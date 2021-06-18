Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Politics / Scottish politics

Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for June 18

By Reporter
June 18 2021, 8.01am Updated: July 27 2021, 1.41pm
Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top Stories

Labour MSP Paul Sweeney has criticised the Scottish Government for not doing more to ensure new trains are built in Scotland, asking “what the hell are they playing at?”

Boris Johnson’s Tories have suffered a humiliating by-election defeat as the Liberal Democrats secured a historic win in Chesham and Amersham.

Work should start urgently to transform the north east from Scotland’s oil and gas capital into a new European centre of excellence for renewables, a citizens’ panel has demanded.

Paul Sweeney MSP

What’s on today

Jamie Stone, the Liberal Democrat MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, will lead a protest against plans to close Balintore Post Office.

Political leaders will be cheering on Scotland as the men’s national football team travels to Wembley for a crunch Euro 2020 group match.

In case you missed it

Former SNP treasurer Colin Beattie is to take on the role again following the controversial resignation of Dunfermline and West Fife MSP Douglas Chapman and a growing row over the party’s finances.

Nicola Sturgeon has committed to examine the dual role of Scotland’s top law officer, as MSPs unanimously backed Dorothy Bain QC for the job.

A decision to withdraw Valium prescribing which contributed to the rise in deadly “street benzo” use has been described as “one of the most lethal policy decisions of the devolution era”.

An MP has warned it would be “retrograde and wrong-headed” to change the use of a north-east teacher training fund after it was linked to the slave trade.

Nicola Sturgeon admitted cancer screening services must be restored quickly after hearing concerns women in rural areas face longer waits of up to six years between checks.

