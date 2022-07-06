Revive RAF Leuchars to prevent Russian missile strikes, says expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Revive RAF Leuchars to prevent Russian missile strikes, says expert

Defence chiefs have been urged to bring RAF jets back to Leuchars more regularly to help prevent a UK missile strike by Vladimir Putin's Russia.
By Calum Ross
July 6 2022, 6.00am Updated: July 6 2022, 10.24am
Photo of Calum Ross
Typhoon jet
Typhoon jet

Defence chiefs have been urged to bring RAF jets back to Leuchars more regularly to help prevent a UK missile strike by Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Justin Bronk​, a senior research fellow at the respected Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) think tank, said the RAF’s decision to pull out of bases such as Leuchars had left its small number of remaining stations as “inviting targets” in the event of a war.

He believes the Ministry of Defence (MoD) should either invest in air defences at key sites, including RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, or use the airfields at Leuchars and Kinloss more often.

The tactic, used during the Cold War, would aim to show Putin that he could not destroy the RAF by launching missile strikes on just a handful of main bases.

Russia has warned of the risk of a direct conflict with NATO as Britain and other western powers continue to supply weapons to help Ukraine defend itself from the Russian invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The escalating tensions, including fears Putin could even detonate a nuclear bomb, have triggered a fresh debate over UK defence policy and investment.

Why Leuchars?

Leuchars in Fife was controversially closed as an RAF base in 2015, leaving Lossiemouth as the main air station in Scotland.

Mr Bronk, who is editor of RUSI Defence Systems online journal and has advised Westminster’s defence select committee on RAF investment, said the decision to shut bases such as Leuchars and Kinloss had made Lossiemouth a more obvious target.

“There were pressing financial reasons that fed into the decision to close multiple RAF bases over the past couple of decades,” he said.

“However, it is unavoidably true that concentrating all our air assets on a very small number of large main operating bases like RAF Lossiemouth makes them much more inviting targets for Russian long range strike capabilities in the event of a clash between Russia and NATO forces.”

Cold War tactic

The expert said bases such as Lossiemouth should either be equipped with greater defensive weapons systems to discourage an attack, or the RAF should start using the airfields at the likes of Leuchars and Kinloss more often.

“The latter would involve RAF fast jets and possible other capabilities like the P-8 Maritime Patrol aircraft regularly conducting temporary operations from either deactivated but still maintained runways like RAF Leuchars and Kinloss, or civilian airports, or both, to show that in a crisis, the force would be able to avoid complete destruction by Russian strikes on the main bases alone.

Leuchars Station
Leuchars Station.

“Dispersal would be cheaper than layered air defences, but it doesn’t solve the vulnerability of the fixed support infrastructure to keep aircraft maintained and flying long term, which is also on those bases.”

Leuchars is now home to the Army’s Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, and the Black Watch is also due to switch to the Fife site when the battalion leaves Fort George, by 2032.

However, the base temporarily took over the “quick reaction alert” duties in 2020 when upgrade works were being carried out at RAF Lossiemouth.

Under the arrangement, Typhoon fast jets returned to Leuchars, standing ready to respond to threats to UK air space.

Defence chiefs confirmed last year that the airfield in Fife will be maintained over the long-term to act as back-up to Lossiemouth.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier