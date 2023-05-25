SNP MSP blames Covid and contractors for ‘massive’ A9 delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP MSP blames Covid and contractors for ‘massive’ A9 delays

Clare Adamson said Covid has "changed the landscape" of who is prepared to do work on major road projects.

By Adele Merson
SNP MSP Clare Adamson faced anger over her remarks around major roads projects such as the A9 and A96. Image: Supplied.

SNP MSP Clare Adamson has blamed Covid and contractors on “massive” delays in delivering on promises to fully dual the A9.

On BBC’s Debate Night in Elgin, Ms Adamson was laughed at by the audience following her remarks which also drew astonishment from host Stephen Jardine.

The Motherwell MSP said Covid has “changed the landscape” of who is prepared to do the work on the project to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness.

She told the audience it had been “very difficult” to get contractors to bid for some of the work on the dualling upgrade, first promised more than 15 years ago.

Ms Adamson added: “Part of this is due to Covid and part of this is a change in the landscape of who is actually prepared to bid and do some of this work.”

Covid blamed for delays

Former Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth revealed earlier this year that the project to dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth had been delayed again. 

A bid to upgrade the Tomatin-Moy section in the Highlands was rejected over high costs and will have to go out to tender again.

Asked by host Mr Jardine if she was really still blaming Covid for the failure to deliver on these projects, Ms Adamson said: “Covid changed many, many things in our economics, in our procurement ability, in the building industry and that has changed.

“I’m not from this area (Elgin) so I don’t know the specifics of what is happening with this road but I do know the government is progressing  and trying to go to re-tender for some of the works.

“And that the work is carrying on now to try to bring the promises about the A9 and other road networks to fruition.

“Certainly Covid has caused a massive delay in bringing forward these projects.”

Only two of of 11 of the sections of the A9 project have been completed to date.

The upgrade will no longer be completed by 2025 as planned, with an update not expected until autumn on a revised target completion date.

‘Out of touch’

Highland Tory MSP Edward Mountain, who was also on the panel, described Ms Adamson’s comments as “insulting and completely out of touch”.

He added: “It is no surprise she was laughed at for her obscene excuses behind her party’s failure to fulfil their promise which was first made in 2011.”

In response to the Tories, an SNP spokeswoman said: “The lack of self-awareness from a party who have absolutely hammered the north of Scotland by crashing the economy, and dragging us out of the EU against our will, is astounding.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]