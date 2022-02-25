Scotland 59 Colombia 3: Scots women headed to New Zealand after crushing win in final qualifier

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s women are headed to the Rugby World Cup Finals in New Zealand as they produced a ruthless demolition of Colombia at the final qualifying match.

After a protracted journey through Covid, a last-play win in a qualifying tournament in Italy and finally this reperchage tournament, the Scots are the 12th and last qualifiers for the finals. They will play the hosts, Australia and Wales in their pool matches this October.

The final stage of the journey was the most comfortable. On a stifling evening at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai, their slick setpiece and organisation were simply too much for the world-ranked 26th Colombians.

Superbly directed from stand-off by Sarah Law, the Scots were away and clear at 28-3 at half-time and added three more tries by the hour.

Law directs Scotland to comfortable lead

Full-Time | QUALIFICATION SECURED A dominant display books our spot in New Zealand for @rugbyworldcup. 9️⃣ tries from 8️⃣ different scorers, a perfect evening in Dubai.#AsOne pic.twitter.com/IWRzc6QeeK — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 25, 2022

Scotland wisely took two early penalty chances with the Colombians too enthusiastic on the offside line. Law kicked both to set a good foundation at 6-0 after as many minutes.

The Scots scored their first try after ten minutes. Lana Skeldon and Rachel McLachan led a charge from their own half to get to the 22. When finally stopped there was still masses of room outside for Jade Konkel to put Lisa Thomson in for a try on her 40th cap.

Chloe Rollie’s jinking run nearly set up another score but it was only briefly delayed. A hurried Colombian clearance gave the Scots a lineout in the 22, and the maul rumbled to the goal-line. Jenny Maxwell went the shortside route to put Megan Gaffney in for the unconverted score.

The Scots were relentless is exerting pressure on the South Americans and added a third try after 27 minutes. Thomson’s neat inside run and offload to Skeldon opened the defence. Law timed the scoring pass to Rhona Lloyd perfectly.

Colombia did have one good series in attack and won a penalty kicked by Maria Azuaga. But their scrum and lineout were being demolished by the Scots.

Five second half tries take Scots clear

3️⃣ tries in 30 minutes. A perfect start in Dubai 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿pic.twitter.com/J8E4YUHTU6 — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 25, 2022

Off a quickly retreating scrum Jade Konkel fed Law going forward. The stand-off dummied and ducked under tackles to score the fourth try, converting it herself.

After the break Gaffney added a second try off a perfectly timed short pass from Law. Konkel deservedly scored off the back of a scrum drive and Skeldon dived over from a maul took the Scots up to 47-3 by the hour.

Scotland could comfortably use their bench in the dying minutes. Tries from replacements Evie Wills and Molly Wright took them up just short of the 60-point mark.