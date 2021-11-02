Genesis Scottish Open confirmed to return to The Renaissance Club in 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Genesis Scottish Open will return to the Renaissance Club in East Lothian for the fourth consecutive year next July.

The event, co-sanctioned for the first time by the PGA Tour and European Tour, will be in the customary schedule slot of July 4-7, held the week before the Open Championship, being staged for the 150th time at St Andrews.

The Scottish will be sponsored for the first time by Korean luxury car brand Genesis is co-sanctioned.

As part of the tours’ strategic partnership, the event will count towards both the FedEx Cup and Race to Dubai.

The field will be an even split between PGA and European Tour members.

The tournament will also receive the continued commitment of the Scottish Government.

VisitScotland manages the government’s involvement, with that agreement also running through to 2025.

The Renaissance is a member’s club just east of Open venue Muirfield in East Lothian.

American Jerry Sarvadi founded the club in 2008. A retired businessman from Florida who made his fortune in aviation fuel, he remains CEO.

Renowned architect Tom Doak designed the main course at Renaissance.

The club has recently engaged Pádraig Harrington, the three-time major champion and European Ryder Cup captain.

He will act as a ‘player consultant’ for the club’s championship golf course.

“The Renaissance Club is extremely excited to continue its ongoing relationship with the European Tour. We are delighted to commence a relationship with the PGA TOUR by hosting the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open,” said Sarvadi.

“The first co-sanctioned European Tour and PGA TOUR event is truly historic.

“We are expecting a world-class field next July, one week prior to the 150th Open Championship.

“There are ongoing venue discussions with the European Tour about hosting future tournaments.

“These will allow The Renaissance Club to continue its course improvement projects by Tom Doak and Pádraig Harrington.

“These efforts are an integral part of the Club’s desire to bring world-class fields to the Genesis Scottish Open for years to come in the future.”

Keith Pelley, the European Tour’s Chief Executive, said The Renaissance Club was “a magnificent venue in a stunning part of the world.”

“This has been a terrific home for the Genesis Scottish Open since 2019,” he continued.

“We have been impressed by the commitment of Jerry Sarvadi and his team in that time. They provide a first-class experience for some of the world’s best golfers from the moment they arrive on site.

“We are therefore delighted to be returning to the Renaissance Club in 2022. We are also continuing discussions about extending our stay beyond that.”

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said that PGA Tour members who played the course spoke highly of it. Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and others were in the 2021 field.

“The Renaissance Club is a fitting home for a globally recognised event like the Genesis Scottish Open,” he said.

“We look forward to visiting in 2022 as we begin a new chapter as part of our Strategic Alliance with the European Tour.”