Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Courier Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 9

By Reporter
April 9 2021, 7.53am Updated: July 27 2021, 1.42pm
Post Thumbnail

Welcome to The Courier’s politics morning briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in our region, and across the country, before you start your day.

 

New this morning:

 

Coming up today:

  • Coming up on Election Hub Live this afternoon Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar joins us, we look at the issues faced by smaller political parties as they try to break through to voters, and we’ll hear from a north east candidate who’s ‘all shook up’ by his opponent’s love of Elvis. Stream it live on our website and Facebook channels at 2pm or catch the re-stream at any time on all your devices.
  • Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross campaigns on environmental issues in Edinburgh.

  • Anas Sarwar details his party’s plans to boost the high street in Largs.
  • Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie and Highlands and Islands candidate Ariane Burgess set out the party’s plans to empower local councils in Inverness.
  • Young climate activists aged 13-32 host a climate hustings, where they will question party leaders Nicola Sturgeon, Douglas Ross, Anas Sarwar, Patrick Harvie and Willie Rennie.

 

In case you missed it

