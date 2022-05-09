Nicola Sturgeon set for US ‘indy tour’ to promote global interests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Sturgeon set for US ‘indy tour’ to promote global interests

By Rachel Amery
May 9 2022, 4.00pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon is heading to the States to promote the SNP government’s global interests, in a trip Tories branded an “indy tour”.

The first minister wants to set out the “values, principles and priorities” of Scotland’s international work, reflecting on the impacts of Brexit, coronavirus, the climate emergency and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ms Sturgeon will meet congressional groups and make a keynote speech at Brookings Institution in Washington DC.

In a statement, she said the government’s activities abroad helps to “create opportunities at home” and attract high-quality investment to Scotland.

She also wants to build on Scotland’s “long-standing relationship and strong trade ties”.

It comes as Ms Sturgeon prepares to refresh the “very positive case” for independence following council election results in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The first minister praised an increase in SNP representation at local government, and has reflected on Sinn Fein winning 27 out of 90 seats at last week’s Stormont election.

‘Big changes’

She said: “I think there’s a growing sense that the UK in its current state is not serving the needs of Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, or perhaps even England appropriately.

“And I think we will see big changes in the years to come and I’m convinced one of those changes will be Scottish independence.”

Ms Sturgeon has promised to hold a referendum in 2023, but recent polls by Survation and Panelbase have found most people in Scotland don’t want this to happen.

Scottish Tory constitution spokesman Donald Cameron said the first minister should not be taking her party’s “obsession” with independence on tour.

Donald Cameron MSP

Mr Cameron said: “Just a few days after the local elections and Nicola Sturgeon has already abandoned local issues to get off on an ‘indy tour’ to the United States.

“The vast majority of Scots don’t want a referendum on Nicola Sturgeon’s timeline, yet instead of focusing on the issues Scots really care about the first minister would rather promote independence abroad at the taxpayers’ expense.

“The Scottish public will be outraged to see the first minister taking her eye off the ball so soon after local elections – not to mention furious at this waste of taxpayer money in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

“Nicola Sturgeon should be focusing on tackling her government’s woeful record here at home, instead of taking the SNP’s obsession with independence on tour.”

Election results show ‘real appetite’ for independence say SNP, despite polls finding majority of Scots don’t want IndyRef2 in 2023

