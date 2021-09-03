Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perthshire and Fife being left behind as rural housing fund rolls-out at ‘snail’s pace’, MSP claims

A Scottish Conservative MSP has claimed Perthshire, Fife and other rural areas are being left behind in a housebuilding programme which is being developed "too slowly".
By Paul Malik
September 3 2021, 5.26pm Updated: September 3 2021, 5.27pm
Murdo Fraser MSP
Murdo Fraser has accused the government’s Rural Housing Fund of rolling-out at a “snail’s pace” and that minister’s were prioritising the Central Belt.

We revealed the Scottish Government had spent less than half of the £25 million fund set aside for rural housing, following questions lodged by the Scottish Conservatives.

Affordable housing in Ulva.

A chronic shortage of affordable housing was repeatedly raised as a major issue during a research project we carried out with Survation in the run-up to the Scottish Parliament election earlier this year.

Last year we reported only 59 homes had been delivered in four years under the scheme, while a further nine were completed using the £5m Islands Housing Fund.

A total of 500 homes were initially anticipated under the Rural Housing Fund alone.

“Typical”

Murdo Fraser said: “This is typical of the SNP Government. They announced this Rural Housing Fund to much fanfare but have failed miserably to deliver the funding required to support housing projects in Mid Scotland and Fife

“Yet again, the SNP have let down our rural communities. SNP Ministers are too obsessed with the central belt and simply aren’t meeting the demand for housing in our rural areas.

“This funding has been released at a snail’s pace which simply isn’t good enough. As our communities in Mid Scotland and Fife recover from the devastating effects of the pandemic. It is imperative that there is good quality housing in this region in order to ensure people want to live and work here.

“SNP Ministers must guarantee that this funding will now be delivered at a far quicker pace than it has been so far, where any progress in recent years has been woefully slow.”

‘Game changers’

In response to a written question, Housing Secretary Shona Robison said: “The Scottish Government allocated £25 million to the Rural Housing Fund and £5 million to the Islands Housing Fund when they were launched in 2016-17.

Social Secretary Shona Robison

“The following table provides a breakdown of funding allocated in each full year of the Rural Housing Fund and Islands Housing Fund since 2016-17 to main fund projects proceeding.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said previously: “The Rural and Islands Housing Funds have been described as ‘game changers’ for community-led housing development – taken together with our £3.4 billion Affordable Housing Supply Programme they have delivered more than 4,800 affordable homes in rural and island communities between 2016/17 and 2019/20.

“The schemes were developed in collaboration with community housing trusts, with funding allocated to fully developed projects that obtained permission to deliver housing in their communities. We are working with partner organisations to further promote the schemes to ensure as many people are able to benefit as possible.”

 

