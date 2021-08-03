Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Rugby

Lions in South Africa: Finn Russell can be a difference maker in third test as Stuart Hogg and Chris Harris miss out

By Steve Scott
August 3 2021, 1.57pm Updated: August 3 2021, 1.58pm
Finn Russell should see action in the third Lions test in South Africa.

Finn Russell offers “something a little different” for the British and Irish Lions once the third test breaks up in the final quarter, believes head coach Warren Gatland.

The Scotland stand-off has been struggling most of the tour to South Africa with an achilles injury but has been brought on to the bench for the deciding test in Cape Town this weekend.

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg has been dropped out of the squad. Prop Rory Sutherland and centre Chris Harris are also omitted. Ali Price has been restored to the starting scrum-half place, while Duhan van der Merwe keeps his place.

Ireland’s Bundee Aki and Welsh duo Liam Williams and Josh Adams come into the backs. Prop Wyn Jones starts as does veteran Welsh hooker Ken Owens. There are no changes in the rest of the pack.

Lions want tempo in the game

Gatland wants tempo in the Lions’ game and the return of Price – and a long discussion with the third test match officials – is aimed at that.

“We want to play and create a flow and at the moment South Africa don’t want to do that,” he said.

“We had TMO stoppages, we had stud changes, we had the ref stopping the game for a cramp,” he continued. “That’ll be one of the things I’ll speak to the refs this week about. We can’t have a half lasting 60 minutes.

“It’s important we keep the flow of the game as much as from a spectator point of view as anything else. We want to see some pretty good rugby and we didn’t see much at the weekend.”

Russell ‘fully fit now’

The two stand-offs picked for the first two tests, Dan Biggar and Owen Farrell, were “pretty similar”, said Gatland.

“Finn comes in as someone who is just back to full fitness, it’s taken the full tour,” he said. “But he’s fully fit now. Hopefully in that second half things do loosen up a little bit and we do get some more ball-in-play time, and some tempo. He can come on and add to that.

“Our two 10s are good at what they do, but they’re a little similar. Finn offers us something a little different.”

The head coach insisted the Lions were trying to play rugby, pointing out that the Springboks kicked 22 times in the second half to the Lions’ 10. But he conceded that the Lions “got nothing” out of the aerial game on Saturday.

“Stuart (Hogg) has had the first two games, and one of the definite strengths of Liam Williams is the aerial game,” he continued. “Unfortunately last week our whole back three weren’t great in the air. We put a lot of balls on the ground, so we felt the need to make a couple of changes there.”

Two big injury blows to Springboks

South Africa will be without scrum-half Faf de Klerk and flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit due to injury. Gatland agreed they were “two big losses” for the Springboks.

“We thought Faf might have had a hamstring issue so we weren’t expecting him to play,” he said. “Same with du Toit. Faf, everything’s on the edge with him. The message to our players this week is we got a little too embroiled in pushing and shoving.

“We need to make sure we stay away from that. Concentrate on the rugby and don’t have guys grabbing and holding each other. Everyone’s on edge and it can happen at times, but let’s get on with playing the game properly.”

Lions team: Liam Williams (Scarlets and Wales); Josh Adams (Cardiff and Wales), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster and Ireland), Bundee Aki (Connacht and Ireland), Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester and Scotland); Dan Biggar (Northampton and Wales), Ali Price (Glasgow and Scotland); Wyn Jones (Scarlets and Wales), Ken Owens (Scarlets and Wales), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster and Ireland); Alun Wyn-Jones (Ospreys and Wales), Maro Itoje (Saracens and England); Courtney Lawes (Northampton and Wales), Tom Curry (Sale and England), Jack Conan (Leinster and Ireland).

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter and England), Mako Vunipola (Saracens and England), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol and England, subject to disciplinary hearing), Adam Beard (Ospreys and Wales), Sam Simmonds (Exeter and England), Connor Murray (Munster and Ireland), Finn Russell (Racing 92 and Scotland), Elliot Daly (Saracens and England).

