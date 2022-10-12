Tory MP from Berkshire suggests fracking in ‘northern reaches of Scotland’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics UK politics

Tory MP from Berkshire suggests fracking in ‘northern reaches of Scotland’

A Conservative politician has suggested fracking for shale gas could be explored somewhere like the "northern reaches of Scotland" to get around community opposition in built-up areas.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
October 12 2022, 6.30pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Fracking has sparked protests like this one in Blackpool.
Fracking has sparked protests like this one in Blackpool.

A Conservative politician has suggested fracking for shale gas could be explored somewhere like the “northern reaches of Scotland” to get around community opposition in built-up areas.

Laura Farris, MP for Newbury, in Berkshire, made the remarks on the BBC’s Politics Live on Wednesday, while discussing proposals from Prime Minister Liz Truss to allow fracking in areas where there is local consent.

Ms Farris said it is “not something that’s going to be happening” in her constituency, and did not mention the Scottish Government’s own ban on licences for fracking.

A ban on fracking in England was controversially lifted last month but it has been met with strong opposition from campaigners and environmentalists.

‘Arrogant and outrageous’

SNP MP Drew Hendry described the comments as “arrogant and outrageous”.

He added: “The north of Scotland is not an experimental ground for the Tories’ dangerous obsessions.

“Thankfully Liz Truss’ reckless decision to end the fracking ban in England doesn’t apply north of the border, with the first minister making clear that the Scottish Government will not be issuing licences for fracking.

“Our position is firm and unchanged. Fracking isn’t wanted or needed in an area already rich in clean and renewable energies.”

Drew Hendry criticised the MP’s comments. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Ms Farris told the BBC: “I know that the communities who it does affect feel very passionately against it and I wouldn’t be able to support a policy that imposed it on an area where that view is held.

“It’s probably not going to happen in densely populated communities but I don’t know whether there are parts of the northern reaches of Scotland, where there would be appropriate sites, and I wouldn’t discourage it if there were.”

She did not elaborate on what area is specifically covered by her term the “northern reaches”.

In her speech to SNP conference on Monday at P&J Live in Aberdeen, Nicola Sturgeon reiterated that the Scottish Government will “not be issuing licences for fracking”.

‘Wrong kind of shale’ and 280m years too late: Geologists react to fracking move

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from UK politics

Image shows Nicola Sturgeon on one side and Liz Truss on the other.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Nicola Sturgeon detests the Tories? Spare me the faux outrage
Fracking has sparked protests like this one in Blackpool.
The truth about Gordon Brown and Kirkcaldy High School after Liz Truss’s claim in…
Photo shows Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng in hard hats and high-visibility jackets laughing during a visit to a construction site in Birmingham
JIM SPENCE: It's all a game for Truss and Kwarteng but their rich pals…
photo shows Labour leader Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner smiling broadly on stage at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Keir Starmer's Labour Party has much to celebrate - and much more…
Fracking has sparked protests like this one in Blackpool.
SEAN O'NEIL: The UK is at a political crossroads - but royalty remains round…
Fracking has sparked protests like this one in Blackpool.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Autumn election would be in the self-interest of Liz Truss - as…
Fracking has sparked protests like this one in Blackpool.
JIM SPENCE: Cold was constant companion in Dundee flats growing up – I don’t…
3
photo shows Liz Truss with members of her front bench in the House of Commons.
JAMIE KINLOCHAN: Don't be taken in by this 'diverse' Liz Truss cabinet
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (PA)
Dominic Raab: The high-profile casualty of Liz Truss’s cabinet reshuffle
Home Secretary Priti Patel inspects new police recruits at a passing out parade at Essex Police HQ (PA)
Priti Patel – the tough-talking Home Secretary who courted controversy

Most Read

1
M&S Foodhall Dundee
Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall
3
2
Fracking has sparked protests like this one in Blackpool.
Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s Dundee University salary rises to £170k
3
3
Fracking has sparked protests like this one in Blackpool.
Housing developer apologises after mistakenly digging up Dundee car park
4
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
5
Fracking has sparked protests like this one in Blackpool.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
6
Fracking has sparked protests like this one in Blackpool.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
7
Fracking has sparked protests like this one in Blackpool.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
8
Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes’ trial set for January
9
Aileen Wallace-Edgar, owner of Vintage Beauty Box, and Sophie Butler, manager of Sophie Butler Hairdressing.
St Andrews businesses back ‘amazing’ rail station plan
10
Brian Glendinning and his brother, John
Family of Fife grandad facing two years in Qatar jail urges Scots to boycott…

More from The Courier

Fracking has sparked protests like this one in Blackpool.
Forfar vaccination centre closed after man's sudden death
Fracking has sparked protests like this one in Blackpool.
Community help plan Fife couple's last-minute wedding after cancer-stricken groom given months to live
Fracking has sparked protests like this one in Blackpool.
Wednesday court round-up — Dundee murder trial to proceed
image shows a pair of hands holding a cut-out diagram of a women's reproductive system.
KEZIA DUGDALE: If women over-40 matter to Scotland, surely our health should too
Fracking has sparked protests like this one in Blackpool.
Tam O'Ware hails 'massive three points' for Kelty Hearts and opens up on 'rare…
Fracking has sparked protests like this one in Blackpool.
Midweek meal: Recreate Mary Berry’s Tuscan chicken for an impressive one-pot dish
Photo shows Mark Fotheringham.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee accent snobs underestimate the power of Mark Fotheringham's speech
Fracking has sparked protests like this one in Blackpool.
St Johnstone to take part in first Scottish VAR match
Mel McGarva from Kinghorn RNLI.
Rescue of swimmer in Kirkcaldy to feature on BBC TV show
Fracking has sparked protests like this one in Blackpool.
East Haven honoured with Rowan from Queen's platinum jubilee Tree of Trees

Editor's Picks