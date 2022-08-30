Transport chief Grant Shapps reignites row over sanction-busting Inverness-Russia flight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Transport chief Grant Shapps reignites row over sanction-busting Inverness-Russia flight

Senior Conservative Grant Shapps is refusing to back down and accept any blame for a controversial decision to allow a flight from Inverness Airport to Russia despite a ban.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
August 30 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 30 2022, 9.37am
Photo of Calum Ross
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps

The UK transport secretary wrote a letter claiming the decision to allow the private jet to depart the Highland capital for Moscow could only have been made by the airport.

However, we previously revealed that staff in Inverness contacted the UK Government’s Border Force, the police’s Special Branch and air traffic controllers NATS before the flight was allowed to take off.

Mr Shapps had previously come under pressure to apologise after he claimed on social media that Inverness “failed to comply” with the ban, which was brought in because of President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

In the latest development, Mr Shapps has doubled down on his insistence that the airport was to blame.

What happened with the mystery flight?

The private charter was allowed to depart the Highland capital on February 26.

It was in apparent breach of restrictions introduced the day before through an official Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM).

Inverness Airport.
Inverness Airport.

In a letter written to SNP MP Peter Grant, Mr Shapps claimed: “I understand that Inverness Airport sought assurances from the NATS Prestwick, which operates independently of government.

“NATS are responsible for ensuring flights have a compliant flight plan but are not
responsible for holding passenger information.

“No clearance to operate the flight was required by NATS, and it remained Inverness Airport and their own air traffic control service’s decision to clear the departure.”

A spokesman for Inverness Airport’s owners, Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (HIAL), rejected the minister’s claim.

‘Our actions were correct and appropriate’

“HIAL adhered to all relevant instructions at all times,” the spokesman said.

“We carried out the instructions received from the authorities at the time to the letter.

“Our actions were correct and appropriate and this has been borne out by an examination of the documented procedures.”

The Learjet 60 which took off from Inverness Airport.
The Learjet 60 which took off from Inverness Airport.

We previously revealed extracts from a transcript of the conversation between NATS controllers and Inverness Airport crews on the day of the flight.

They said they would “expect contact” from Mr Shapps’ Department for Transport if there was “anything specific” to be done in terms of blocking about the departure.

The UK Government has also refused our request to release Mr Shapps communications relating to the flight.

The department said: “To release this information could have detriment to the UK’s world standing and ongoing diplomatic relations relating to the wider Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The detriment would be caused by countries not trusting the UK with their information and in some cases be in breach of international conventions of sharing information between countries.”

Transcript of exchange between Inverness Airport tower and NATS air traffic control at Prestwick.

An SNP spokesman said: “It’s clear the UK Government still has questions to answer over this flight.

“We know from a leaked memo it was them who approved it and yet here they are trying to pass the buck off to someone else.”

Who was on the flight?

A family of three was believed to have been on board the Estonian-registered Panaviatic jet when it left Inverness bound for Moscow’s Vnukovo airport.

The plane departed the Highland capital just two days after Russia invaded Ukraine and only 12 hours after a ban on Russian flights came into force.

The jet travelled from Moscow to Geneva then onto Amsterdam on February 25.

It flew to Inverness, Moscow and back to Geneva on the following day.

We previously reported that Panaviatic, the charter company, was linked to a bank at the centre of an Estonian money laundering probe.

