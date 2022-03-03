Anas Sarwar: Don’t miss opportunity to tackle social media bullies and bigotry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is calling time on social media bullies as he reflects on a personal experience of bigotry and racism on the eve of his party’s conference.

In an exclusive interview for The Stooshie – the politics podcast from DC Thomson – Mr Sarwar said he’d managed to move on from a “dark period” and hopes to set out plans to clean up social media for others.

In a frank conversation with Courier editor David Clegg, Mr Sarwar described the personal battles he’s had with racism on the route to leading Labour.

He also set out bold ambitions to convince Scots to return to his party.

He admitted the only way to power is cities like Dundee and Aberdeen.

And he proclaimed he will be the next first minister – if he can convert “likeability to electability”.

Mr Sarwar intends to set out policies at the conference on how social media giants can be held to account.

Reflecting on personal experience, he said there was a “dark period” and opportunities to make changes must not be missed.

“The last year has been interesting in that I’ve stepped away a lot from some of the darker side of social media feeds,” he said.

“There was a couple examples of racist or Islamophobic incidents in the election campaign but the overwhelming response when I’ve been out and about has been warm.

“We have got a dark side in our country we should not be shy about exposing but fundamentally as a nation we still have a view where it doesn’t matter where you come from, you’re one of us.”

‘The bully follows you’

At the party conference he’s expected to say more on tackling social media and places where bigotry finds a platform.

“For a lot of children, if home was difficult, school was the respite,” he said.

“If school was difficult, home was the respite.

“With the advent of our phones and apps and social media feeds, there is no respite. The bully follows you.”

On his plans to win votes across the region, he said Labour can provide economic answers – particularly in oil-reliant north-east Scotland and former heartlands such as Dundee.

“Just like I say to Keir Starmer and the UK Labour party there is no route back to a UK government that doesn’t run through Scotland, there is no route back for a Scottish Labour government that doesn’t run through the north-east,” he said.

“To be blunt, we’ve got to do the hard work.”

‘No more defeatism’

In our interview, he admitted the party has been in tough times.

It was only a year ago the Greens were polling higher.

He joked about having the “luxury” of factionalism in a party more used to defeatism.

“Our challenge is how we turn likeability to electability,” he said.

On the battle for votes in Aberdeen and the wider north-east, he said it’s time to push bolder policies including a windfall tax on oil.

I don’t think we have two governments that understand the economy. – Anas Sarwar

He hopes former Labour minister Brian Wilson can help with a new blueprint for skills.

Labour MP Lisa Nandy will set out how areas of inequality will be addressed.

“I don’t think we have two governments that understand the economy,” Mr Sarwar said.

“Look at the ferry infrastructure – a complete missed opportunity.

“Look at the Scot Wind project – yes, fantastic, we’ve got £700m of receipts over 10 years. But where was the hard work for an economic plan so we built the companies, the supply chains so we can actually benefit from that project to bring down bills?”

He suggested setting up companies to build turbines in the Western Isles. The University of the Highlands and Islands could be upgraded, he said, allowing people to get an engineering degree there, get a manufacturing job and stay in the community.

Listen to the full episode of The Stooshie special interview with Anas Sarwar and previous editions here.