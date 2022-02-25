Scotland 59 Colombia 3: Scots women headed to New Zealand after crushing win in final qualifier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland 59 Colombia 3: Scots women headed to New Zealand after crushing win in final qualifier

By Steve Scott
February 25 2022, 4.49pm
Scotland's women will play in this October's delayed Rugby World Cup.

Scotland’s women are headed to the Rugby World Cup Finals in New Zealand as they produced a ruthless demolition of Colombia at the final qualifying match.

After a protracted journey through Covid, a last-play win in a qualifying tournament in Italy and finally this reperchage tournament, the Scots are the 12th and last qualifiers for the finals. They will play the hosts, Australia and Wales in their pool matches this October.

The final stage of the journey was the most comfortable. On a stifling evening at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai, their slick setpiece and organisation were simply too much for the world-ranked 26th Colombians.

Superbly directed from stand-off by Sarah Law, the Scots were away and clear at 28-3 at half-time and added three more tries by the hour.

Law directs Scotland to comfortable lead

Scotland wisely took two early penalty chances with the Colombians too enthusiastic on the offside line. Law kicked both to set a good foundation at 6-0 after as many minutes.

The Scots scored their first try after ten minutes. Lana Skeldon and Rachel McLachan led a charge from their own half to get to the 22. When finally stopped there was still masses of room outside for Jade Konkel to put Lisa Thomson in for a try on her 40th cap.

Chloe Rollie’s jinking run nearly set up another score but it was only briefly delayed. A hurried Colombian clearance gave the Scots a lineout in the 22, and the maul rumbled to the goal-line. Jenny Maxwell went the shortside route to put Megan Gaffney in for the unconverted score.

The Scots were relentless is exerting pressure on the South Americans and added a third try after 27 minutes. Thomson’s neat inside run and offload to Skeldon opened the defence. Law timed the scoring pass to Rhona Lloyd perfectly.

Colombia did have one good series in attack and won a penalty kicked by Maria Azuaga. But their scrum and lineout were being demolished by the Scots.

Five second half tries take Scots clear

Off a quickly retreating scrum Jade Konkel fed Law going forward. The stand-off dummied and ducked under tackles to score the fourth try, converting it herself.

After the break Gaffney added a second try off a perfectly timed short pass from Law. Konkel deservedly scored off the back of a scrum drive and Skeldon dived over from a maul took the Scots up to 47-3 by the hour.

Scotland could comfortably use their bench in the dying minutes. Tries from replacements Evie Wills and Molly Wright took them up just short of the 60-point mark.

