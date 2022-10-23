John Swinney cites early 2014 Yes figures as reason for IndyRef2 confidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

John Swinney cites early 2014 Yes figures as reason for IndyRef2 confidence

John Swinney has suggested the SNP still needs to do more to convince many voters that the recent chaos at Westminster boosts the case for Scottish independence.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
October 23 2022, 1.11pm Updated: October 23 2022, 1.19pm
Photo of Calum Ross
Deputy First Minister John Swinney

John Swinney has suggested the SNP still needs to do more to convince many voters that the recent chaos at Westminster boosts the case for Scottish independence.

He admitted that independence backers needed to “engage” with the public and “motivate” them to see that the nation would be better leaving the UK.

Pointing to the “massive increases” in support for independence during the 2014 referendum campaign, the deputy first minister believed more Scots would switch to Yes when faced with having to decide the country’s future.

And he said he would be confident of victory if a referendum was held next year, as proposed.

Mr Swinney was being quizzed by Martin Geissler on the BBC’s Sunday Show about the lack of movement in the polls when it come to the constitutional question, the UK economy being plunged into turmoil during the short reign of former Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Support for independence is almost split down the middle

“The country is finely balanced on the question of independence,” the Perthshire North SNP MSP said.

“That’s why it’s important we engage on that topic. It’s why we motivate people to look at the implications of what United Kingdom government has delivered for Scotland.

“That’s been a combination of Brexit, which we never voted for… We’re going to be looking forward to a round of austerity that compounds the austerity that we’ve had since 2010.”

‘We’ve got to engage people’

Pressed on the Yes campaign’s failure to build a commanding lead in the polls in recent weeks, Mr Swinney said: “I think we’ve got to engage people on these questions, and to provide the information and the discussion and the debate about the future of Scotland.

“And obviously, as we saw during the referendum in 2014, when people become engaged in facing the actual question of having to decide whether they want Scotland to be an independent country, we saw massive increases in Yes support during the course of that referendum campaign.

“We went from something like 30% support at the start of the referendum to 45% support during the referendum, when people were actively engaged in the question.

“Now, today, we start from a base where support for independence is of the order of 50% within Scotland, and we have the opportunity to build on that during the debate on the questions that face our country.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks at a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh

Mr Swinney was also questioned about the new economic prospectus for independence, which was published by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon last week.

Asked if it could take more than a decade to establish a new Scottish currency and gain re-entry to the EU, he said: “I don’t think that will be likely at all”.

Mr Swinney said Scotland since devolution had already established “fiscal credibility” by showing it is able to live within its resources, and the foundations would be built on by the new Scottish Central Bank.

