EXCLUSIVE: Breakthrough for drug consumption rooms in Scotland as UK Labour clears the way

A fight to introduce “safe” drug consumption rooms in Scotland has been given a major boost after UK Labour bosses vowed not to stand in the way.

MSP Paul Sweeney is working on proposals at Holyrood that would allow the creation of life-saving facilities, also known as overdose prevention centres.

Mr Sweeney volunteered with Glasgow activist Peter Krykant in a makeshift safe consumption van after losing his seat at Westminster in December 2019.

Since being elected to the Scottish Parliament, he now hopes to pass legislation that would revolutionise the way drug users are supported.

Clearest pathway yet

Speaking exclusively to The Stooshie – the Scottish politics podcast from DC Thomson – Mr Sweeney said he consulted shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper on his plan and was told the UK party will not stand in his way.

Mr Starmer has said he is content with this approach in Scotland. – MSP Paul Sweeney.

It represents the clearest route yet for the facilities, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer previously ruling out a relaxation of drug laws if he becomes prime minister.

Asked how Sir Keir’s position squares with his plans, Mr Sweeney said: “I think the issue around the UK Labour Party’s views on drug laws is different to how we manage addictions as a public health issue.

“Mr Starmer has said he is content with this approach in Scotland.

“I’ve consulted the leadership of the UK Labour Party on this, I’ve consulted our shadow home secretary on this, and they’re content with what we’re proposing.

“I think he was referring to formally legalising all drugs, which is a different thing to managing or decriminalising.”

We talk to @PaulJSweeney this week about his overdose prevention centres Bill, and there's resignations and failures elsewhere in drugs and alcohol policy in Scotland.

Mr Sweeney added: “I think whilst Kier hasn’t seen the need for a change in the law, that doesn’t really affect this proposal in any way.

“It’s more about how me manage it as a public health issue.”

Asked if Labour’s UK leadership is open to safe consumption facilities, the MSP said: “Well, they’re certainly content with what we’re doing from a devolved perspective.

“I don’t know what their proposal is for England. I haven’t asked that question.

“But I certainly know that from a Scottish perspective, having written to Yvette Cooper, there was no opposition to what we’re proposing.

“On that basis, I’m content to proceed.

“It certainly would have caused problems if there had been some sort of actual opposition to it from the UK party but there hasn’t been.”

Could Scotland learn from other countries?

We reported previously how pioneering New York state senator Gustavo Rivera, who faced down lawsuits to help introduce drug consumption rooms in the US, urged Scottish politicians to do whatever it takes to save lives.

New York has been locked in a drug deaths crisis that mirrors our own.

Six months after opening the country’s first and only authorised supervised consumption centres in East Harlem and Washington Heights, officials say they have averted 314 drug overdoses.

Sam Rivera, executive director of operator OnPoint NYC, said: “Supervised safe consumption is a life-saving, medical intervention.

“Every person that walks through our doors has a story, someone that loves them and hopes for a life that is not defined by addiction or trauma.

“Every one of them deserves compassion and a chance at healing.”