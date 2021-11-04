Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicola Sturgeon demands Boris Johnson U-turn on north-east carbon capture decision

The First Minister has pleaded with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reverse his government's decision not to award carbon capture funding to the north-east, warning it could risk the creation of more than 20,600 jobs.
By Paul Malik
November 4 2021, 4.02pm Updated: November 4 2021, 4.16pm
Carbon capture schemes could bring well paid jobs to Scotland.

Business leaders were stunned at the decision to “snub” the Acorn carbon capture programme near Peterhead.

Instead of the project being awarded funding at St Fergus, UK energy minister Greg Hands picked two schemes in northern England to go forward in the first round of bids.

Acorn has been described now as a “back-up” and left Scottish Conservative politicians red-faced amid accusations by the SNP they were not being listened to by their own government.

Jobs ‘jeopardised’

Ms Sturgeon has now written directly to Mr Johnson calling on him to reconsider, adding the decision was a “blow to the people of Scotland”.

The SNP leader said as many as 20,600 could be created for the area if its funded properly.

She said: “We remain convinced that the Scottish cluster can play a vital role in our just transition, and in reaching our respective net zero goals by 2045 and 2050.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, pictured at COP26

“We have offered to collaborate with the UK Government in supporting the Cluster on several occasions, including offering the Treasury the option to deploy funding from our Emerging Energy Technologies Fund (EETF). We stand ready to deliver on this commitment despite no response to this offer having been received to date.”

She added: “Now is the time to speed up, rather than slow down, activity in this area. This is a view shared with major industrial partnerships, and one I know Sir Ian Wood shared with you recently, when stating this decision makes no sense.

“I am therefore calling on you to enhance the decision on cluster sequencing by accelerating the Scottish Cluster to full Track-1 status.”

What is the St Fergus scheme?

The Acorn project planned to use pipelines to store CO2 under the North Sea.

It was seen by many to be a key part of efforts to tackle climate change and diversify the local economy.

North east Tories, including Scottish leader Douglas Ross, admitted the decision was disappointing after promises made in the weeks running up to the decision.

