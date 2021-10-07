Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP and Greens divided over hopes for north-east carbon capture hub

Calls to make the north-east the centre of plans to decarbonise the UK energy system have exposed fault lines between the SNP and Greens.
By Adele Merson
October 7 2021, 5.00pm
Photo of Adele Merson
The Acorn project at the St Fergus Gas Terminal near Peterhead is one of the sites in the running for government investment.

Calls to make the north-east the centre of plans to decarbonise the UK energy system have exposed fault lines between the SNP and Greens.

The Press and Journal revealed Scottish business leaders have joined forces with billionaire Sir Ian Wood to urge the Prime Minister to give his backing to a project to capture and store carbon using facilities across the north-east.

Boris Johnson has already hinted that the Acorn project in Aberdeenshire could be set to benefit from major government investment.

Carbon capture cluster

The proposals for the north-east to be a carbon capture hub, have drawn differing responses from the SNP and Greens, who chose to exclude oil and gas policy in their co-operation agreement.

Aberdeen South SNP MP Stephen Flynn said there should “really be no debate” that the north-east be home to the carbon capture cluster, as the region has the “industry expertise and infrastructure at the ready”.

Stephen Flynn has highlighted the expertise that already exists in the north-east.

However, Mark Ruskell, the Greens environment and climate spokesman, said a “focus on unproven, theoretical technology does nothing to tackle the climate crisis”.

In their latest manifesto, the party said it opposed public investment in carbon capture,utilisation and storage (CCUS) as it is “unproven and the vast majority of projects are linked to enhanced oil recovery”.

CCUS, a process of storing emissions underground, would see the Acorn project at the St Fergus Gas Terminal take industrial emissions and store them in depleted gas reservoirs in the North Sea.

The project is vying to be among the first two projects chosen when the UK Government confirms the carbon storage projects it will invest in later this month.

The Scottish Conservatives have called on both the UK and Scottish governments to back the proposals put forward by ten senior representatives of business organisations in Scotland, including Sir Ian.

‘Technological revolution’

Liam Kerr, the party’s spokesman on net zero, said the bid has “strong credentials to lead this technological revolution” and deliver on net zero obligations.

He added: “Business leaders in the area are fully committed to tackling climate change, while protecting vital jobs and growing the economy.

“This can help deliver the sustainable renewable jobs that the SNP have miserably failed to deliver.

“Their Green coalition partners are predictably against any form of carbon capture cluster.”

 

Extinction Rebellion protestors at Peterhead Power Station.

The UK Government has something of a chequered past when it comes to supporting CCS projects.

Between 2007 and 2015, it ran two competitions for support to develop CCS projects in the power sector, but both were controversially cancelled before the funding was awarded.

A project involving Shell and SSE at Peterhead Power Station had been competing with a scheme in North Yorkshire in the second contest, only for the £1 billion grant to be withdrawn.

Mr Flynn said the Tories “pulled the plug” on carbon capture in Peterhead six years ago and that the Acorn project “must be at the forefront of our net zero ambitions”.

He added: “If the Tories fail to deliver the funding the project needs then they will be making Scotland’s journey to net zero almost impossible.”

A just transition

Mr Ruskell, whose party is currently opposed to investment in carbon capture and stroage, said if the technology “is developed in the future then we should examine what role it can play”.

The Green MSP added: “But in the here and now we need to be investing in the technologies we already have to reduce emissions; that means electrifying railways, insulating homes and businesses and expanding Scotland’s renewable energy infrastructure and benefitting from the green jobs that can be delivered as part of a just transition.”

Liam McArthur, the Scottish Liberal Democrats climate emergency spokesman, claimed investment in projects such as carbon capture and storage “can help the north-east move away from its reliance on oil and gas”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier