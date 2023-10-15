Tories warned against return to Liz Truss era ahead of resignation anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories warned against return to Liz Truss era ahead of resignation anniversary

North East MSP Maurice Golden is among those who say there should be no return to the policies of Liz Truss.

Derek Healey By Derek Healey
Liz Truss endured a chaotic time as prime minister. Image: DC Thomson
It is almost one year since Liz Truss announced she was standing down as prime minister.

As the anniversary of her resignation speech approaches on Friday, poverty campaigners say the policies enacted by the shortest serving incumbent of 10 Downing Street are still being felt by Scotland’s poorest families.

Truss lasted just 49 days after vowing to transform Britain, famously being outlasted by a supermarket lettuce.

What went wrong?

Her £45 billion package of unfunded tax cuts and the promise of more to come sunk the pound, sent interests rates soaring and forced the Bank of England to prop up pension funds as the bonds market plummeted into chaos.

Truss was forced to scrap her entire economic programme and weeks later she was gone. One year on, some believe she could have a significant influence heading into the next general election.

Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget sparked economic chaos. Image: PA

Poverty Alliance director Peter Kelly says the economic policies brought in during her time as prime minister pulled hundreds of thousands more people into poverty.

“We need political leaders who act with justice and compassion to make sure every household has what they need to thrive and develop,” he said.

“Liz Truss fell short on that measure during her time as prime minister.

“Research from the Resolution Foundation suggests that her economic policies cost the UK economy around £30 billion, with the impact of that falling heaviest on people in poverty and on low incomes.

Living Wage Dundee
Peter Kelly. Kris Miller/DCT Media.

“The Joseph Rowntree Foundation forecasts that the resulting rise in interest rates pulled around 400,000 thousand people into poverty directly, and would have massive further effects as the cost of private rents increased.”

Kelly said it took the voice of hundreds of anti-poverty organisations coming together to convince Truss to abandon her plans not to raise social security benefits in line with inflations, which would have left even more people facing destitution.

Collapse in trust

Citizens Advice Scotland saw visits to their webpage ‘what to do if you can’t pay your mortgage’ increase year-on-year by 287% in the month Truss became prime minister.

Visits to their mortgage calculator – which can be used to work out monthly payments on an existing mortgage with varying interest – jumped by 223% between October and November. That represented a year-on-year increase of 1,530%.

Prime Minister Liz Truss making a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, where she announced her resignation as Prime Minister. Image: PA

Meanwhile, polling from Ipsos found the public’s trust in the Conservatives to manage the economy declined significantly during Truss’s time as prime minister and has never fully recovered.

Labour are reportedly planning to tell voters in the run up to the next election that if they vote for Rishi Sunak they will get policies influenced by Truss.

Last month, Labour posted a picture on X of Rishi Sunak in the pocket of his successor, alongside the caption: “We know who’s really in charge.”

‘Truss era doesn’t need to be revisited’

Scottish Conservative MSP Maurice Golden broke ranks during Truss’s tenure, describing her budget as extreme and indefensible.

Maurice Golden MSP
Maurice Golden MSP. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

He warns the Tories must not return to her policies.

“The Truss era speaks for itself and doesn’t need to be revisited,” Golden said.

“Rishi Sunak will know that and would be well advised to steer clear of those policies or influences.

“The party may be in a bit of a tough spot polling-wise, but we should resist the temptation to revert to that phase.

“It’s important to spend the next year looking forward and recovering our reputation for competence and strong economic policies.”