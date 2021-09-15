Michael Gove keeps job as ‘minister for the union’ as Boris Johnson reshuffles his cabinet

Boris Johnson sacked key ministers in a dramatic reshaping of the Tory government, but kept Michael Gove in charge of strengthening the union.

Mr Gove, who grew up in Aberdeen and attended Robert Gordon’s College, also takes on the prime minister’s “levelling up” agenda and responsibility for housing and communities in England.

Mr Gove’s job change was confirmed two days after Mr Gove was heavily criticised for controversial comments made in the 90s.

Recordings emerged which appeared to show him making sexist and racist jibes from his time as a student.

Last month, he was filmed dancing in Aberdeen’s Bohemia nightclub – where he was said to be putting some “seasoned clubbers to shame” with “creative” dance moves until 3AM.

The Rt Hon Michael Gove @MichaelGove has been appointed Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government @MHCLG He takes on cross-government responsibility for levelling up. He retains ministerial responsibility for the Union and elections. #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/XI4Iw3hq27 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) September 15, 2021

Mr Johnson’s reshuffle saw Liz Truss appointed foreign secretary.

Dominic Raab was demoted from that post and made justice secretary in the UK Government.

Conservative hardliner Priti Patel stays at the Home Office.

The Prime Minister sacked Gavin Williamson, Robert Jenrick and Robert Buckland from their posts.

Tory party co-chair Amanda Milling was also ousted, just weeks before the Conservative conference.

Get me out of here?

Nadine Dorries, a best-selling author and former star of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, becomes Culture Secretary.

Nadhim Zahawi replaced Mr Williamson as Education Secretary while Steve Barclay succeeded Mr Gove as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Cabinet Office minister.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who lost her place in the Cabinet when the Department for International Development was scrapped, returns to the top table as International Trade Secretary.

SNP Westminster Deputy Leader Kirsten Oswald MP criticised the appointments.

“The Prime Minister is rewarding failure by clinging onto Dominic Raab, Priti Patel, Michael Gove and a string of failed Tory ministers who wouldn’t pass their probation in a normal workplace,” she said.