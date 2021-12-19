Boris Johnson urged to treat Brexit minister resignation as a ‘wake up call’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Boris Johnson has been urged to consider the resignation of Brexit minister Lord Frost as a “wake up call” with some in his own party reportedly already considering his future over Christmas.

The prime minister has endured a torrid few weeks but this was compounded further on Saturday night as Lord Frost resigned with immediate effect, saying that building a new relationship with the EU would be a “long-term task”.

The peer, who has led Brexit negotiations, is reported to have handed in his resignation letter to the PM last week with an agreement to leave in January.

But in a letter released on Saturday evening, Lord Frost said that he was “disappointed that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect”.

He thanked Mr Johnson and said “Brexit is now secure”, but added: “The challenge for the Government now is to deliver on the opportunities it gives us.

“You know my concerns about the current direction of travel.”

He also said he was sad the unlocking from Covid restrictions had not proved “irreversible” as promised, and added: “I hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere.”

In his reply, Mr Johnson he was “very sorry” to have received his resignation.

A wake up call for the government

SNP foreign affairs spokesman Alyn Smith said the move, along with a “thumping defeat” in the North Shropshire by-election, “tells us all we need to know about the direction Boris Johnson is dragging this UK Government”.

“If nothing else, this should serve as a wake up call to the Tory Government and Boris Johnson,” Mr Smith said.

The SNP MP accused the prime minister of lying, making a “mess” of Brexit, “being at the centre of every scandal in Westminster in recent times” and holding the public in contempt by having Christmas parties.

“The Tories’ hard Brexit – helped along by Lord Frost – has also left everyone in a worse position, especially Scotland and Northern Ireland who didn’t even vote for it,” Mr Smith said.

“Lord Frost may have resigned but he cannot be allowed to evade accountability while he takes up a cushy seat in the House of Lords.”

A watershed moment

Lord Frost’s departure was described as a “watershed moment” by prominent Brexiteer Tory Andrew Bridgen.

He told Times Radio it was a “devastating blow for the Government and the prime minister” and suggested that many Conservative colleagues would be considering the PM’s future over Christmas.

In a tweet, he added Mr Johnson was “running out of time and out of friends to deliver on the promises and discipline of a true Conservative Government”.

He said: “Lord Frost has made it clear, 100 Conservative backbenchers have made it clear, but most importantly so did the people of North Shropshire.”

Lord Frost’s quitting piles more pressure on the PM, who has already suffered potentially his worst week politically since becoming prime minister with the rebellion, the loss of a former Tory safe seat in the North Shropshire by election, and continued allegations over parties in Whitehall during lockdown restrictions.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said the news showed “a Government in total chaos right when the country faces an uncertain few weeks”.

She tweeted: “@BorisJohnson isn’t up to the job. We deserve better than this buffoonery.”

One of Lord Frost’s most difficult challenges had been attempting to find a way to resolve issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol, which aims to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

But the implementation of the protocol has caused issues with customs, agrifood, trade, and medicines – among other things.

Movement was found this week on medicines, but red lines remain for both sides, including for the UK the oversight role of the European Court of Justice.

Lord Frost said this week he expected negotiations with the EU to now run into 2022.

Calls for fresh ‘momentum’ in talks

Stormont Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said Northern Ireland would not become “collateral damage in the Tory chaos”.

She tweeted: “David Frost negotiated Brexit of which a majority here rejected. He has undermined the Protocol since, which limits the damage of Brexit on our people and economy.

“We now need momentum in the talks to make it work better.

“The North will not be collateral damage in the Tory chaos.”

And Northern Ireland’s former first minister Arlene Foster described Lord Frost’s resignation as “enormous”.

In a tweet, she said: “The resignation of Lord Frost from the Cabinet is a big moment for the Government but enormous for those of us who believed he would deliver for NI.”