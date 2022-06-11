EXCLUSIVE: Breakthrough for drug consumption rooms in Scotland as UK Labour clears the way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EXCLUSIVE: Breakthrough for drug consumption rooms in Scotland as UK Labour clears the way

A fight to introduce "safe" drug consumption rooms in Scotland has been given a major boost after UK Labour bosses vowed not to stand in the way.
By Derek Healey
June 11 2022, 5.50am
Paul Sweeney MSP

A fight to introduce “safe” drug consumption rooms in Scotland has been given a major boost after UK Labour bosses vowed not to stand in the way.

MSP Paul Sweeney is working on proposals at Holyrood that would allow the creation of life-saving facilities, also known as overdose prevention centres.

Mr Sweeney volunteered with Glasgow activist Peter Krykant in a makeshift safe consumption van after losing his seat at Westminster in December 2019.

Since being elected to the Scottish Parliament, he now hopes to pass legislation that would revolutionise the way drug users are supported.

Clearest pathway yet

Speaking exclusively to The Stooshie – the Scottish politics podcast from DC Thomson – Mr Sweeney said he consulted shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper on his plan and was told the UK party will not stand in his way.

Mr Starmer has said he is content with this approach in Scotland.

– MSP Paul Sweeney.

It represents the clearest route yet for the facilities, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer previously ruling out a relaxation of drug laws if he becomes prime minister.

Keir Starmer.

Asked how Sir Keir’s position squares with his plans, Mr Sweeney said: “I think the issue around the UK Labour Party’s views on drug laws is different to how we manage addictions as a public health issue.

“Mr Starmer has said he is content with this approach in Scotland.

“I’ve consulted the leadership of the UK Labour Party on this, I’ve consulted our shadow home secretary on this, and they’re content with what we’re proposing.

“I think he was referring to formally legalising all drugs, which is a different thing to managing or decriminalising.”

Mr Sweeney added: “I think whilst Kier hasn’t seen the need for a change in the law, that doesn’t really affect this proposal in any way.

“It’s more about how me manage it as a public health issue.”

Asked if Labour’s UK leadership is open to safe consumption facilities, the MSP said: “Well, they’re certainly content with what we’re doing from a devolved perspective.

“I don’t know what their proposal is for England. I haven’t asked that question.

A ceremony to mark International Overdose Awareness Day.

“But I certainly know that from a Scottish perspective, having written to Yvette Cooper, there was no opposition to what we’re proposing.

“On that basis, I’m content to proceed.

“It certainly would have caused problems if there had been some sort of actual opposition to it from the UK party but there hasn’t been.”

Could Scotland learn from other countries?

We reported previously how pioneering New York state senator Gustavo Rivera, who faced down lawsuits to help introduce drug consumption rooms in the US, urged Scottish politicians to do whatever it takes to save lives.

New York has been locked in a drug deaths crisis that mirrors our own.

New York senator Gustavo Rivera

Six months after opening the country’s first and only authorised supervised consumption centres in East Harlem and Washington Heights, officials say they have averted 314 drug overdoses.

Sam Rivera, executive director of operator OnPoint NYC, said: “Supervised safe consumption is a life-saving, medical intervention.

“Every person that walks through our doors has a story, someone that loves them and hopes for a life that is not defined by addiction or trauma.

“Every one of them deserves compassion and a chance at healing.”

Drug deaths crisis: If New York can take decisive action, why not Scotland?

