Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Douglas Ross calls for ‘firm timeframe’ to restore full maternity unit in Elgin

Douglas Ross has urged the Scottish Government to provide a "clear plan of action" for reinstating consultant-led maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin.
By Adele Merson
August 12 2021, 8.00am Updated: August 12 2021, 1.36pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Douglas Ross and his wife Krystle were diverted from Elgin and rushed to Aberdeen for the birth of their son James last month.
Douglas Ross has urged the Scottish Government to provide a “clear plan of action” for reinstating consultant-led maternity services at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

The Scottish Conservative leader has personal experience of the issue after being forced to drive 65-miles from Moray to Aberdeen Maternity Hospital when his wife was in labour with the couple’s son James last month.

We exclusively revealed how the pair were diverted from the local maternity unit in Elgin after their baby’s heart rate dropped and were warned Krystle may have to give birth in a lay-by on her way to Aberdeen.

Most families in Moray have been forced to travel to Aberdeen or Inverness to give birth since a staffing crisis triggered a temporary downgrade in June 2018, from consultant-led to midwife-led.

Baby James who was born last month at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Mr Ross, who has campaigned to see full maternity services restored for the last three years, wrote to the Scottish Government asking for details on the publication of an independent report into the issue.

In response to the letter, Public Health Minister Maree Todd, said she expects to receive an initial report “later in the summer” and confirmed the Scottish Government is “fully committed to the reinstatement of consultant led services” at the hospital.

However, the SNP minister added that “while this review is ongoing and ahead of seeing the report it is not possible for the Scottish Government to comment on its findings and recommendations, including its timescales for delivery”.

Douglas Ross MP at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Mr Ross said: “Now, three years on, I think people in Moray have put up with this situation for far too long and I include the staff at Dr Gray’s in the maternity unit who want to get the full service back and running.

“It’s in everyone’s best interests to see the full restoration of the consultant-led service and for that to happen as quickly as possible.”

‘No timeframe’

The Scottish Conservative leader said he is concerned the government has given “no timeframe” for the report to be considered and its findings to be implemented.

The father-of-two shared his own personal experience and that of his constituents with the team behind the review as part of their evidence.

Mr Ross said: “When we were told it was a temporary downgrade for a year we thought that’s really bad and that’s one winter that we have to worry about people travelling to and from Moray to give birth.

“We’re now three years in and unless this review is concluded quickly and the government ensure that we have a consultant-led unit back up and running again, we will be facing yet another winter of really bad weather with treacherous driving conditions.

“Which at the best of times can be testing for drivers, let alone when you’ve got a loved one either in an ambulance or with you in labour.”

He added: “We need firm timeframes for both the government and the health board to work to, to give the public the confidence that the independent review will be published, will be scrutinised by individuals and politicians and that there is a clear plan of action to take forward the recommendations contained within the report.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “As the minister has stated, that whilst this review is ongoing and ahead of seeing the report it is not possible for the Scottish Government to comment on its findings and recommendations, including its timescales for delivery.”

