SNP MSP blames Covid and contractors for ‘massive’ A9 delays

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

SNP MSP Clare Adamson has blamed Covid and contractors on “massive” delays in delivering on promises to fully dual the A9.

On BBC’s Debate Night in Elgin, Ms Adamson was laughed at by the audience following her remarks which also drew astonishment from host Stephen Jardine.

The Motherwell MSP said Covid has “changed the landscape” of who is prepared to do the work on the project to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness.

She told the audience it had been “very difficult” to get contractors to bid for some of the work on the dualling upgrade, first promised more than 15 years ago.

Ms Adamson added: “Part of this is due to Covid and part of this is a change in the landscape of who is actually prepared to bid and do some of this work.”

Covid blamed for delays

Former Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth revealed earlier this year that the project to dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth had been delayed again.

A bid to upgrade the Tomatin-Moy section in the Highlands was rejected over high costs and will have to go out to tender again.

Asked by host Mr Jardine if she was really still blaming Covid for the failure to deliver on these projects, Ms Adamson said: “Covid changed many, many things in our economics, in our procurement ability, in the building industry and that has changed.

“It was very difficult to get people to come forward and even compete to do some of this work. Part of that is due to Covid” “We’re still blaming Covid – now?”@ClareAdamsonSNP is pressed on delays to the A96 project#bbcdn https://t.co/h1xQaqhZVm pic.twitter.com/pOEKUN83Ce — BBC Debate Night (@bbcdebatenight) May 24, 2023

“I’m not from this area (Elgin) so I don’t know the specifics of what is happening with this road but I do know the government is progressing and trying to go to re-tender for some of the works.

“And that the work is carrying on now to try to bring the promises about the A9 and other road networks to fruition.

“Certainly Covid has caused a massive delay in bringing forward these projects.”

Only two of of 11 of the sections of the A9 project have been completed to date.

The upgrade will no longer be completed by 2025 as planned, with an update not expected until autumn on a revised target completion date.

‘Out of touch’

Highland Tory MSP Edward Mountain, who was also on the panel, described Ms Adamson’s comments as “insulting and completely out of touch”.

He added: “It is no surprise she was laughed at for her obscene excuses behind her party’s failure to fulfil their promise which was first made in 2011.”

In response to the Tories, an SNP spokeswoman said: “The lack of self-awareness from a party who have absolutely hammered the north of Scotland by crashing the economy, and dragging us out of the EU against our will, is astounding.”