Nicola Sturgeon demands Boris Johnson U-turn on north-east carbon capture decision

An error occurred. Please try again.

The First Minister has pleaded with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reverse his government’s decision not to award carbon capture funding to the north-east, warning it could risk the creation of more than 20,600 jobs.

Business leaders were stunned at the decision to “snub” the Acorn carbon capture programme near Peterhead.

Instead of the project being awarded funding at St Fergus, UK energy minister Greg Hands picked two schemes in northern England to go forward in the first round of bids.

Acorn has been described now as a “back-up” and left Scottish Conservative politicians red-faced amid accusations by the SNP they were not being listened to by their own government.

Jobs ‘jeopardised’

Ms Sturgeon has now written directly to Mr Johnson calling on him to reconsider, adding the decision was a “blow to the people of Scotland”.

The SNP leader said as many as 20,600 could be created for the area if its funded properly.

She said: “We remain convinced that the Scottish cluster can play a vital role in our just transition, and in reaching our respective net zero goals by 2045 and 2050.

“We have offered to collaborate with the UK Government in supporting the Cluster on several occasions, including offering the Treasury the option to deploy funding from our Emerging Energy Technologies Fund (EETF). We stand ready to deliver on this commitment despite no response to this offer having been received to date.”

She added: “Now is the time to speed up, rather than slow down, activity in this area. This is a view shared with major industrial partnerships, and one I know Sir Ian Wood shared with you recently, when stating this decision makes no sense.

“I am therefore calling on you to enhance the decision on cluster sequencing by accelerating the Scottish Cluster to full Track-1 status.”

What is the St Fergus scheme?

The Acorn project planned to use pipelines to store CO2 under the North Sea.

It was seen by many to be a key part of efforts to tackle climate change and diversify the local economy.

North east Tories, including Scottish leader Douglas Ross, admitted the decision was disappointing after promises made in the weeks running up to the decision.