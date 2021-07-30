Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for July 30

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
By Paul Malik
July 30 2021, 8.08am Updated: July 30 2021, 8.28am
New this morning

Figures recording the number of deaths caused by drugs in Scotland are expected to be released later today, with medical and recovery experts expecting the country’s “shameful” number and rate to once again rise.

Ahead of the publication, our politics team examine which MSPs have been responsible for responding to the crisis, why Westminster and Holyrood are at “loggerheads” over the problem and how the SNP government has presided over the problem these last 14 years.

In case you missed it

We revealed how care home inspections seized-up during the coronavirus, with only 5% of complaints being carried out as the sector was brutalised by the pandemic.

Also, Scotland’s social security secretary Shona Robison has called on the UK Government to reconsider plans to ditch the £20 increase in Universal Credit that could see 500,000 people plunged into poverty.

