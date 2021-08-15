Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

‘Not long to wait’ – Patrick Harvie confirms SNP-Green deal is close to being ready

By David Mac Dougall
August 15 2021, 1.54pm Updated: August 15 2021, 2.27pm
amphoto - Patrick Harvie Scottish Greens co-convener at the launch of the partyÕs General Election 2017 manifesto at the Glad Cafe in Glasgow. Patrick Harvie is the Scottish Green Party PPC (Prospective Parliamentary Candidate) for Glasgow North, Westminster constituency. No Syndication No Sales Picture © ALLAN MILLIGAN Monday 29th May 2017 mobile 07884 26 78 79 e-mail - a 3 f i v e m ( a t) g m a i l (d o t ) c o m ...covering Politics in Scotland....

The co-leader of the Scottish Greens says he hopes there’s “not very long to wait” before they can unveil details of a formal alliance between his party and Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP.

The two parties have agreed to discuss a “partnerships” plan to work together in government, but it would stop short of being a formal coalition.

The deal is expected to put at least one but probably two Green MSPs into government for the first time in junior ministerial roles.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland on Sunday, Patrick Harvie said any deal with the SNP wouldn’t be put into practice until his party’s members had the chance to vote and approve it.

“The last session of the Scottish parliament showed the Greens making an impact as an opposition party, pushing the SNP out of their comfort zone” Mr Harvie told journalist Fiona Stalker.

“If we can do that in a more coherent way over the long term of this five year parliament we absolutely should be looking at how we can maximise that opportunity.”

Scottish Parliament building debating chamber

What benefits would the deal have for each party?

The partnership agreement is described as a ‘New Zealand-style’ coalition because of the similarities to the situation in Aotearoa where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s centre left Labour Party govern in partnership with the Greens.

For the SNP it would give them a pro-independence majority government in power to counter Boris Johnson’s charges that Nicola Sturgeon failed to get a majority for independence in May’s election – despite Scottish voters again returning an overwhelmingly pro-independence parliament.

It would also allow the SNP to burnish their green credentials – which don’t always stand up well to scrutiny – ahead of the COP26 climate change summit being held in Glasgow at the end of the year.

For the Scottish Greens it would give them a voice in government, and they’ve been working to get the SNP to incorporate some of their manifesto pledges into the government’s programme during negotiations.

In short: each party needs to be able to sell this partnership as a good thing to their MSPs, rank-and-file members and potential voters alike, and show they are each getting some concrete benefits out of it.

Patrick Harvie says any deal would highlight his party’s record “of showing constructive opposition.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier