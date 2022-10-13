Vote on Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater’s leadership roles delayed by ‘technical issues’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vote on Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater’s leadership roles delayed by ‘technical issues’

By Andy Philip
October 13 2022, 9.30pm Updated: October 13 2022, 9.32pm
Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater lead the Scottish Green Party. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater lead the Scottish Green Party. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Green activists will have to wait until their party conference in Dundee this weekend to debate the future roles of party leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, after technical issues delayed a crunch vote.

Problems with the members-only online meeting meant there was no debate or decision on whether to split the party leader jobs from their roles in the SNP-led Scottish Government on Thursday night.

The move was seen as evidence of tension after a year in a loose coalition with Nicola Sturgeon’s party.

Earlier this week, North East Greens MSP Maggie Chapman said the experience in government has been a huge learning curve.

‘Silenced’

There had been frustrations among some members that Green voices were being “silenced” on key issues controlled by the SNP-led administration.

If agreed, the activists’ proposal would prohibit any active government minister from holding a “major officer position” within the Scottish Greens.

Scottish Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater arrive at Bute House, Charlotte Square, Edinburgh, to meet First Minister Nicola Sturgeon following their Government Ministerial appointments.

Anyone holding such a position, who is then appointed as a government minister, would be forced to leave their party role by the next general meeting.

A source confirmed there was a fault with the online system on Thursday evening’s annual general meeting, but it is not clear when the crucial decision will now be taken.

The party meets in Dundee on Saturday and Sunday.

Mr Harvie and Ms Slater go into the conference knowing the party is up in the polls and has just helped pass landmark legislation to cap tenants’ rents.

They also helped usher in free bus travel for young people.

North East Green MSP admits ‘huge learning curve’ in government before party conference in Dundee

Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater lead the Scottish Green Party. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater lead the Scottish Green Party. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater lead the Scottish Green Party. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater lead the Scottish Green Party. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater lead the Scottish Green Party. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater lead the Scottish Green Party. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater lead the Scottish Green Party. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater lead the Scottish Green Party. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater lead the Scottish Green Party. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater lead the Scottish Green Party. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater lead the Scottish Green Party. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater lead the Scottish Green Party. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater lead the Scottish Green Party. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater lead the Scottish Green Party. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
