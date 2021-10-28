Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Call to unlock green jobs with North Sea offshore training passport

Oil and gas workers could find it easier to get trained for a shift into "greener" jobs under proposals considered by the Scottish Government.
By Adele Merson
October 28 2021, 3.20pm Updated: October 28 2021, 3.49pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Calls have been made to create an offshore training passport.

Oil and gas workers could find it easier to get trained for a shift into “greener” jobs under proposals considered by the Scottish Government.

Offshore workers have so far faced “prohibitive” costs and “fragmented” training as they look to transfer their skills from oil and gas towards cleaner forms of energy.

To address the problem, the government was urged to create an offshore training “passport”.

Research from Platform, Friends of the Earth Scotland and Greenpeace UK revealed offshore oil and gas workers are paying over £1,800 on average in training costs.

Nearly two-thirds of workers received no financial support from their employers to help cover the costs.

North-east Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba led a debate in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday on the need for such a scheme, ahead of the COP26 climate summit beginning in Glasgow this weekend.

Offshore oil and gas workers have faced “prohibitive” costs in training.

Ms Villalba claimed Scotland is “very far” from achieving a “worker-led transition” in the offshore energy sector.

She said many offshore oil and workers are “at great personal expense often asked to duplicate skills and qualifications which they already have”.

She told MSPs about a former oil and gas worker who took the decision to transition to working primarily in offshore wind.

Mercedes Villalba MSP.
Mercedes Villalba MSP.

Ms Villalba said her constituent, who she named only as James, had to spend £6,000 of his own money on training and certification costs over the last two years to transfer to the cleaner industry.

The north-east politician said: “Left to their own devices, the sector’s main training bodies have failed to agree common standards.

“They have instead developed rival standards, training modules and qualifications and although the Scottish Government provides warm words about the skills guarantee and the jobs transition, there’s no hint they’re willing to intervene in a meaningful way.”

‘Progress is under way’

Fragmented training in the sector has led to a situation where workers often have to duplicate training and qualifications that they already possess at considerable personal expense.

Lorna Slater, Scottish Government minister for green skills, said offshore training passports is “something she has been looking into” as part of her portfolio.

Greens co-leader Lorna Slater in Holyrood.
Greens co-leader Lorna Slater.

The Scottish Greens co-leader told MSPs the issue is “particularly important” ahead of COP26 and is a “long-standing issue”, especially since the 2014 oil and gas downturn.

Ms Slater, who was a renewable engineer before her entry to Holyrood, confirmed “further progress is under way” with OPITO, the global skills body for the oil and gas industry through the Energy Skills Alliance, to develop a “solution” to the problem.

This would allow “easier skills transferability across offshore energy” in order to create the workforce needed to deliver the energy transition.

The work would establish an “integrated skills strategy for the net zero energy industry across Scotland and the UK” and will map “energy skills demand”.

‘Need for pace’

John McDonald, CEO of OPITO said it is “driving work to make sure that safety, technical and worksite standards are recognised across the energy sector and people can fully utilise their transferable skills”.

He added: “But we can’t do it alone. We need employers, trade unions, accreditation bodies and governments to work together to recognise and align standards.

“Today’s debate underlines the need for pace. Now is the time for collaboration and action to empower a flexible energy workforce for the net zero future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier