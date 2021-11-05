Scotland Autumn Series 2021: Three main points from Scotland’s team to play Australia

Scotland have restored all their big guns for the second Autumn Series test against Australia at a sold-out BT Murrayfield on Sunday.

Gregor Townsend recalled all his exiles and Lions en masse. It’s really the same starting team originally picked for Paris in March – it would have been exactly the same had Rory Sutherland not tore an oblique muscle when he returned to Worcester last week.

Here’s three key points from selection and a fond farewell (sort of)…

Under-cooked? Not Finn…

Townsend was actually glad Finn Russell has been on the bench for Racing in their last two games. The 10 was “managing” a groin issue and played just 10 minutes against Toulouse on Sunday.

“Out of all our players, he’s probably played the most games,” said the coach. “He was back playing at Racing right at the beginning of the season after not much of a break.

“It’s certainly been good for us him not playing that much. He’s trained really well this week, full of energy and leading our attack.”

The English-based players like Stuart Hogg, Sam Skinner, Chris Harris, Adam Hastings and Duhan van der Merwe (two tries at the weekend) have also seen plenty action, he added. In contrast, Hamish Watson has just that 40 minutes against Tonga since the Lions Tour.

“Players are all at different stages of the season and you could argue that those that have played ten games are better prepared,” added Townsend.

“But you could also say that guys who have played one or two games will have more energy and freshness. Look at Ali Price last week, or other players who have just come back.”

The knowledge

There can few games in international rugby – certainly between northern and southern hemisphere sides – where the teams know more about each than this one.

Dave Rennie, Matt Taylor and Petrus du Plessis in the Australia coaching team know the Scottish players. The Scots equally know the preferences and habits of the Wallaby trio.

It’s something the Scots addressed on the first night when they got together. Pictures of Rennie, Taylor and du Plessis were put up on the screen and the players asked to volunteer what traits and principles of them they recalled best.

“We didn’t do too much on Petrus, we left that the scrum group,” said Townsend. “But it was good to discuss Dave and Matt. “Some of them are key strengths, threats to us and we might be able to turn them into opportunities.

“But we won’t want to get caught second-guessing. Each game tells its own story and unfolds differently, and you want the players to be in charge of that.”

Taylor in particular was Townsend’s first lieutenant for years, and Rennie was well-liked and respected at Glasgow.

“I think it just adds to the back story of the game,” added Townsend. “We’ve got a lot of respect for Australia as a team and their coaches and we’ve got a lot of friendships there too.

“Whatever happens in the end I’m hoping we can have a beer in the changing room together.”

Darcy’s credit in the bank

Two missed tackles – basically he was run over – on Tonga’s Walter Fifita had some wanting four-try Kyle Steyn picked ahead of Darcy Graham. Rufus McLean wasn’t too far away either.

One suspects this was the only marginal choice made at selection time, but Townsend confirmed that Graham “has lots of credit in the bank”. And probably rightly, with nine tries in 18 tests, some against better defences than Tonga’s.

“I also see (Darcy) back to his best level physically,” added Townsend. “He was obviously struggling with a couple of knocks last year, but got a shoulder operation in the summer.

“We know from what he is doing at training, his speed scores and just the quality of work, that he is at his best level.

“He knows that he has to defend better than in those couple of occasions last week, but he’s defending there at full-back. We know it was a bit of a push to play in that position, but it is one that he embraced, and he did play particularly well.

“So did Kyle and so did Rufus. It’s good to have so many wingers in the mix.”

And finally…a Romain holiday

The referee, France’s Romain Poite, takes his 72nd and last test match. Like most veteran refs, he’s had his moments with both sides down the years.

Poite’s name has been muttered under Scottish breaths on several occasions. At least the last time he took them, against Ireland in February, all Scottish woes were self-inflicted.

Poite never got a World Cup final but did the next best thing twice; the final Lions tests of both 2013 and 2017. Australia will no doubt recall 2013, when he would have no truck with their scrummage jiggery-pokery and the Wallabies were duly routed.

Poite’s finest moment was probably England-Italy in 2017. The Italians’ cleverly used the offside line at the ruck and England’s confusion was hilarious.

Poite’s “I’m the referee, not your coach” reply to English captain Dylan Hartley when he asked what they should do, will be a treasured memory.