Courier Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 9

New this morning:
- Jeane Freeman accused of ‘cover up’ after Covid-19 care home deaths admission.
- George Galloway claims he’s ‘never been interfered with’ by Russia as he refuses to criticise Putin regime.
- Second referendum on Scottish independence to take place by 2023, Nicola Sturgeon promises.
- Rishi Sunak admission over Cameron lobbying leads to calls for investigation.
- Nicola Sturgeon claims Tories will be the ones having to ‘convince’ NE voters.
- Home Office announces visa extensions for health and care workers.
- Business leaders back ‘radical’ proposals to boost growth.
- Reopen grant scheme to support taxi drivers, union demands.
Coming up today:
- Coming up on Election Hub Live this afternoon Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar joins us, we look at the issues faced by smaller political parties as they try to break through to voters, and we’ll hear from a north east candidate who’s ‘all shook up’ by his opponent’s love of Elvis. Stream it live on our website and Facebook channels at 2pm or catch the re-stream at any time on all your devices.
- Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross campaigns on environmental issues in Edinburgh.
- Anas Sarwar details his party’s plans to boost the high street in Largs.
- Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie and Highlands and Islands candidate Ariane Burgess set out the party’s plans to empower local councils in Inverness.
- Young climate activists aged 13-32 host a climate hustings, where they will question party leaders Nicola Sturgeon, Douglas Ross, Anas Sarwar, Patrick Harvie and Willie Rennie.
