart’s four-minute appearance as Dr Robbie Meadows in the Only Fools and Horses episode Sickness and Wealth debuted on the BBC back in February 1989.

The performance is still remembered by fans.

Ewan, the son of Arbroath music hall icon Andy Stewart, has the fan mail to prove it!

Delivering some home truths

In the episode, Del Boy is suffering from stomach cramps but refuses to see the doctor and gets his pain relief by mixing Andrews Liver Salts in his Courvoisier.

Del Boy adopted a new “yuppy” image in 1989 after watching Wall Street and swapped his market trader’s gear for a wide-awake suit and Gordon Gecko braces.

He believes he’s only suffering from PMA: Positive Mental Attitude!

Later in the episode, “medium” Elsie Partridge stages a séance in the hall above The Nag’s Head pub attended by Del Boy, Rodney, Trigger, Boycie, Mike and Uncle Albert.

Del is given a message from his late mother which prompts him to pay the doctor a visit where he claims to be a health freak and is consequently sent to the hospital.

Dr Meadows, an old acquaintance from the One-Eleven club, is quickly able to diagnose and delivers some home truths to the “Pina colada lout” and “curry connoisseur”.

It was Shakespearean stuff.

Dr Meadows: “I was amazed. I found myself reading about this non-smoking, teetotal, celibate vegetarian health freak. I thought: Can this be the same Derek Trotter that I know and begrudgingly admire? That uptight, wheeling-dealing, Pina colada lout?

“The Castella king, the curry connoisseur? The same man who has lived his life on nervous tension, fried bread and doubtful women?”

Dr Meadows diagnoses Del with having irritable bowel syndrome caused by stress and the lifestyle of “late nights, the booze, the nicotine, the fried fast foods”.

He tells him to cut the booze and cigars and eat muesli!

Fans still quote Only Fools and Horses lines

Ewan said he still gets recognised for his 1989 cameo in Only Fools and Horses more than any other role in his career.

“I’m proud to be a part of something so famous and brilliant,” he said.

“More people recognise me from Only Fools than anything else, it’s incredible.

“I get letters all the time from fans and people even quote the lines that I had, even though I was only on for a couple of minutes.”

Born in Glasgow in 1957, he went to boarding school in Edinburgh from the age of nine.

Then he moved to London aged 17 to study drama.

“I was quite keen to get away,” he said.

“It can be difficult when you have a father who embodies Scotland.

“I wanted to break away from that.

“The irony is, now I don’t care.

“I’m proud of my dad.”

Sparks flew in Ewan Stewart’s first TV appearance

Ewan, whose dad was synonymous with The White Heather Club, is actually no stranger to making a short appearance on TV which has gone down in folklore.

Ewan’s first professional job was in an advert for Scottish Bluebell matches.

His rendering of the immortal phrase: “Ah cannae get the matches tae light” became a bit of a catchphrase even though it took him a while to set the acting world alight.

He started working in theatres and was cast in the TV remake of All Quiet On The Western Front in 1979 alongside Richard Thomas and Ernest Borgnine.

In the 1980s he was in Rain On The Roof, before taking mainly bit parts on TV and low-budget films while treading the boards in London’s West End.

After shooting to stardom in Only Fools and Horses he was in 1995’s Rob Roy before getting the part of First Officer Murdoch alongside Kate Winslet in 1997’s Titanic.

Titanic was an unbeatable film at the box office.

Just ask his mum Sheila.

Sheila and his sister Magdalen made headlines in 1997 when they went to see the film in Dundee and were turned away because it was a complete sell-out.

They made sure to book tickets in advance next time!

Ewan stepped out from his late father’s shadow with roles in acclaimed independent films such as Stella Does Tricks and Looking After Jo Jo in the 1990s.

He also had a shot at being James Bond after Timothy Dalton left the role.

Ewan was one of the final candidates battling it out to play 007 in 2006’s Casino Royale before Daniel Craig was given the iconic Walther PPK and licence to kill.

Ewan, who is married to actress Clare Byam-Shaw, lives in Chiswick, where the couple raised their two children, Tom and Eleanor, who are both now grown up.

He appeared at the Only Fools and Horses Convention with David Jason in 2023 and remains a regular visitor to Arbroath where mum Sheila still resides.

Only Fools and Bridies

Meanwhile, it was also an Angus actor who famously turned down the role of Del Boy before it went to David Jason.

Enn Reitel from Forfar would have become the head of the Trotter clan if series producer Ray Butt had got his way before filming started in 1981.

With Nicholas Lyndhurst as Rodney and Lennard Pearce as Granddad already cast, Reitel was the first choice to play Rodney’s elder brother, Del.

Butt approached Reitel’s agent but he was busy filming another series for Yorkshire Television called Misfits and was not available to play the wheeler-dealer market trader, known for his exotic cocktails, dodgy French phrases and yellow three-wheeled van.

The rest is history.